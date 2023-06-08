Shannen Doherty shares devastating diagnosis that her cancer has spread to her brain

Shannen Doherty has revealed that her terminal breast cancer has metastasized and spread to her brain.

In a heartbreaking and emotionally raw video, Shannen Doherty shared that her cancer has now spread to her brain. Shannen was originally diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 but was treated and went into remission in 2017. However, although she was cancer free for a couple of years, in 2020 Shannen revealed that her cancer had returned in 2019 and she was now suffering from stage 4 breast cancer.

Over the past few years the actress had given cancer updates but on June 7 she shocked fans by revealing on social media that the cancer had now spread to her brain.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Shannen shared a video of herself crying as she was going through her first round of radiation. In the caption she made the devastating announcement.

It read, "January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may also like... The early signs of breast cancer to know about, according to the experts

Fans and friends of the actress immediately reached out after seeing this video."You are a warrior," Sarah Michelle Geller "This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love. 💛" said Selma Blair.

"Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat," said Kevin Smith.

(Image credit: Shannen Doherty)

The actress has previously spoken about her breast cancer diagnosis and how she felt when the cancer returned. In an interview with Good Morning America back in 2020, Shannen revealed, "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage four. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here. I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Shannen has lived with terminal cancer for the past three years, it is unclear how much time she may have left now that it has spread to her brain. According to Healthline only 29% of people with breast cancer that has metastasized to their brain, are alive after five years. They also reported another study suggested that the overall survival after diagnosis of brain metastases was 7.9 months.