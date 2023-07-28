America Ferrera shot that inspiring monologue from 'Barbie' almost 50 times - and it's giving power to women everywhere
The star said she spent two straight days reciting and memorizing the empowering speech
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
America Ferrera said she spent two straight days reciting and memorizing the empowering speech from the Barbie movie. Read the full speech here and hear how it's inspiring women all over the world.
If you've seen the Barbie movie, there are likely many scenes that stick out in your head, seeing as the whole movie was truly unforgettable. From Ken's (Ryan Gosling) "mojo dojo casa house," to "depression Barbies," and yes, that crazy ending, there were so many amazing moments sprinkled throughout the movie that kept viewers on the edge of their seats.
One of the most memorable moments of the movie was America Ferrera's epic monologue that her character, Gloria, gives towards the end of the movie. In fact, the monologue was so memorable, that fans who attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie gave that scene a wild standing ovation as soon as America said her last word.
"To be able to hear audiences connecting to it in that way with a response like that is amazing," America said.
"It worked on the page, and so I definitely wanted to give that feeling to the audience as the person performing it—to make it resonate the way that it did with me when I read the words on the page," she said of the impactful speech.
America Ferrera's full Barbie monologue
You can read the entirety of the empowering and impactful monologue here.
Give us just one moment while we wipe away some excess tears.
Greta imagined America saying the monologue before she actually said it out loud
"I wrote this monologue for Gloria, and I've always imagined you saying this," Greta said to America upon casting her in the role, according to Vanity Fair.
In a speech that perfectly strikes the chord for the scene, America recalled that she wanted to make sure delivered it perfectly so it would come off to the audience as powerful as she read it to be initially.
"I had to do it many, many times for other people's coverage and to get through the whole scene and over the course of two days," America said. "But she gave me so much freedom with it. There were moments in shooting the movie where Greta really had written something in a very specific way that she heard a very specific way in her head with particular cadence in a particular speed or a particular inflection. I thought maybe this would be like that, but it was the opposite."
America also said that, all in all, the monologue took almost 50 times to shoot in full. To be exact, there were "30 to 50 full runs of it, top to bottom."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Drew Barrymore has an interesting point about this famously harsh breakup moment in 'Sex and the City'
Yes, she's referring to *that* post-it note
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones is on fire in her latest swimsuit Instagram selfie - and we love her floppy straw hat too
The actress strikes again with an iconic summery look, perfect for your next pool days
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Will there be a Barbie movie sequel? Greta Gerwig just had her say
Come on Barbie, let's go party - again! (Maybe...)
By Madeline Merinuk Published