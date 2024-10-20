The best TV shows and films based on real-life stories - from The Crown to Hustlers

Stories based on true events are ever-popular, and biopics and dramatic retellings are often contenders for Academy Award successes.

With the rise of interest in true crime in recent years, films and TV shows that depict shocking crimes and complicated criminals are also more popular than ever. Plus, real-life events can provide an effective starting point for stories which delve into the complexities of humanity, from tales of hope and endurance to uncomfortable depictions of unthinkable acts.

The best TV shows and films based on true stories

Hustlers

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York Magazine article ‘The Hustlers at Scores’, Lorene Scafaria’s 2019 film Hustlers is a riotous friendship film about a group of exotic dancers who decide to take control of their lives and finances during the Wall Street crash of 2009. The film follows young dancer Dorothy, played by Constance Wu, as she meets and becomes close friends with Jennifer Lopez’s enigmatic Ramona. Hustlers charts the complex and emotional relationship between the two and the rise and fall of their scamming empire.

Book of Movies: The Essential 1,000 Films to See | £26.45 at Amazon The perfect gift for any cinephile friends, this comprehensive book from the New York Times brings together the top 1,000 films of all time. Packed with critiques, reviews and information about where to find the films, it's a treasure trove for any film buff.

Society of the Snow

(Image credit: Alamy)

The real-life story behind Society of the Snow (and the 1993 film Alive) is almost too unbelievable to be true; the Andes plane crash of 1972 included a plane broken in half, survivors committing acts of cannibalism, an avalanche and a 10-day hike that resulted in the group being rescued after 72 days. The ordeal was depicted in strikingly true-to-life detail in J A Bayona’s 2024 film, with impressive special effects and a hugely emotional ending. Society of the Snow is a visceral, often gruesome retelling which is ultimately about the power of hope.

Hidden Figures

(Image credit: Alamy)

Hidden Figures is a biographical drama that tells the inspiring, untold story of three African-American women mathematicians - Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson - who played crucial roles in NASA during the ‘Space Race’ of the 1960s. The film highlights not only their brilliance but their perseverance in the face of systemic racism, and celebrates their legacy as pioneers both in science and civil rights.

Nyad

(Image credit: Alamy)

Starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, Nyad tells the inspiring true story of Diana Nyad, a long-distance swimmer who, at the age of 64, became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. One of the best films about growing old, Nyad explores themes of perseverance, ageing, and the power of human will.

Erin Brockovich

(Image credit: Alamy)

Working as a legal assistant with no formal law education in the 1990s, Erin Brockovich stumbled upon evidence that the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) was contaminating the water supply in Hinkley, California, leading to health issues for local residents. Brockovich’s unrelenting pursuit of justice resulted in one of the largest direct-action lawsuits in U.S. history, and later became the focus of a 2000 film adaptation, which earned Julia Roberts her second Academy Award nomination and first win.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She Said

(Image credit: Alamy)

In October 2017, New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke one of the biggest stories of the decade: film producer Harvey Weinstein had been accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women, including well-known actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow. The weeks leading up to the publication of the groundbreaking story, which incited a resurgence of the Me Too movement, is depicted in straightforward and meticulous detail in Maria Schrader’s She Said, based on the journalists’ book of the same name. The film makes the smart decision not to show Weinstein on-screen, instead portraying him as an ominous, looming figure over Kantor and Twohey’s work.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ryan Murphy has pivoted in recent years from over-the-top, campy horror and comedy shows like American Horror Story and Glee to a penchant for depicting real-life stories, including the true crime anthology series American Crime Story. While the first season focused on the media sensation of the trial of OJ Simpson, the second season, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, followed the fashion icon in the weeks before his tragic death, with Penelope Cruz portraying his designer sister Donatella Versace.

The Impossible

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on the true story of the Alvárez-Belón family, J A Bayona’s 2012 disaster film The Impossible is a terrifying, visceral account of the 2004 Indonesian tsunami and one family’s experience in the aftermath. While the tsunami scenes are incredibly realistic and terrifying, the hope and hospitality offered by other families and locals in the aftermath of the disaster is what will stay with you.

Green Book

(Image credit: Alamy)

Winning the Best Picture Academy Award in 2019, the biographical drama Green Book follows the unlikely friendship between African-American classical pianist Don Shirley and Italian-American bouncer Tony ‘Lip’ Vallelonga. Set in 1962, the film depicts their journey through the racially segregated southern US, where Tony is hired as Don's driver and bodyguard during his concert tour. As they navigate discrimination and hostility, the two men develop a deep bond; the film is named after a guide, known as ‘the green book’, used by Black travellers during segregation to find safe places to visit and stay.

The Watcher

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix sensation The Watcher follows a family who moves into their dream home, only to be terrorised by ominous letters from a stalker known simply as ‘the watcher’. The show is based on the true story of the Broaddus family who, in 2014, bought a house in New Jersey and began receiving threatening letters from someone claiming to be watching the house. Despite police investigations, the identity of their stalker was never discovered, leaving the case unsolved and the family traumatised.

