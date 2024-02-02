Was Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise before, which season was it and which character did he play?

You might be wondering whether you’ve seen Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise before as it's revealed he'll be in the 100th episode.

The moment the Death in Paradise release date was announced many of us will have been excitedly clearing our Sunday night of plans ready to be transported back to the stunning island of Saint Marie. The cases are set to be as intriguing as ever and the guest star line-up is seriously impressive. The cast for the first episode of Death in Paradise season 13 (which is also the 100th episode) includes Sean Maguire, former EastEnders star who’s also been in ABC’s Once Upon A Time and Criminal Minds. He might look a little familiar to long-time fans of the show and some viewers might well be thinking they’ve seen Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise before.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Was Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise before?

The 100th episode of Death in Paradise was always going to be pretty intense and to add to the drama it will see the return of Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise. The actor has been in Death in Paradise before but you’d be forgiven for being a little uncertain as Sean hasn’t appeared in the show for 13 years. Bringing him back is an unusual move, but not completely unheard of as DI Neville Parker’s actor Ralf Little previously starred in Death in Paradise season 2 as a completely different character, Will Teague. The difference here, though, is that Sean Maguire will be back playing the same character as before.

(Image credit: Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

When was Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise?

Sean Maguire might look familiar but not be right at the forefront of fans’ minds as he appeared in Death in Paradise’s first ever episode, Arriving in Paradise, which aired in 2011. Back then Ben Miller’s utterly by-the-book DI Richard Poole arrived to help the Saint Marie police force solve a seemingly impossible crime, little suspecting that he would end up staying as their permanent DI. A lot has changed since then - not least the lead detective - and Sean Maguire has only ever appeared in this one episode before returning in Death in Paradise season 13.

(Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

It’s not uncommon for long-running dramas to bring back former stars for special anniversary episodes or seasons, like when Amanda Burton returned to Silent Witness as Samantha Ryan for their 25th anniversary season. However, typically the actor has been a series regular and in this case this special nod back to the first ever episode is happening thanks to a guest star.

Who did Sean Maguire play in Death in Paradise?

For anyone who’s forgotten the role played by Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise he was Marlon Collins. Marlon was brought into the police station in the first few minutes of the episode by Officer Dwayne Myers and taken to a cell. He was reluctant to go into it but Dwayne asked whether he’d rather go in the one next to it which was currently occupied by an unclaimed goat. It was revealed that Sean’s character Marlon was a thief, with Dwayne advising him, “Maybe you should stop stealing yachts.”

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

Marlon appeared only briefly in this episode as he wasn’t actually linked to the main crime - the murder of the police force’s DI Charlie Hulme. He stayed in the cell throughout the episode and viewers saw him again when Richard arrested undercover DS Camille Bordey, not knowing her real identity. The criminal later told Richard he was in “so much trouble” after it emerged that Camille wasn’t in her cell and the DI found out she was working undercover.

What happened to Marlon Collins in Death in Paradise?

The last time Sean Maguire’s character Marlon Collins was seen in Death in Paradise was in the final five minutes of the first ever episode. He was still in the Honore police station cell next to the one with the goat which had also gained a new occupant - Sergeant Lily Thomson, the police officer who was uncovered as being corrupt and responsible for Charlie Hulme’s murder.

Given he had apparently been stealing yachts it seems likely that Marlon went to prison - at least for a time. However, the show has teased on social media the return of Sean Maguire in Death in Paradise’s 100th episode and their picture of him in character could give some hints about where he is in his life now.

Marlon is seen with a name badge that also reveals he’s a manager and he also has a tie with boats on it. We already know that the first episode of the new season of Death in Paradise will see Commissioner Selwyn Patterson get shot at the Yacht Club whilst celebrating 50 years of police service.

(Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Denis Guyenon)

The clues seem to point to Marlon potentially being a manager of some part of the club and if so this would be a huge life change for someone who previously stole yachts. It’s possible that his role will be that of “suspect” in this episode too if Marlon is at the club when Selwyn is shot. This would again be a change from Sean’s first appearance where he wasn’t part of the central investigative storyline.

Death in Paradise season 13 starts at 9pm on BBC on Sunday 4th February.