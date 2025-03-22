Swap the modern world for these romantic period dramas, full of sweeping romances, elaborate dresses and fabulous palaces

Slow Wi-Fi. Stuck on video calls. Romance reduced to swiping on apps. Sometimes the modern world feels like it has lost some of its magic.

Fortunately, it's oh-so-easy to whisk oneself away to a world of high society scandal, epic romance and enchanting old-world glamour.

Period dramas—from TV shows to films—transport us to a bygone world, and in the process, we get to enjoy some of the most fashionable films of all time and pretend, just for an hour or so, that a sweeping romance can still be possible.

The most romantic period dramas when you need an escape from the modern world

Bridgerton

(Image credit: Alamy)

Inspired by Julia Quinn's series of romance novels, Bridgerton burst onto the scene in 2020, helmed by Grey's Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

With Regency-era fashion and culture mixed in with modern-day sensibilities, it's an escapist watch for today's discerning viewer. Each series focuses on a different couple—from Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley's Anthony and Kate to Nicola Coughlan's and Luke Newton's Penelope and Colin—and it has brought back yearning romance in a big way.

All seasons, including the Queen Charlotte spin-off, air on Netflix.

The Gilded Age

(Image credit: Alamy)

Set in 1880s New York City, HBO's The Gilded Age merges fact with fiction in a sumptuous retelling of the chapter of history it takes its name from.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

America saw a rapid period of industrial and economic growth during this period, and it turned entrepreneurs and plucky businessmen into the new wealthy class, hence why history anointed it the Gilded Age.

But while this 'new money' burst onto the scene, the 'old money' families and elite weren't embracing this change in society.

The HBO series captures this brilliantly, with a star-studded cast including Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Audra McDonald and Nathan Lane, doing battle at high society balls, feuding over opera houses and more.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jane Austen's novel, Sense and Sensibility, may have come out in 1811, but thanks to Emma Thompson's delightful, witty and fresh script, this 1995 adaptation feels both full of old-world charm and a modern sensibility.

Starring some of Britain's best-loved actors, including Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman and Imelda Staunton, the story follows sisters Elinor and Marianne who, faced with financial hardships after the death of their father, must seek financial security through marriage.

Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her screenplay, and it made her the only person to have won an Oscar for acting and screenwriting, having previously won Best Actress for Howards End.

Downton Abbey

(Image credit: Alamy)

Starting in 2010, Downton Abbey has become a genre of entertainment in itself, spanning five seasons and three films.

Created by Julian Fellowes, Downton focuses on the trials and triumphs of the Crawley family, a well-to-do family who reside in the magnificent Downton Abbey (which is actually the Highclere Castle in real life).

From love to loss, marriage to death (with a World War, a trip to the French Riviera and plenty of scandal thrown in throughout) the show became a cultural institution, winning 15 Emmys from a total of 69 nominations, among countless other awards.

Little Women (2019)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Before she directed the all-dominating Barbie, Greta Gerwig helmed a retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, Little Women.

And while the two projects might seem wildly different, they both put the power of sisterhood and female empowerment front and centre.

In Little Women, set in the late 1800s, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen take on the roles of the March sisters - all different, but all there for each other as they navigate growing up, falling in love, chasing their ambitions in a world that still undervalued women and dealing with disappointments.

The Age of Innocence (1993)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Forbidden love. Glamorous New York society. Michelle Pfeiffer. Martin Scorcese's adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel has it all.

In this lavish period drama, Daniel Day-Lewis plays a nobleman who finds himself unimpressed with his betrothal to the pretty but proper Winona Ryder. Instead, the roguish gent finds himself drawn to her cousin, a disgraced by society Michelle Pfeiffer.

Restrained passion, luscious interiors and fabulous fashion collide with societal pressures for the ultimate melodrama.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Just because people dressed more exquisitely back then and followed a stricter set of rules, doesn't mean they weren't capable of shocking scandal and devious sexual politics.

Dangerous Liaisons adapts a 16th-century French novel and follows an A-list cast (including Glenn Close, Uma Thurman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keanu Reeves) as they navigate a tangled web of lust, betrayal and decadence.

In a nutshell, the plot follows a spurned marquise, Merteuil, who challenges Valmont to seduce Cecile, who is soon going to get married to her ex-lover. She promises to spend a night with him if he succeeds. Valmont, however, ends up falling in love with someone else.

The story was reimagined once again in 1999's Cruel Intentions, if the plot sounds familiar.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Elizabeth Bennet's strong, wilful pride. Mr Darcy's cloying prejudice. Jane Austen's novel, published in 1813, has been adapted several times over - and the classic premise of opposites attracting can be felt in many loose interpretations of the story - but the BBC's 1995 adaptation might be the all-time favourite.

Colin Firth emerging out of the lake turned him into a bona fide heartthrob, and the enduring tale continues to be the perfect swoon-inducing watch.

The Leopard (1963, or 2025)

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to decadence and dreamy escapism, it doesn't get more evocative than Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's classic 1958 novel, The Leopard.

