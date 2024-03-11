The Program: Where is Katherine Kubler now?

New documentary The Program on Netflix has shocked viewers as the series uncovers the dark truth about WWASP schools across the United States.

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping is one of the top-rated series on Netflix at the moment as viewers desperately want to know where Robert Lichfield is now and what has happened to some of the victims who appeared as adults in the series. Viewers are also intrigued to find out what has happened to Katherine Kubler, the director of the series who also pulled the whole documentary together because of her own horrifying experiences as a young girl being placed in The Program at Ivy Ridge by her parents. Here's what you need to know about Katherine Kubler now...

Where is Katherine Kubler now?

Although Katherine is credited as Katherine Kubler, throughout the show she refers to another name, Katherine Daniel, when looking at files in the Ivy Ridge school. Her social media reveals that she is married and shares a little dog with her husband Kyle Kubler.

Katherine and Kyle's combined social media accounts suggest that they have been together for more than a decade and bought a home together in 2015 in Pasadena. The couple seemed to have tied the knot back in 2014, with Katherine sharing a select few shots of their special day on social media.

The pair don't seem to have any children but seem completely devoted to their tiny pet dog named Jack who she has said weighs just 5lbs. Katherine has also shared photos of her nephew, John Daniel 'JD' Gordon who was born back in 2017. JD is the son of Katherine's sister who appeared briefly in the show.

Based on social media the couple spends a lot of time travelling and enjoy frequent holidays together. Katherine's husband also seems to support her work and has promoted her series on his social media has attended several promotional events with his wife in the run up to the release of this show.

Katherine and her husband co-own an award winning creative agency based in Los Angeles called Tiny Dino. She is the creative director of the brand which specialises in entertainment marketing.

Per her own LinkedIn, "She has worked on over 100+ film campaigns, creating content for digital marketing. She founded Tiny Dino in 2016 after working in-house at Paramount Pictures in the Digital Marketing department as a Film & Digital Media Production Specialist. She entered the world of digital marketing right when it was becoming a 'thing' and has enjoyed seeing the whirlwind of opportunities that have presented themselves to marketers as the digital landscape has evolved."

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to Katherine, her favourite pastime is "copywriting while drinking whiskey and listening to Edith Piaf." While her harrowing experiences at Ivy Ridge were upsetting to watch on Netflix, viewers can take comfort in the fact that the director seems to have been able to move on from these horrifying experiences and build a lovely life. Towards the end of the series, she was also able to rebuild her relationship with her father and her personal life on a fulfilled note as she was able to gain a little closure from making the series.