The Bling Ring

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film The Bling Ring is based on the shocking true story of a group of LA teens who decided to break into local celebrities’ homes and rob them, as documented in the 2010 Vanity Fair article ‘The Suspects Wore Louboutins’ by Nancy Jo Sales. With a star turn from Emma Roberts, the film paints the suspects in a nuanced light, and features cameos from actual victims of the robberies such as Paris Hilton, who’s home is also a location in the film.

Inventing Anna

(Image credit: Alamy)

There has been a resurgence of interest in the figure of the ‘scammer’ in recent years, with films and TV shows like Hustlers, The Dropout and Inventing Anna. The latter follows the Russian-German ‘heiress’ Anna Sorokin (or Anna Delvey), who tricked high society into believing she was an incredibly wealthy socialite. Julia Garner plays Delvey/Sorokin in the Netflix show, which is based on the New York Magazine article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People’, written by Jessica Pressler, the same journalist who broke the story that Hustlers is based on.

Argo

(Image credit: Alamy)

Following his directorial debut Gone, Baby, Gone, Ben Affleck directed 2013’s Best Picture Oscar winner, Argo. The tense thriller is based on a real event, known as the ‘Canadian Caper’, which described a rescue mission during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis; CIA agent Tony Mendez, played by Affleck in the film, came up with a plan for their escape by pretending they were part of a Canadian film crew making a fake movie called Argo.

I, Tonya

(Image credit: Alamy)

I, Tonya is a darkly comic mockumentary film depicting one of the biggest sports scandals in history. The film follows ice skater Tonya Harding’s difficult upbringing, her rise in competitive skating, and the infamous 1994 attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan. The movie portrays Harding, played by Margot Robbie, as a complex figure, highlighting both her talent and the personal struggles that defined her life.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(Image credit: Alamy)

A biopic of the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was in the works for some time, but many believed that no actor would do justice to the late singer’s incredibly unique persona. However, Bond villain Rami Malek impressively takes on the larger-than-life role, bringing Mercury to life in a true-to-life narrative which documents the rise of the band, the complicated inner life of its frontman, and an awe-inspiring rendering of the famous Live Aid concert of 1985, which went down in history as one of the best live gigs of all time.

Dallas Buyers Club

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on the real life of Ron Woodroof, Dallas Buyers Club depicts Woodfoof’s struggles with an HIV/AIDS diagnosis and his decision to smuggle unapproved drugs into Texas to treat himself and other patients with the condition. Matthew McConaughey plays Woodroof with impressive dedication, reportedly losing over 20kg in the process.

Wild

(Image credit: Alamy)

Produced by Reese Witherspoon, who stars in the main role, Jean-Marc Vallée’s 2014 film Wild is adapted from the bestselling memoir of the same name, written by Cheryl Strayed (a surname she chose for herself to reflect her nomadic tendencies). Strayed’s memoir chronicles the writer’s poor upbringing, family struggles and devoted, extremely close relationship with her mother, who lost her life to cancer when Strayed was just 22.

After struggling with substance abuse and depression in the months after her mother’s death, Strayed decided to hike over 1,000 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail completely alone, and with no hiking experience. Vallée’s adaptation takes a non-linear approach, blending flashbacks and dream-like sequences with Strayed’s gruelling experience on the trail itself.

Spotlight

(Image credit: Alamy)

Starring Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Keaton, Spotlight is a gripping drama that follows the true story of the Boston Globe's investigative journalism team, known as Spotlight, and their uncovering of a scandal involving the Catholic Church and the widespread sexual abuse of children by priests. The film chronicles the journalists’ painstaking research, interviews with survivors, and the resistance they faced from church officials and the community; it also highlights the importance of bringing hidden abuses to light, and it won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2015.

The Crown

(Image credit: Alamy)

Created by Peter Morgan - who also directed a 2006 film about Queen Elizabeth II and the tragic death of Princess Diana - The Crown is a hugely successful Netflix series which has depicted numerous real-life events in the lives of the Royal family over the years. Beginning with Elizabeth’s accession and her marriage to Prince Philip, every two seasons introduces a new cast, with the Queen being portrayed by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton so far. Though The Crown has faced controversy for its depictions of real-life scandals, it has remained a massive critical and commercial success.

Molly's Game

(Image credit: Alamy)

Starring Jessica Chastain as Olympic pro-skater-turned-poker-pro Molly Bloom, Molly’s Game follows Bloom’s journey as she navigates the glamorous yet dangerous world of underground poker, eventually attracting the attention of the FBI due to illegal gambling operations. Based on her own memoir, Aaron Sorokin’s film features his trademark style of witty dialogue and fast-paced editing, and ultimately depicts Bloom as a complex but incredibly smart figure.