Adapted for film in 1963, the tale transports viewers to a time gone by, set against the Risorgimento (or rising again, in Italian) which saw the aristocratic, gilded period of Sicilian society challenged as Italy fought to unify in 1861.

Recently adapted for a Netflix series, expect the finest couture, sweeping ballgowns and lofty ballrooms, and glamorous shots of pristine palazzos and Baroque glamour.

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It made an Oscar winner of Gwyneth Paltrow - and gave us that iconic bubblegum pink dress - and 1998's Shakespeare in Love also took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

Gwyneth plays Viola de Lesseps, a muse who helps to shake William Shakespeare out of a writer's block, and helps him to realise what love really felt like.

Spoiler, it doesn't get the happily-ever-after, but this only adds to the yearning, gripping tale, which co-stars Dame Judi Dench, Ben Affleck and Colin Firth.

Jane Eyre (2011)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Charlotte Brontë's timeless novel, Jane Eyre, has captivated readers of all ages with its engrossing depiction of a woman's search for equality and freedom.

From her childhood to the rollercoaster romance with Rochester, Jane Eyre has been adapted several times, and 2011's film is one that truly captures the pining of Rochester, the spirit of Jane and the sweeping romance.

It stars Michael Fassbender as Rochester and Mia Wasikowska as Jane.

Atonement (2007)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on Ian McEwan's award-winning book of the same name, Atonement is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Second World War, and it explores gripping themes of love, regret and redemption.

From James McAvoy's perfect depiction of a good-hearted man who pines for someone seemingly out of his league to Keira Knightley's now timeless green silky dress, the film is a feast for the eyes that still makes us think about actions and consequences - and that ending, with a short but unforgettable appearance by acting legend Vanessa Redgrave will surely break your heart.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Set during one of America's most written-about periods of history—the Prohibition and the Roaring 20s leading into the Great Depression—The Great Gatsby reimagines the classic Jazz Age novel from F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann brought his trademark opulence to the 2013 adaptation, and it's got everything one could want from an escapist period drama.

There's wealth. There's a burning romance at the core. There are diamonds, flapper dresses and enough fashion that practically leaps off the screen.

Howards End (1992)

(Image credit: Alamy)

1992's adaptation of E.M. Forster's sprawling tale of three families at the beginning of the 20th Century brought legions of new fans to the story.

The film starred acting titans like Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Redgrave who navigate social conventions, conduct, relationships and tolerance, all against a backdrop of old-world manors, houses and fashion.

Emma (2020)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jane Austen's 1815 novel followed the antics of a well-meaning, meddlesome matchmaker who, while thinking she knew what was best for those in her social circle, overlooks the fact that she herself might be in love with the man right in front of her.

It's a beloved tale—and was the foundation for the seminal 90s classic, Clueless—and the 2020 adaptation starring Anya Taylor-Joy brought the comedic and heart-warming tale to life with technicolour costuming and a faithful rendering of the text.

The Buccaneers

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, Apple TV released the first series of The Buccaneers in 2023.

A culture-clash tale set in 1870s English high society, five American heiresses navigate life on the other side of the pond, coming up against old-money elitism, less-than-gentlemanly suitors and tests to their sisterhood.

Anna Karenina (2012)

(Image credit: Alamy)

It doesn't get more escapist or enchanting than going back to 19th-century Russian high society. But you might not want to contend with the famously high page count of Leo Tolstoy's novel so escaping to the visually rich film adaptation is the next best thing.

Starring period drama queen Keira Knightley as the tragic St. Petersburg heroine whose life is upended after an affair with the dashing Count Alexei Vronsky, Joe Wright directed this magnificent feast for the eyes (and the soul).

The Duchess (2008)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Keira Knightley and period dramas are a perfect match, and in 2008, she donned elaborate frocks, wigs and corsets once again.

She starred in The Duchess, which explored the dramatic life of the 18th-century Duchess of Devonshire, a popular aristocrat trapped in a failed marriage and falling in love with someone else.

The real-life Duchess of Devonshire was a distant relation of Princess Diana - and the similarities were not overlooked. Indeed, for the promotion of the film, the poster referenced the late Princess of Wales's interview with Martin Bashir, stating "There were three people in her marriage."

Love & Friendship (2016)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A sometimes overlooked entry into the period drama canon, 2016's Love & Friendship is an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, Lady Susan.

Starring Kate Beckinsale—who earned critical acclaim for her performance—she plays a meddling, modern-thinking widow in the 18th century looking to land herself a rich new husband while living on the property of her in-laws.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sofia Coppola's 2006 film, Marie Antoinette, brought the tale of the scandalous Queen of France from the 18th century to the 21st century, with a modern soundtrack and a visionary, candy-coloured array of costumes.

It's not exactly historically accurate, but when you want to be swept up in extravagant costumes, lavish balls and outrageous scandal, it certainly takes the crown.

Wuthering Heights (2011)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name is one of the all-time classics. A blend of Gothic drama and burning, yearning romance, the immortal tale of the wild Heathcliff and Catherine 'Cathy' Earnshaw.

