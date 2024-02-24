The Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 is small but mighty - here's how it held up in our test kitchen

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 is one of the first air fryers released by Ninja, and while there have been several major innovations in the air fryer market since this mighty fryer was released, I remain convinced that this is one of the top all-rounders you can buy.

The best Ninja air fryers lead the market with dependable but premium designs, and even though it's one of the more basic models on offer from the brand, the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 still has an RRP of £169. That's a big investment, especially when a number of the best air fryers we've reviewed are available for a fraction of the price, so is this classic worth the price?

I've been reviewing air fryers for nearly five years, but few air fryers match the MAX AF160 in terms of its dependable design and, courtesy of its MAX Crisp mode, the maximum temperature of 240°C. I put it to the test in the woman&home test kitchen to see if it can hold its own among more modern fryers.

Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 specifications

RRP: £169.99

£169.99 Dimensions: ‎24.99 x 32 x 35.99 cm

‎24.99 x 32 x 35.99 cm Capacity: 5.2L

5.2L Dishwasher safe? Yes

Yes Maximum temperature: 240°C

240°C Maximum timer: 60 minutes

My first impressions of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160

(Image credit: Future)

Finished in chrome and grey, it's hard to deny that the finish of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 is a little plasticky to look at. It feels well-made though, with a metal basket that slots sturdily into the air fryer itself.

The machine looks quite small, but the 5.2-litre capacity is nothing to scoff at. It could easily cater to the average family, although the round shape of the basket makes it a little less versatile than a more squared alternative.

(Image credit: Future)

This air fryer's circular design is a strength though, because that shape allows air to circulate in the basket as it cooks your food. This is also assisted by the vent at the top of the air fryer, as opposed to most air fryers which feature a vent to the rear of the machine.

In terms of cooking modes, the MAX AF160 has six on offer. That's pretty standard for most air fryers. There's Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. You can also toggle with your temperature in increments of five degrees, and timings, in minutes, using the dials to the left and right of the digital display.

(Image credit: Future)

How does the Instant Compact perform?

My go-to air fryer features a pre-heat setting, which is something you won't find with any Ninja air fryer. This means the timer with the MAX AF160 starts as soon as you press 'start', even though it could take a minute or two for the air fryer to hit the temperature you want. To remedy this, you could add an extra couple of minutes onto your timer and add your food once the machine has been running for a while.

I made homemade chips in the MAX AF160, and I wanted to make enough to serve a crowd to see if that capacity would work for a family. After 20 minutes they were cooked through, although not as browned as I'd have expected. This may be because I opted to cook them at 180°C. Something I've learned about this air fryer is that it performs best at higher temperatures.

(Image credit: Future)

To put the MAX Crisp setting to the test, I cooked some frozen chicken goujons. These were done after just 10 minutes, and when I stopped cooking at the 12-minute mark they were a little on the burnt side - such is the power of the 240°C upper temperature with this machine. I'd recommend using this if you want a super speedy dinner, but be prepared for the sheer heat to dry out meats or burn breading if you're cooking from frozen. It's not a fault of the air fryer, just something you need to get used to.

(Image credit: Future)

I like to roast vegetables when I test an air fryer. Firstly, to get some vitamins in what is otherwise a very beige meal, but also because most people don't consider that veggies cook really well in these machines. The MAX AF160 has a Roast setting, so I turned this on and added my vegetables to the cooking basket. Some air fryers, such as the ones you'll find from Instant, come with a reminder to shake your food mid-way through cooking. This is particularly useful for veggies as they tend to cook unevenly. Fortunately I did give my veg a shake five minutes before it was done, which meant I was able to get some charring on both sides of my courgette slices.

(Image credit: Future)

Ninja boasts of the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160's strong circulation, and this became apparent when I cooked streaky bacon. I could hear it being blown around the basket as it cooked, and it came out misshapen in a way that is not conducive to being placed in a bacon sandwich. It was crispy though, and it cooked in only six minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

How does the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 compare?

If it's a small NInja air fryer you're looking for, the closest comparison to the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 is the Ninja AF100UK. It's only £20 cheaper and has a smaller basket at 3.8L, but you can often find it on sale for around £100, making it a cheaper option if you want a reliable Ninja model on a budget.

Cheaper yet is the Instant Compact 3.8L Air Fryer, which retails for £60 and has a manual dial for both temperature and cooking times. It only goes up to 200 degrees, but its cooking performance may be even better than the MAX AF160 in terms of achieving that crispy finish.

Should you buy the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160

(Image credit: Future)

I'd describe the Ninja Air Fryer MAX AF160 as a Jack of all trades, but a master of none. It's got a decent capacity for most people, is easy to use and clean, and can cook your food in record times.

If you want cheaper, there are other options available, and if you want a larger or more modern option, there are also a few dual-zone models on the market that offer immense versatility. In terms of use and performance though, it's hard to fault the MAX AF160.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender has been reviewing air fryers for nearly five years. A keen home cook in her spare time, she loves to bring her two passions together by reviewing kitchen appliances for woman&home's shopping channel. As woman&home's Head of Shopping, Millie will continue to test the latest air fryer launches and report back to keep this review updated after prolonged testing.