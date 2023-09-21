James Marsden just turned 50 - and people are saying he’s ‘aging backwards’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Actor James Marsden just turned 50 years old, and in honor of his big day, friends and fans of his are admiring just how young he looks - and even going as far as to say that he's "aging backwards."

In case you're unfamiliar, James Marsden has starred in some of your favourite movies and TV shows - namely, the fan-favourite Jury Duty, The Notebook, Enchanted, and so many more. The actor just turned 50 years old (if you can believe it), and his friends and fans have been wishing the actor well, and some of their messages have really been making us laugh.

One of James' good friends, Engish TV presenter Ant Anstead, also boyfriend to Renee Zellweger, posted a picture to his Instagram story for the day, choosing a picture of James' birthday cake, which featured a shirtless image of the actor from his modeling days.

"So great celebrating @james_marsden 50th! I swear this dude is aging backwards!" he captioned the photo.

A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden) A photo posted by on

According to People, The Notebook actor's big birthday bash was thrown by Casamigos at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles - a birthday fit for a king, truly.

The cake that Ant snapped a picture of was white with black and gold piped icing along the sides, and in the center, was a massive photo of James completely shirtless, giving quite the brooding look to the camera.

(Image credit: Ant Anstead Instagram story)

Also at the celeb's birthday party, according to People, was Tessa Thompson, Woody Harrelson, Natasha Lyonne, Ben Barnes, Aaron Paul, and James' Jury Duty costar Ronald Gladden.

The next day, James posted an Instagram story, thanking Casamigos and his friends for throwing him such an epic b-day bash. "A huge thank you to @casamigos and @rachelzaliz for keeping the party going strong and the drinks flowing late," he captioned the Instagram story.

And James has had nothing short of a modest career. Aside from his many successful acting ventures, the actor has had quite a handful of hunky cover shoots in his day - including an issue of Playboy that featured James greased up and shirtless for their December 2013 issue.

Needless to say, the actor has always, and will always, be undeniably sexy and youthful looking - and his fans agree.

A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden) A photo posted by on

"I keep getting older, James marsden stays the same age," one fan commented on of of James' most recent Instagram posts, in which he's posing in a dapper pinstripe suit while attending an event with Ralph Lauren for New York Fashion Week.

Another fan likened him to having a James Bond air about him - which we don't wholly disagree with. "think we found a new James Bond ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," another fan said in the comment section.