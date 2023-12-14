'Love Has Won': Where are Amy Carlson's children now?

The documentary series 'Love Has Won' follows the rise and fall of the spiritual cult led by Mother God - aka, Amy Carlson, a young mother from Kansas - who started the group online.

Religious cult leader Amy Carlson was a young mother before she started 'Love Has Won' - a group who worships "Mother God" as their leader. According to the docuseries, members of Love Has Won believed Amy herself to be Mother God and treated her as such - as she led spiritual healing sessions, encouraged usage of alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs as part of their practice to get closer to "the galactics" (their version of angels) - and she was accused by local residents of their area to be "brainwashing people and stealing their money," according to Business Insider.

She died at 45 years old in April 2021, and the members of Love Has Won mummified her and kept her in their shared home, wrapping her in Christmas lights and covering her in glitter. Her cause of death is not publicly known - although according to the documentary, it is alleged she died from alcohol abuse and an excessive intake of colloidal silver supplements.

Amy did, however, have three children before she started Love Has Won, although they now try to distance themselves from their relationship with her.

Here's what we know about Amy Carlson's three children.

Love Has Won leader Amy Carlson. (Image credit: HBO)

Where are Amy Carlson's children now?

In 2006, Amy left her husband and three children in Houston, Texas, where she was formerly the manager of a McDonald's restaurant and saw great success in her career with the fast food company. In the docuseries, Amy's mother Linda Haythorne explains that, after Amy started experimenting with drugs, her whole demeanor changed, and she suddenly quit her job at the McDonald's.

Shortly after, she left her home to go live with people she met online who were on a mission to unlock a "spiritual awakening."

Amy had children with three different men before she left Texas, Linda once said while appearing on Dr. Phil.

Amy Carlson's three biological children, Cole, Madi, and another younger son who has never appeared in the media, fully separated themselves from Amy.

Cole and Madi had both appeared on Dateline to talk about the death of their mother - and how it felt when Amy initially left their lives.

Now, Cole reportedly lives in Portland, Oregon, where he has a degree in biology and "hopes to raise awareness on cult-related matters," according to the Cinemaholic. Madi, on the other hand, is getting a Master's degree in social work while living in Savannah, Georgie. Details of the third, youngest son are unknown, as he was still a minor when Amy passed in April 2021.