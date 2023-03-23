Will there be a season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six - and how does season 1 end?

The finale episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are right around the corner, which is leaving fans wondering - will there be a season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six?

If you've been singing the recently released songs from Daisy Jones & The Six like Regret Me, Let Me Down Easy, and The River over and over again in your head, you're not the only one. The show, which was adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel of the same title, has been nothing short of a success, reaching No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 list in the US just hours after the very first episode was released.

With all of the success the show is reaching, along with its stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and more, it's no wonder fans are wondering if the show will extend to a season 2, or if the 10 episodes that were originally promised will be it for the fictional band's story.

Read on to find out what we know so far about season 2 of Daisy Jones & The Six.

As of right now, there's no word about a season 2 of the beloved '70s show. Way to "let you down easy," right?

Since there is no sequel to the book, there is a slim chance that a season 2 could happen, seeing as there's no material beyond the ending of the book. However, we've seen this done before with other shows like You on Netflix - and as we all know, that show is pretty damn successful.

Fans of the book know that the ending of the story between Daisy, Billy, and all of the other characters is pretty final - but Taylor Jenkins Reid is a genius, and we wouldn't put it past her to put that genius to work in writing a second season.

Plus, after that episode 8 ending, who knows what liberties the writers will take to continue the story.

How will season 1 of Daisy Jones & The Six end?

Fans have seen the rocky dynamic between Daisy and The Six's frontman, Billy. In a classic will they/ won't they trope, fans are left to watch episodes 9 and 10 (which will release on Friday, March 24) where we'll inevitably see the rise and fall of Daisy, Billy, and the band as a whole.



***warning - spoilers ahead***

If you've read the book, you know how the story ends. Daisy and Billy don't make it, and he stays committed to Camila and their family. We also find out that Julia, Billy and Camila's daughter, is the one conducting all of the documentary-style interviews, which ultimately bring the band together to tell their story.

Since the show has taken liberties with the foundation of the book (leaving fans with questions like, why are there only FIVE members of Daisy Jones & The SIX?), we could potentially see the writers taking a slightly different path - perhaps showing more of Daisy and Billy, elaborating more on their intimacy before they decide to finally call it quits.

However, the show wouldn't have the same impact if they let Daisy and Billy stay together in the end, so we're reeeeeeally hoping the writers refrained from that altogether.