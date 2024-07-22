When it comes to the best British TV shows, all sorts of conversations (and inevitable debates!) can be had. Are you a lover of classic British comedies like Gavin & Stacey or Only Fools and Horses, or do you prefer a more gripping drama like Luther or Line of Duty?

These TV shows, among many others, are just some of the true classic pieces of entertainment to come out of Britain that have gone on to not only garner adoration from British crowds, but collect adoring fans across the globe. The sheer talent of writing and acting in these British TV shows means that lots of them have gained critical success as well as love from viewers far and wide.

So, if you find yourself looking for a rewatch but can't quite decide whether to opt for a bit of good old-fashioned nostalgia or go back to a recent classic, we have done the hard work for you and created a list of the Best British TV shows you should rewatch.

The best British TV shows you should definitely rewatch

Merlin

(Image credit: Alamy)

This fantasy series reimagines the story of the young wizard Merlin who is sent to the kingdom of Camelot to use his special gift of magic to protect Prince Arthur despite the use of magic being forbidden in the kingdom. As the seasons unfold, we learn more about Merlin's past as well as the true threat he is under by practising magic in the kingdom, leading Merlin to all sorts of exciting adventures with plenty of twists and turns along the way. So if you’re after a great medieval fantasy…Merlin is the show for you!

Father Ted

(Image credit: Alamy)

Father Ted is a British-Irish sitcom about three hapless priests living on Craggy Island, a remote fictional island off the west coast of Ireland as they go about their daily lives. Often getting themselves into all manner of ridiculous situations, the priests (while often steeped in adult humour) experience situations everyone can relate to including loneliness and questioning the universe. It ran for three series and became an influential TV show for comedians and sketch shows across the decades.

Ghosts

(Image credit: Alamy)

When a young couple inherits a crumbling manor house in the British countryside only to find that it is inhabited by numerous ghosts who have died on the property, you can only imagine what chaos ensues. Ghosts is the much-loved TV show that makes ghosts and spooky apparitions a funny and truly heart-warming premise for a show of five seasons that gained critical acclaim and a legion of fans of young and old. As the two navigate renovating the house, they must also get to grips with the house's past and the fateful ends of each of its characters. We guarantee rewatching Ghosts will make you fall in love with this loveable ensemble all over again!

Peep Show

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you’re after a cerebral comedy sitcom to rewatch that will make you laugh out loud from cringe moments, Peep Show is the perfect choice. Following the lives of two dysfunctional flatmates in Croydon, South London it follows Jeremy ‘Jez’ Usborne and Mark Corrigan as they make their way through weird encounters and the mundanities of modern life. With a growing cast of oddball friends including Olivia Coleman, it is a quality adult comedy that will tickle your funny bone and keep you entertained.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bodyguard

(Image credit: Alamy)

The 2018 thriller show Bodyguard follows war veteran Police Sergeant David Budd who is assigned to protect the controversial politician Julia Montague as he grapples with his own PTSD from serving in the forces. The show examines plenty of complex issues such as government monitoring and the domestic policy that constantly divides people in a modern world but has a steamy subplot that is guaranteed to keep you hooked and excited. It really is British TV at its finest!

Luther

(Image credit: Alamy)

Luther is a psychological crime drama following the cases of troubled detective John Luther, who works for the Serious Crime Unit investigating all manner of gruesome murders in London. Luther’s character is deeply complex and all too often gets consumed by the case that he works on, creating serious consequences for him and those around him. Starring the amazing Idris Elba, Luther is a dark and addictive TV show that gained worldwide popularity and a legion of fans who are always wanting more.

Gavin & Stacey

(Image credit: Alamy)

A classic of the British sitcom world, Gavin & Stacey has been watched and rewatched by millions in Britain. The heart-warming and funny romantic comedy series follows the blooming relationship between Gavin from Essex and Stacey from Wales as they navigate long-distance relationships, meeting each other’s families and creating a family across England and Wales. Full of Welsh and English acting legends (Ruth Jones and Larry Lamb - need we say more?), it is a real TV crowd-pleasing go-to for rewatching because of its constant jokes, sweet interpersonal relationships and ultimately relatable portrayal of family life in Britain.