Sweeping, tragic and absorbing, the 2011 film starred Kaya Scodelario and James Howson.

Sanditon (2019)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Period drama lovers were treated to a delight from ITV when they adapted Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, Sanditon.

Despite being unfinished, it has all the makings of a period drama favourite - a defiant heroine who moves to a sleepy town only to find herself distracted by romance. Throw in some handsome suitors—like the White Lotus star Theo James—and Regency fashion, and you've got multiple seasons of period drama perfection.

The Tudors (2007)

(Image credit: Alamy)

They say that the truth is stranger than fiction, and the factious, tumultuous and downright scandalous lives of the Tudor Royal Family proved just that. Which is why it's no surprise that the stories of the Tudor dynasty—specifically Henry VIII—inspired three seasons of period drama perfection.

With a cast that included Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Henry Cavill and Joely Richardson, the bodice-ripping, steamy and scandalous drama covered all the excesses and ex-wives of the reign.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A period drama which is less corsets and courts and more comedy and couture, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was Amazon Prime's award-winning smash which brought to life a tale of an unlikely feminist hero in the 1950s.

Midge Maisel shakes off the constraints of women at the time and pursues a career in comedy, fighting the closed ranks of the boys' club and juggling judgements from her own family and doubts.

From the gorgeously recreated fashion to the inspiring story, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel ran for five seasons.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jane Austen's 1813 novel had been adapted several times—and many consider the Colin Firth-fronted 1995 adaptation as untouchable—so people may have been sceptical when a 2005 film was announced.

However, it's proven to be something of a classic. From starring period drama staple Keira Knightley and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, the film still focuses on the opposites attract dynamic of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, but it features some changes.

The film includes changes to the dynamics within the Bennet family and setting the story a bit earlier than the same Regency period of the novel.

Belle (2013)

(Image credit: Alamy)

2013's Belle has all the hallmarks of a stellar period drama—lavish fashion and locations, society balls and drams—but it also pushes the envelope in that it explores the challenging topic of race relations.

Belle starring The Morning Show star Gugu Mbatha-Raw explores the life of Dido Elizabeth Belle, the mixed-race daughter of an admiral and a Black woman from the West Indies.

Dido became the subject of real-life historical furore following the commission of a painting depicting her alongside her cousin, Lady Elizabeth Murray.

Persuasion (2022)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Netflix adapted Jane Austen's classic 1817 novel, Persuasion, in 2022 - and it divided viewers and critics.

While the period drama stays faithful to the plot of Austen's novel - following the story of Anne Elliot who juggles her family's falling social status with her own personal independence and choices with romance, and the fashion and locations were fully evocative of the Regency period - the script was written with modern dialogue.

It's an anachronistic take that some might find easier to watch.

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Trying to summarise Doctor Zhivago is no easy feat. Based on an equally winding, meandering novel from Boris Pasternak, the 1965 film adaptation is an epic, sweeping historical romance.

It follows a doctor and poet's life over the decades, including a period during the Russian Revolution of 1917 and subsequent civil war.

But the real reason to tune in is the timeless - and heartbreaking - love story between Omar Sharif's Yuri Zhivago and Julie Christie's Lara. Join them through a breathtaking, immersive tale of love, loss, hope and disaster, all staged alongside sweeping Russian vistas, fur-trimmed fashion and the iconic Lara's Theme soundtrack.

Brideshead Revisited (1981)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Regarded as one of the finest period dramas ever made, and based on Evelyn Waugh's classic novel, 1981's Brideshead Revisited starred Jeremy Irons as Charles Ryder, and his relationship with a rich, eccentric family, the Flytes, and the goings on at their mansion, Brideshead Castle.

Hedonism, romance, drama and melancholy collide in this love letter to a bygone world of English upper-class society.

War & Peace (2016)

(Image credit: Alamy)

As is often the case with classic Russian literature, people may be put off exploring the rich romances, sweeping sagas and exquisite storytelling because of the typically daunting page count.

And Leo Tolstoy's War & Peace runs a whopping 1300 pages plus.

Fortunately, the BBC offered a stunning and lavish telling of the tale in 2016, starring the likes of Lily James, James Norton and Callum Turner.

It's an epic, which follows aristocratic families who have to contend with their own battles during the Napoleonic Wars.

Think epic ballroom scenes, shattering love stories and old-world splendour.

The Great (2020)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A bold, daring and not-always-historically-accurate retelling of the engrossing history of Catherine the Great, the longest reigning Empress of Russia, The Great transported viewers to a bygone era, and a bygone empire.

With impeccable costuming, elaborate wigs, and a battle of the sexes between Elle Fanning's Catherine and Nicholas Hoult's Peter III.

The New Look (2024)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A period drama that perfectly balances bleak history with rich glamour, Apple TV's The New Look takes viewers into the heart of Nazi-occupied Paris during the Second World War.

While not always the most comforting of watches, the richness of the show comes from showcasing the realities people faced contrasted with the inner workings of the House of Dior and the morally questionable allegiances of Coco Chanel.