James Marsden just turned 50 - and people are saying he’s ‘aging backwards’
And we just can't disagree!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Actor James Marsden just turned 50 years old, and in honor of his big day, friends and fans of his are admiring just how young he looks - and even going as far as to say that he's "aging backwards."
In case you're unfamiliar, James Marsden has starred in some of your favourite movies and TV shows - namely, the fan-favourite Jury Duty, The Notebook, Enchanted, and so many more. The actor just turned 50 years old (if you can believe it), and his friends and fans have been wishing the actor well, and some of their messages have really been making us laugh.
One of James' good friends, Engish TV presenter Ant Anstead, also boyfriend to Renee Zellweger, posted a picture to his Instagram story for the day, choosing a picture of James' birthday cake, which featured a shirtless image of the actor from his modeling days.
"So great celebrating @james_marsden 50th! I swear this dude is aging backwards!" he captioned the photo.
A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden)
A photo posted by on
According to People, The Notebook actor's big birthday bash was thrown by Casamigos at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles - a birthday fit for a king, truly.
The cake that Ant snapped a picture of was white with black and gold piped icing along the sides, and in the center, was a massive photo of James completely shirtless, giving quite the brooding look to the camera.
Also at the celeb's birthday party, according to People, was Tessa Thompson, Woody Harrelson, Natasha Lyonne, Ben Barnes, Aaron Paul, and James' Jury Duty costar Ronald Gladden.
The next day, James posted an Instagram story, thanking Casamigos and his friends for throwing him such an epic b-day bash. "A huge thank you to @casamigos and @rachelzaliz for keeping the party going strong and the drinks flowing late," he captioned the Instagram story.
And James has had nothing short of a modest career. Aside from his many successful acting ventures, the actor has had quite a handful of hunky cover shoots in his day - including an issue of Playboy that featured James greased up and shirtless for their December 2013 issue.
Needless to say, the actor has always, and will always, be undeniably sexy and youthful looking - and his fans agree.
A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden)
A photo posted by on
"I keep getting older, James marsden stays the same age," one fan commented on of of James' most recent Instagram posts, in which he's posing in a dapper pinstripe suit while attending an event with Ralph Lauren for New York Fashion Week.
Another fan likened him to having a James Bond air about him - which we don't wholly disagree with. "think we found a new James Bond ❤️🔥❤️🔥," another fan said in the comment section.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
We just found out Gillian Anderson has a libido-boosting drink launching and the flavour sounds intriguing, to say the least
Partnering with the season 4 release of Netflix's Sex Education, Anderson's drink brand G Spot has released its most sensual flavour yet
By Emily Smith Published
-
Vera Witness raises intense questions for DCI Vera Stanhope as she discovers haunting evidence that no-one can truly outrun their crimes
Vera Witness starts off with one case but it soon becomes clear that trauma from the past has inspired the recent crimes…
By Emma Shacklock Published