Broadchurch

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you’re looking for a crime that is full of A-List actors and breathtaking scenery, look no further than ITV’s Broadchurch. Following two detectives, played by Olivia Coleman and David Tennant respectively, investigating the unsolved murder of a boy, it creates ample suspense, drama and intrigue in the quiet fictional town of Broadchurch. As the family comes to terms with their loss, the quest to get to the bottom of the event proves harder to solve than first thought.

Sherlock

(Image credit: Alamy)

This modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous books featuring astute detective Sherlock Holmes and his trusty assistant John Watson garnered worldwide support and a loyal army of fans who call themselves ‘Sherlockians’. Featuring a star-studded cast of British excellence including Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and Andrew Scott, this show was adapted by the brilliant minds of Steven Moffatt and Mark Gatiss. Creating a truly thrilling and addictive drama series that had moments of comedy, drama and true terror, the show kept viewers hooked for years and is a must for a British TV show rewatch.

Absolutely Fabulous

(Image credit: Alamy)

Absolutely Fabulous follows the lives of outrageous PR agent Edina Monsoon and her equally outrageous fashion director best friend Patsy Stone on their day-to-day life as London socialites. For starters, the costumes and hair/makeup in this show are nothing short of iconic and truly enviable, while the witty, quick and often rude dialogue has made it a much-loved British TV show that has an army of loyal fans. It was even made into a film in 2016 and featured Kate Moss!

The Missing

(Image credit: Alamy)

For those of us who love a good old British psychological thriller, look no further than the BBC drama The Missing. Set in France, it follows a couple’s anguish as they lose their five-year-old son during a holiday and consequently still deal with finding him more than eight years after the event. The couple hire a retired detective to help them find their son, but this proves a harder task than first thought. The Missing was a show that gripped the UK when it first aired and is totally worthy of a rewatch if you’re after a thriller to get lost in.

Outnumbered

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sometimes, you just need a good laugh, and Outnumbered is the perfect choice for anyone who wants that. Set in a middle-class suburb in west London, it follows the Brockman family as they go about their daily lives. With three children with huge personalities, parents Pete and Sue feel ‘outnumbered’ by their rowdy children who are constantly asking questions, getting into scrapes and offering sarcastic replies to everything. The show was praised for its semi-improvised nature and became a household favourite of millions because of its relatable look at family life, making it a great British TV show you can rewatch and know you’ll be having lots of laughs.

Spaced

(Image credit: Alamy)

Spaced is a classic British screwball comedy sitcom about two strangers who pose as a couple in order to rent an apartment after both leaving their previous homes. Starring Simon Pegg as the lead male Tim Bisley and Jessica Stevenson as Daisy Steiner as the lead female, it is a humorous show that highlights the surreal in everyday life. Short and sweet, Spaced is two seasons long but has turned into a cult favourite in Britain as a comedy show to watch and rewatch.

Blackadder

(Image credit: Alamy)

Blackadder is a historical sitcom that spanned eras of worldwide history but remained firmly rooted in the British experience. While the first series was set in medieval times, a later series featured the First World War and follows Edmund Blackadder through historical periods as part of the same British family and his various misfortunes along with his servant Baldrick. A whole host of famous faces and writers crop up in Blackadder, from Hugh Laurie to Rowan Atkinson and Miriam Margolyes and is a classic rewatch choice for an addictively funny British TV show.

Queer as Folk

(Image credit: Alamy)

Even before his days as the legendary writer of Doctor Who and creator of the hugely successful It’s a Sin, Russell T Davies created a TV show that demonstrated the hardships of being young and gay in the UK. Following the lives of three gay men living in Manchester, Queer as Folk follows the characters' love lives and interpersonal relationships as they navigate sexuality and friendships. It’s a great hidden gem in British TV that has become celebrated for its bold nature and approach to stereotypes.

The Royle Family

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you’re looking for a good laugh, The Royle Family is a great rewatch option. Set in Manchester at the turn of the century and into the twenty-first century, it follows the TV-mad Royle's as they watch and discuss the shows they watch in an extremely comedic and relatable way. Praised for its realistic depictions of working-class families in Britain, it has become a much-loved British comedy staple and one many rewatch when in need of quality TV that captures the essence of spending time with family in front of the telly.

