Netflix's Glamorous ending explained and will there be a season 2?

Netflix's latest hit show, Glamorous, has been met with huge success but how does this story end, and will there be a season 2?

Glamorous is Netflix's latest hit show that tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man who gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is offered a chance to intern for makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall). The show explores Marco's gender identity as a queer person and what he wants out of his life - both in his career and personal relationships.

The season is full of colorful characters, hilarious moments, and a few major twists, but what did the ending of the show mean? Here's what we know...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Glamorous Ending Explained

In the final moments of the show, Marco asks Ben (Michael Hsu Rosen) to go for a drink. The pair then run into Marco's ex and his new boyfriend Peter, and when Peter isn't around he propositions Marco and asks him to come over that night for a hook-up.

Instead of making the same mistake again and falling back into familiar patterns, Marco seems to leave him hanging and dances to the poignant song 'You'll Never See Me Again'. Later, Marco tells Venetia that he needs to 'figure some stuff out first' but doesn't reveal if there is any possibility of a relationship between him and Ben.

Marco then explores his new home and is less than impressed. Outside of his new place he bumps into Rory who delivers a message from Waverly saying to behave himself because they'll be watching - sinister!

Madolyn promotes Venetia to Creative Executive in the final few scenes and the gang celebrates her new role with a bottle of champagne in the office.

Chad's father (and Madolyn's ex) arrives in the office in the final moments of the show, we don't see his face so this leaves an exciting casting opportunity for this character in the next season. He is barely mentioned in the show but we know from some clues that his name is Hayes, he was an absent father, a former famous sportsperson, and has a very poor relationship with Madolyn.

In the final moments of the show, Marco visits Callen Lorde, a transgender specialist, as Marco's voiceover says he is finally ready to 'know myself'. This seems to kickstart Marco's new journey which draws a parallel with the actor's real life. In real life, Miss Bunny (aka Ben J. Pierce) came out in Time Magazine on June 26.

"The gap is quickly closing between now and June 22: the day that my television series Glamorous will come out on Netflix. And along with it, I too will come out as the transgender woman I’ve been privately living as for the last few years," she said.

Miss Benny continued as she revealed, "I’m a proud person, but admittedly it’s still a bit daunting to say those words publicly. To list the reasons why could sway “heavy,” and even “depressing as hell,” so in an effort to keep it light and tight… let’s just say I’m one of those girls who grew up in a religious Texas household where queerness was totally not the vibe."

If there is a second season of the show, it seems that Marco's identity as a transwoman will be explored - and will parallel Miss Benny's own journey too.

Will there be a season 2 of Glamorous?

The finale of season 1 left a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of space for the show-makers to develop the plot lines and characters further into a second season. At present, Netflix has not announced whether there will be another season of the show. However, given the success of the show and the warm reception from fans, it's extremely possible that the streaming platform will commission a second season of the show.