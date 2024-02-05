What did Jay-Z say at the Grammys and does Blue Ivy have a Grammy?

Jay-Z's speech at the Grammys surprised viewers as the artist commented on racism within the music awards.

At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Jay-Z and his and Beyonce's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, stood on stage as the rapper accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The award won by Jay-Z is given to artists who have used their platform to bolster the music industry and to give back. During the acceptance speech, the rapper made some very honest comments as he spoke about how the music industry has changed in the past few decades, but how there is still a long way to go.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What did Jay-Z say in his Grammys speech?

In his speech, Jay-Z began by saying that back in 1989 Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff boycotted the Grammys, and he 'took a page out of their book' in 1998 hen he was nominated for best rap album in 1998 but DMX was not.

"How far we've come from Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff winning their first Grammy in '89 and boycotting because it wasn't televised," he said. "But then '98, I took a page out of their book. I was nominated for Best Rap Album, and DMX had dropped two albums that year. They both were number one - shout out to DMX - and he wasn't nominated at all." He said that he didn't attend the Grammys but still watched it from home, much like Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then commented on his wife Beyoncé's success who was watching from the audience. "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year."

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work," he said.

"Some of you are going to go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category," he said which shocked the crowd as some people gasped.

"When I get nervous, I tell the truth," he laughed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then encouraged artists to keep showing up until they were recognised. "As my daughter sits and stares at me nervous as I am, you got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up to get the Grammys."

"You got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you champion, until they call you a genius, until they call you the greatest of all time," he said.

Does Blue Ivy have a Grammy award?

In Jay-Z's speech, he referenced the fact that his daughter has a Grammy award. The artist said, "I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue," he said, gesturing to the award in his hand, "but Blue's grown up now she doesn't take sippy cups and she has her own Grammys."

Blue Ivy Carter, aged 12, won her first Grammy Award for Brown Skin Girl in 2021 when she was just 9. The song by Beyoncé, Wizkid and Saint Jhn won Best Music Video and Blue Ivy had a writing credit on the song, earning her a Grammy. This also gave her the Guinness World Record Award for youngest individual artist to receive a Grammy.