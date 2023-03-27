Fans were shocked when it was revealed that Camila Dunne died in the final episode of the Amazon series. But how does Camila die in Daisy Jones & The Six? Here's what you need to know...

In the final episode of the series, it was revealed that Camila and Billy's daughter Julia, was the person behind the camera conducting the interviews with the bandmates 20 years after the band broke up in 1977. This was revealed when the interviewer said she could remember one of the evenings that Billy was speaking about and he was surprised as she was so little,' and she then admitted, 'I remember a lot more than you think dad'.

It was then gut-wrenchingly revealed that Camila died before Julia started taking on this documentary project and interviewing members of the band. This was revealed when Billy said, "Then when your mother got sick, I uh, I 'm sorry," he then started crying and the show cut to other characters speaking about 'the funeral' and the impact that Camila had on them. "But she was the love of my life, I can say that now and know it's the truth," said Billy as his daughter hugged him.

How does Camila die in Daisy Jones & the Six?

In a final twist, it was revealed that Camila had been interviewed by her daughter later in her life when she was already ill. In the video Camila is shown readjusting her wig, suggesting that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment and was suffering from cancer. This was only alluded to in the series and her cause of death is not explicitly stated.

However, in the book the illness that leads to Camilla's death is slightly different. In the book, Camila died at the age of 63 from heart failure associated with the autoimmune disease, lupus. As the time frame is different in the books and the interviews take place decades after the band breaks up, Camila is much older when she dies in the book than in the series. In the TV show, it is estimated that she is between her 30s and 40s when she dies.

Following the finale, fans are desperate to know if there will be a season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six. The ending suggested that the band could have been reunited as Camila gave her blessing to Billy and Daisy to reunite.

"Tell your father to give her a call," said Camila in the tape. "We have had such a wonderful marriage, your father and I, we chose each other. But nothing in life is ever as simple as we want it to be. So one day when he's ready, tell your father to give Daisy Jones a call. And tell Daisy Jones to answer. At the very least, those two still owe me a song."

The series ended with Billy showing up at Daisy's doorstep as she grinned at him. This could leave things open for a new season if Amazon picks up the show once more, although this will deviate from the plot of the book.