Peaky Blinders

(Image credit: Alamy)

This drama series is one of the most successful TV shows to ever come out of Britain. Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is a gritty, hard-hitting yet utterly genius show centred around the Shelby family's rise to power in post-WWI Birmingham. At the head of this powerful family is Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, who uses his smarts and ever-growing clan of trustworthy followers to conquer the streets of Birmingham and beyond. If that isn’t enough to tempt you to rewatch this amazing show, then the epic cameos from actors like Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody and Anya Taylor-Joy will surely do it.

The IT Crowd

(Image credit: Alamy)

The IT Crowd is a hidden gem of British TV that those outside of the UK are unlikely to be familiar with, but is still nonetheless a modern TV classic. Set in the offices of a fictional corporation's IT department, it follows Jen Barber as she blunders her way through a job in the IT department despite knowing nothing about IT! Working alongside her are the two loveable nerdy characters of Morris (played by Richard Ayoade) and Roy (played by Chris O’Dowd) who she learns to work alongside. For fans of surreal humour, The IT Crowd is a great rewatch option.

Chewing Gum

(Image credit: Alamy)

Michaela Coel carved her place as one of Britain’s most promising talents with her TV sitcom Chewing Gum, which follows the introverted and inexperienced life of 24-year-old Tracey Gordon. Wanting to grow up and experience the world, Chewing Gum offers viewers funny yet honest glimpses into prevalent themes such as religion, femininity and sexuality in the modern world. Since then, Coel has gone on to write and star in plenty of other excellent pieces of work, but Chewing Gum remains a perfectly honest and charming look at life as a young woman that keeps viewers coming back to rewatch.

Only Fools and Horses

(Image credit: Alamy)

Only Fools and Horses is perhaps Britain’s most loved TV show, becoming iconic across the country and being quoted by many daily. Following the Trotter family as they try to become rich from their working-class estate in Peckham, London, David ‘Del Boy’ Trotter thinks he is always one trick away from making millions with his hapless brother Rodney getting drawn into all sorts of ridiculous scrapes. You simply cannot go wrong with a rewatch marathon of this iconic British show, just be prepared to be quoting it for months to come!

The Tudors

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you want to get into a great British historical drama, The Tudors is going to be your best friend. Chronicling the rise of King Henry VIII and his prolific reign which included wedding six wives and getting rid of Catholic churches to set up his own Church of England, it's a smart and stylish show that brought real-world history to more people, albeit in a rather sensationalised way. With four seasons for you to binge, The Tudors is a great historical rewatch option for those on the hunt for a new show.

Yes Minister/ Yes, Prime Minister

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes Minister and its sequel Yes, Prime Minister is a political satire TV sitcom that focuses on the machinations of a fictional British government department. It follows the central character, Jim Hacker, as he navigates his career as a senior civil servant in the ruthless world of Whitehall and politics, crafting policy for the Prime Minister but inevitably butting heads and coming into conflict with all sorts of people and problems. It put a spotlight on the bureaucratic nature of British politics and was apparently a favourite TV show of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The Vicar of Dibley

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the most loved British TV shows ever is The Vicar of Dibley, mainly because of its stellar acting from the likes of Dawn French and excellent writing by Love Actually's Richard Curtis. Examining the issue of gender parity in the Anglican Church in a truly comedic way, it follows Geraldine Granger as she becomes a rather conservative village’s loud and friendly priest who encourages them to embrace the modern day.

The Night Manager

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on the famous novel by John Le Carré, The Night Manager is a stylish TV show that has everything from beautiful backdrops to high-pressure moments that hook you in. Former soldier Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston, is recruited by the Foreign Office to infiltrate illegal weapons dealer Richard Roper’s inner circle and (in doing so) bring them all to justice. While initially reluctant, Pine is inevitably drawn into the opulent yet sinister criminal world of illegal trading and soon finds himself struggling to outsmart Roper and his crew.

