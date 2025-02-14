'This is why we're still together' - Helen Mirren's secret to long-lasting marriage might surprise you
Dame Helen married Taylor Hackford back in 1997 and their marriage is still going strong - and she thinks there's a reason why
Helen Mirren believes there's a particular thing that has been the key to her long-lasting marriage to husband Taylor Hackery.
Dame Helen and Taylor tied the knot almost three decades ago in 1997 and the pair first met on the set of White Nights in 1985 - years on from their first meeting and they are still happily married.
The 79-year-old has touched on her and Taylor's long-lasting relationship on various occasions over the years, having expressed her gratitude for finding love in later life and praising it for allowing her to recognise a real 'partnership' with her husband.
Helen also previously revealed her theory on how her and Taylor's marriage has stood the test of time - and while it might not sound like a thing happy couples do, it may just be imperative.
Due to the nature of Helen's work as a world-renowned actress and Taylor's as a film director, the pair have spent extended periods of time working in different parts of the world over the years. This is something Helen feels has been pivotal in allowing their relationship to stay strong.
"My theory has always been that this is why we're still together: because we've spent so much time apart, we're always pleased to see each other," Helen once told You.
Valuing time apart doesn't mean the couple don't appreciate extended periods of time together, though - and it was lockdown that gave Helen and her husband a long-awaited chance to really enjoy each other's company.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Helen told of how the 2020 Covid restrictions meant she and Taylor were able to do simple things like enjoy dinner at the table together every night, for the first time in a while.
"For the first time in 30 odd years of marriage we sat at the table opposite each other and had dinner together every night for six months," Helen explained, adding, "It was fantastic, brilliant."
