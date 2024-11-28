Is The Madness based on a true story? The inspiration behind the Netflix thriller

Those tuning into The Madness want to know if it's based on a true story - we reveal everything you need to know about the latest Netflix must-see.

Colman Domingo was just about to take a well-earned rest from acting before being sent a copy of the script for Netflix's The Madness, and immediately put his plans on hold. This is excellent news for viewers who get to see the iconic actor take on the role of Muncie Daniels, a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who is the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist.

Finding himself framed for the crime, Muncie goes on the run while fighting to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy. It's the sort of high octane, bingeable show that Netflix does very well, and the conspiracy angle is a timely addition in a world currently racked with misinformation. Elsewhere on the streamer, viewers have been asking if The Buckingham Murders is based on a true story, and if events unfolding in A Confession really happened. Now, all eyes are on whether The Madness is a true story, with themes so relevant to the current state of the world.

Is The Madness based on a true story?

The Madness isn't based on a true story, but Colman Domingo's character, Muncie Daniels, was inspired by aspects of real media pundits. His character working at CNN, a real US TV channel, adds extra authenticity to the idea of drawing on real life to form the narrative for the series.

Unsurprisingly, director Stephen Belber felt compelled to create a series around conspiracy theories, because a quick look on social media tells us they are absolutely everywhere. Executive producer and director Clement Virgo explains, "The Madness is a metaphor for the world we are in now: the social media world."

Speaking to Netflix Tudum about his character, Colman Domingo confirms Muncie Daniels was modelled on real-life pundits, "Who are respected, at times challenged, even by their own communities. Sometimes looked at as being not Black enough, and then to some folks, too Black."

He adds "He is someone who was definitely an activist when he was younger, then moved into a different echelon and then became a bit of a superstar. He’s a little bit removed from the communities he was advocating for." Speaking about the key message of the series, Domingo continues, "You can just turn on the news right now, and you’re like, 'What is being said? And how is that being done? And why is that normal?' None of it is normal. This [series] is really letting you know that you’re right. It’s not normal. Let’s get to the bottom of it."

Speaking to The New York Times, both Colman Domingo and Stephen Belber offered reflection on how their education and careers added extra depth to the themes covered in the show. "I studied journalism at Temple University. I wanted to be a journalist," Colman says, adding "News was about the facts. Then at some point, news became a lot of other things."

Stephen Belber was also a journalist, and knew the story he wanted to tell about modern society would be challenged by Netflix. He says, "I was a journalist for three or four years. I hit a dead end in terms of the noise. You’re not contributing at the emotional level that we as artists aspire to. Muncie realizes that the noise is actually damaging his soul."

Colman concludes, "I think that people want a character who’s trying to get some answers. They want to get behind something. Muncie is an Everyman. He’s sent down the rabbit hole to uncover some truths about the world that he lives in. He’s got to get out there in these uncomfortable spaces. He’s got to take that journey. I feel like people want to get on board with that."

