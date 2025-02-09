How to cut Monstera aerial roots without causing damage, according to horticulture experts

Knowing how to cut monstera aerial roots might not have been something you expected to have to learn when caring for a monstera plant but there can be a time you'll need to prune them.

Caring for a Monstera plant is a rather low-maintenance undertaking however, they do tend to surprise us in the ways they grow and react to certain conditions. Whether it's your Monstera dripping water or suddenly growing large horizontal tendrils, they're a plant that likes to keep you guessing.

These tendrils are aerial roots, and whilst they're extremely common, they can come as a surprise to many unsuspecting Monstera owners. So what should you do with these roots, and how can you safely prune them without damaging your leafy friend? Here's what the experts say.

How to cut Monstera aerial roots without causing damage

Even though Monsteras are one of the easiest plants to keep alive, they do require specific maintenance. And just as you need to support a monstera plant as it grows, you may need to prune its aerial roots.

Graham Smith MCIHort, plant expert at LBS Horticulture, explains, "If the aerial roots of the Monstera are becoming too long, you can trim them using a pair of clean, sharp scissors or a knife."

Using clean scissors, secateurs or a knife will ensure you're not transferring any diseases to your plant when you cut it.

He adds, "It doesn't matter where on the root you cut, but to ensure that the plant does not suffer it is best to cut close to the stem so that the plant can heal the wounds more effectively."

Graham does however point out that you shouldn't cut all of the aerial roots at once as this can be too stressful for the plant. On the other hand, if your plant is healthy then it should cause too much stress to damage the monstera.

FAQs

Is it OK to cut aerial roots on a Monstera plant?

When caring for an indoor plant it can sometimes feel like a guessing game as to what will make it healthier and what could damage it. Pruning aerial roots is definitely one of those confusions.

Jo Lambell, Founder of Beards and Daises says, "Yes, it’s perfectly fine to trim aerial roots on a Monstera if they’re getting too long. Cutting them won’t affect or harm your plant, but keep in mind that they do help the plant climb and absorb moisture."

She adds that if the aerial roots are completely dried out, then you can trim them off, as they're not actually doing anything. But if the roots are still firm, Jo explains that you may want to leave them as they can still help the plant.

What is the difference between aerial roots and nodes in Monstera?

If you've ever learnt how to take plant cuttings then you'll know how important nodes are for propagation. That's why it's a good idea to know the difference between them and aerial roots.

Graham says, "On a Monstera plant the nodes are the points from where leaves and roots may grow from. Every leaf on a monstera plant will emerge from a node, and the node will still remain even if the leaf falls off. The nodes can also produce the aerial roots of the Monstera."

On the other hand, he describes aerial roots as parts of the Monstera that grow out of the stem and can sometimes be near a node.

"Aerial roots are brown, stick-like structures that reach out into the air after they emerge from the stems of the plant – used by the Monstera to climb trees or latch onto other structures for support. Aerial roots are also used to absorb nutrients and moisture from the surrounding atmosphere," he adds.

Unlike cuttings, which are a great sustainable houseplant hack, aerial roots can't be used to grow another Monstera plant. Instead, it's best to dispose of them in your compost bin or garden waste bin, that way they can decompose naturally.