The Act

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Act, starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette, follows the shocking true-life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee, whose Munchauseun-by-proxy caused her to fabricate several illnesses in order to gain sympathy and financial aid for her daughter. As Gypsy grows older, she becomes aware of this deception and eventually takes drastic measures to escape her mother's control, leading to a tragic outcome.

Into the Wild

(Image credit: Alamy)

Directed by Sean Penn, Into the Wild is based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, a young man who becomes disenfranchised with the post-graduation life his parents have planned for him and decides to trade in his possessions and savings to embark on a solo journey across America. Ultimately, he ventures into the Alaskan wilderness, seeking solitude and self-discovery, which leads to his tragic end.

Baby Reindeer

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on his real-life experience of being stalked and harassed, comedian Richard Gadd first wrote Baby Reindeer as a one-man show at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, before adapting it to the small screen for Netflix in 2024. The shocking story is incredibly autobiographical and was universally praised, winning six Emmy awards and becoming Netflix's tenth most popular English-language series of all time.

The Social Network

(Image credit: Alamy)

David Fincher’s retelling of the birth of Facebook - and social media as we know it - through the lens of Mark Zuckerberg’s college days would go on to be one of his most well-known films. Jesse Eisenberg plays Zuckerberg with eerie accuracy, while his co-stars include Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, and a breakout performance from Armie Hammer as twins which confused many viewers who were unaware of the actor into thinking there were actually two different men on screen.

Griselda

(Image credit: Alamy)

Starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role, Netflix show Griselda is inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord in the Miami cocaine trade during the 1970s and 1980s. Focusing on one of the most powerful and feared figures in the history of drug trafficking, the series depicts Griselda’s rise to power in a male-dominated industry, her ruthless business tactics, and her complex personal life as a mother and a criminal.

Walk the Line

(Image credit: Alamy)

Earning Reese Witherspoon an Academy Award for her role as country singer June Carter, and universal praise for both actors, James Mangold’s Walk the Line sees Joaquin Phoenix playing iconic singer Johnny Cash, and impressively performing his own vocals for the film. While portraying a music icon so universally loved and admired is always a challenge, critics and fans alike were huge fans of the depiction, and the film is one of the most successful music biopics.

The Dropout

(Image credit: Alamy)

Depicting one of Silicon Valley’s most notorious scandals, The Dropout tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and the rise and fall of her biotech company, Theranos. The series stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, depicting her ambition to revolutionise the medical testing industry with a device that promised to run comprehensive tests using just a few drops of blood. However, as the company gained attention and investment, it became clear that the technology was fundamentally flawed.

Selma

(Image credit: Alamy)

Depicting the march from Selma to Montgomery that marked a turning point for the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Ava Duvernay’s 2015 film Selma received widespread acclaim for its inspiring, often harrowing and dedicated depiction of the later life of Martin Luther King Jr. Focusing on history-altering events such as the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing and the violence against peaceful protestors known as ‘Bloody Sunday’, Duvernay’s film features an all-star cast including Tessa Thompson, Colman Dolmingo, Jeremy Strong and Oprah Winfrey.

Dirty John

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Based on the popular podcast of the same name and the true-life stories that inspired it, Dirty John’s first season centred on the real-life relationship between Debra Newell, a successful interior designer, and John Meehan, a conman who initially charms her before revealing his dark and abusive nature. As Debra's friends and family become increasingly concerned about John's influence over her, the series explores themes of trust, vulnerability, and the dangers of romantic obsession. Following the success of the show’s first season, a documentary about the case, Dirty John: The Dirty Truth was also released on Netflix.

Dopesick

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dopesick, featuring an ensemble cast which includes Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard, is a limited series that explores the origins and impact of the opioid crisis in the United States, focusing on the role of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma and its aggressive marketing of OxyContin. Based on Beth Macy's nonfiction book of the same name, the series intertwines multiple storylines, including that of a doctor in a small Virginia town who prescribes the drug, a group of patients struggling with addiction, and federal investigators trying to hold Purdue accountable.

Eat Pray Love

(Image credit: Alamy)

In 2006, journalist Elizabeth Gilbert published her memoir, Eat, Pray, Love, which followed her travels around the world in the aftermath of her divorce. The memoir consists of three parts: ‘Eat’ follows Gilbert’s months in Italy, enjoying incredible food and a slower pace of life; ‘Pray’ sees Gilbert visit an ashram in India, where she finds spirituality; and ‘Love’ depicts her time in Bali, where she would meet, fall in love with and later marry a Brazilian man. The book spent 187 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller List, and a much-loved film adaptation, starring Julia Roberts as Gilbert, was released in 2010.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is a biographical drama based on the true story of author Lee Israel, portrayed by Melissa McCarthy. Set in the early 1990s, the film follows Lee as she struggles with financial difficulties and declining literary success; in a desperate bid to make money, she begins forging letters from famous writers and selling them to collectors. As her forgeries gain traction, she forms an unlikely friendship with Jack Hock, played by Richard E. Grant, a charming but troubled con artist.