Downton Abbey

(Image credit: Alamy)

The quintessential British drama series Downton Abbey was always going to be on this list of rewatchable TV shows. The historical drama follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the post-Edwardian era into the outbreak of the First World War. The show is set against the backdrop of several historic worldwide events including the sinking of the Titanic and the Irish War of Independence, and gives viewers a really good insight into the class system in Britain in the 20th century. With cast members including Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery you know you’re in for a gem of a binge-watch!

The Thick of It

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Thick of It is an iconic satirical British comedy show that examines the ‘inner workings’ of the British government. Written and directed by Armando Iannucci, it brought an albeit extremely satirised version of government to millions in Britain and beyond and made an example of its real-world controversies and scandals in an extremely humorous way. Set in the fictional Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship, it follows one minister's attempts to carry out his job under the stern and watchful eye of Malcolm Tucker (played by Peter Capaldi) and incorporates the trials and tribulations of various spin doctors, advisers and civil servants as they try to keep a lid on governmental proceedings.

The Office

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Office (UK) needs little introduction as an iconic British TV show that not only wowed fans in Britain, but became such an appealing format that it was adopted in the US for its sister version featuring Steve Carrell. This ‘mockumentary’ sitcom follows the mundane office life at the fictional Wernham Hogg paper company and uses fly-on-the-wall and informal documentary-style filming to allow viewers to get acquainted with characters and form good relationships with them. While it is relatively short with just three seasons, it’s a must-watch if you’re looking for TV inspiration.

Fawlty Towers

(Image credit: Alamy)

One of the great British TV sitcoms, Fawlty Towers is a classic sitcom worth rewatching that promises to offer plenty of laughs and silly moments. Set in a dysfunctional hotel run by the irascible Basil Fawlty, it follows the life of him and his wife as they try to create a reputable establishment amidst the chaos that comes along with new guests and challenges. The show also drew from the real experience its creator John Cleese had during a stay in a hotel in Torquay, England and has become one of the most original and well-loved comedies Britain has ever produced.

Torchwood

(Image credit: Alamy)

Torchwood was a popular spin-off of the iconic British TV show Doctor Who, following Captain Jack Harkness as he and his team hunt aliens across the galaxies from their fictional UK base called ‘Torchwood’. With the charming John Barrowman playing the lead character (an immortal con-man from the future) and armed with jokes and smart quips, it's no wonder Torchwood gained the cult following it did in the mid-noughties. With extra-terrestrial incidents aplenty, it’s a great choice for those wanting to sink their teeth into some good sci-fi telly.

Derry Girls

(Image credit: Alamy)

Set during ‘The Troubles’ in Derry in the 90s, Derry Girls has already become an iconic British TV sitcom that many adore. Following a rag-tag group of teens, it documents their lives growing up during political and civil unrest as they navigate school, dating and friendships. While the politics of Northern Ireland change and come to a head in the latter seasons, it still finds a way to make laughter, classic 90s tunes and beautiful friendships the centre of the story. Derry Girls is an extremely rewatchable show that we think everyone will absolutely love!

Killing Eve

(Image credit: Alamy)

This exciting and thrilling spy TV show focuses on Eve, a bored MI5 agent, who joins a unit that is on the hunt for the prolific assassin Villanelle who crosses the globes in disguises and assumes different identities to carry out her work for her illusive bosses dubbed ‘The Twelve’. Eve gets sucked into a game of cat-and-mouse with the assassin, soon becoming entangled with her and blurring the lines of work that border into obsession. The show is also somewhat of a dark comedy, with the lead characters (among others) having plenty of funny moments that viewers came to create a real connection to.

Line of Duty

(Image credit: Alamy)

This BBC police crime drama follows the hardships and controversies of an anti-corruption unit in the British police force. After refusing to be complicit in the covering up of a police shooting, DS Steve Arnott is transferred to the AC-12 unit to work alongside DC Kate Fleming to uncover and catch corrupt police officers every season. As the show goes on, it unfolds that the corruption within the force is more deeply rooted than initially believed, and the race is on to expose the mystery identity of ‘H’, the police officer(s) who are the bridge between the police and organised crime.