Adele and Rich Paul rumored to be engaged and planning 'summer wedding' as she continues to wear huge ring for Vegas shows

Adele is rumored to be engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul amid reports that he has popped the question, as she continues to wear what appears to be an engagement ring.

Adele, who recently informed us all how to correctly pronounce her name, is adored all over the world for her stellar music and charismatic personality - so it's no wonder fans have been wondering about her relationship status.

It's been claimed that she and boyfriend Rich Paul are set to tie the knot and are planning a 'summer wedding', with the star regularly wearing what appears to be an engagement ring during her Vegas shows lately.

Adele has been sporting a pretty huge rock on the fourth finger of her left hand lately, with fans spotting the piece when she appeared on the Graham Norton Show in the UK and at the BRITs last year.

At Adele's Las Vegas residency, where she performs jaw-dropping shows every weekend for fans, people have been noticing that huge rock on her ring finger more and more.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It's now been reported that Adele and Rich Paul are planning their nuptials for the summer, with online gossip site Deux Moi claiming that the news that the pair are engaged comes from a "very reliable source".

The Deux Moi post reads, "Blind Item REVEALED: Adele and Rich Paul are engaged. Per my very reliable sources, I can confirm that yes, Adele and Rich Paul are planning a summer wedding!"

HELLO??!!! IS ADELE ENGAGED #brits2022 pic.twitter.com/me8u3pCNl8February 8, 2022 See more

The last public appearance of Adele and Rich Paul was at the 2023 Superbowl, where Adele was seen hilariously observing the game with massive sunglasses - and, of course, was wearing her ring.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Gramm-winning music icon has been very open about the fact that her and Rich Paul are totally loved up, even dedicating a song to him during one of her Vegas shows.

"I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!" she said told the audience, before wishing him a happy birthday.

Adele and Rich Paul have not commented on rumours that they are set to tie the knot.