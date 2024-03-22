Coma on Channel 5 ending explained: Was Simon found out and did he go to prison?

You might have a few questions after the Coma ending as Simon and Jordan's story was brought to an emotionally intense and rather surprising conclusion.

Starring The Catch’s Jason Watkins as Simon, Coma is the chilling tale of how one split-second decision can quickly spiral. Pushed to the limit by the behaviour of local youth Jordan and his gang, Simon landed a punch that left the teenager fighting for his life. As the episodes went on Simon struggled with his guilt and fear about getting found out. Jordan’s dad Paul and his desire to find the person who hurt his son doesn’t help matters.

It’s been a thought-provoking series and one that’s had us wondering everything from whether Coma is based on a true story to where it was filmed. But the burning questions you might have about the Coma ending might be a little different. If you’re curious about what happened to Jordan and Simon and if Simon went to prison then we have all the details you need.

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Coma ending explained: What happened to Simon and Jordan?

It might’ve taken several episodes - not to mention a lot of dangerous moments - but by the Coma ending, Simon’s identity as Jordan Franklin’s attacker became known to the teenager’s dad Paul. The mild-mannered Simon snapped in episode one and delivered one devastating punch to the teenager which landed him in hospital fighting for his life. After regaining consciousness and heading home, Jordan ended up promising not to tell the truth to either the police or his vengeful father Paul but only, as he put it to Simon, “Because I own you now”.

The teenager blackmailed Simon who agreed to pay £3,000 a month in return for his silence. Things didn’t go to plan, though, as after they were seen together and followed by Paul’s associate Mark, Jordan admitted that Simon was responsible for attacking him. Mark took them both to a building site and Simon tried to get away and called Beth to come and rescue him. The situation then went from bad to worse as she accidentally hit Mark with her car as she arrived.

At the beginning of Coma episode 4 the couple were fleeing the scene of this crime and then went with their daughter Sophie to a hotel. Mark survived (not that they knew that for sure at first) but after he was discovered with a gun, the police were soon involved. Eventually, news makes it to Paul as Mark was seen with Simon and Jordan.

(Image credit: KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

The teenager had been busy spending his blackmail money but when his furious dad confronted him with the new information and asked about the cash he eventually admitted that Simon was the one who attacked him. Now with Simon firmly in his sights, Paul set out to track the Hendersons down.

Despite not wanting to risk returning home for anything, Simon had no choice when Sophie’s asthma meant he had to go back for her inhaler. The timing unfortunately couldn’t have been worse as he was forced to hide when Paul and another of his associates entered the Henderson home looking for them. All he found was the sleeve that held Simon’s hotel key card but this told him exactly where to go next as it had the room number written on it.

(Image credit: KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

He arrived at the hotel and when he couldn’t gain entry he went to reception and pretended to have lost the actual key. Thankfully, Beth had heard him outside the door and having got an inhaler from another guest for Sophie, the two made a speedy exit out the back of the hotel in a taxi and rang a shocked Simon.

It was at this point in the Coma ending that Simon and Jordan had another face-to-face meeting outside on the street as he left to go and meet Beth and Sophie.

“You think you’re better than me, is that it?” the teenager asked. “Well you owe me. I want…an apology.”

(Image credit: KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

Simon called him “insane” and after Jordan got aggressive, neighbour Harry appeared out of nowhere and attacked the teenager with a knife. Harry told Simon to go, but his moral compass kicked in and, likely overcome with guilt about what had already happened, Simon stayed to help Jordan and called an ambulance.

Did Simon go to prison?

Many fans might’ve expected the Coma ending to finish with Simon’s arrest and whilst he was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and obstruction of justice, he didn’t go to prison. DS Kelly Evans who’d been investigating what had happened to Jordan finally found evidence that he and Simon knew each other despite them saying otherwise. She was on the scene as Harry was arrested and Jordan was rushed to hospital after the second attack and asked Simon if it was true that he’d punched the teenager.

(Image credit: KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

He admitted it to her and said he was afraid of Paul Franklin and would tell her everything when he knew Beth and Sophie were safe at his mother-in-law's house. His fate seemed sealed after all he’d done, but then it emerged that Jordan had given a statement about the punching incident.

“Jordan is now claiming that he’s remembered who attacked him four weeks ago,” DS Evans told Simon in his police interview, before later adding, “He says that he was confronted by a young male who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s. And he had never seen this individual before.”

(Image credit: KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

After hearing this, Simon responded “no comment” to every question put to him. Thanks to Jordan’s statement, Simon avoided prison and was released from custody only to fall into the clutches of Paul. The gang leader pointed a gun at Simon but when he fired, he missed on purpose. Although he was still furious about Simon punching Jordan, Paul recognised that Simon’s actions after the second attack had saved Jordan’s life.

He let the Hendersons go but told Simon that if he saw him again he wouldn’t be “shooting above [his] head”. The message was loud and clear and in the closing stages of the Coma ending, a “sold” sign was seen outside Simon and Beth’s home. They were last seen packing the last of their belongings into their car.

(Image credit: KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / Channel 5 Television / Roughcut TV)

There’s no confirmation of where they’re going but when Simon asked if they had everything Beth responded, “Cash, tickets, passport… Sophie”. It seems like they’re headed abroad, putting everything that happened with Jordan and Paul behind them.

All episodes of Coma are available to catch up on now via My5.