Death Comes to Pemberley ending explained: Who killed Denny?

Death Comes to Pemberley may have originally aired in December 2013, but it has just been released on Netflix and has won over a whole new fanbase who are loving this murder mystery series. The three-part British drama is based on a novel of the same name by author P.D James who created the story as a spin-off of Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice.

The story is based in Pemberley, the home of Elizabeth and Darcy, six years after they married and the events of Pride and Prejudice. The TV series is a murder mystery which sees a man named Denny killed, and Lydia Bennett's husband Wickham - the main villain in the original Austen novel - as the prime suspect! But is all as it seems? Who really killed Denny and why?

Who killed Denny in Death Comes to Pemberley?

Although Wickham is found guilty of Denny's murder and sentenced to be hanged, it is revealed that he is not the true killer. In fact, Denny's killer is William Bidwell.

William Bidwell confesses that he mistook Denny for William and killed him by mistake, which is why Wickham felt responsible for his death and looked like the killer at the beginning when he said that it was his fault that Denny was dead.

Why was Denny killed?

Denny was killed because he was mistaken for Wickham. A man named William Bidwell wanted to kill Wickham because of what he did to his sister, Louisa.

As fans of Pride and Prejudice will know well, Wickham was a major Lothario, a scoundrel who eventually seduced and married naive Lydia Bennett. It was revealed that Wickham had a sordid affair with Louisa Bidwell, William's sister who then became pregnant after the relationship.

Wickham arranged for Eleanor, his friend (who helped him arrange his previous two elopements to Georgiana Darcy and Lydia Bennett), to adopt the baby. When Wickham was sentenced to death, Eleanor killed herself after believing she'd never gain custody of the child.

Death Comes to Pemberley ending

In the book, Wickham and Louisa's child was adopted by another family, but in the TV series, Louisa kept her son and christened him George William Bidwell in memory of her brother. In a letter to Jane, Elizabeth said, "Darcy said he will make a fine head coachman to master Fitzwilliam" implying that he will have a future at Pemberley when he gets older.

Wickham and Lydia left England and moved to America, and seemed to be a rather happy couple. Georgiana also ended the series by becoming engaged to Henry, leaving the story on a very happy note as the pair kissed in a moment of passion. Elizabeth also revealed to Darcy that she was pregnant again and was incredibly happy.