Three dehumidifiers under £50 to snap up on Prime Day ahead of winter
With the winter approaching it's a good idea to take advantage of Prime Day and snap up one of these dehumidifier deals
As the colder months approach it's a good idea to invest in a dehumidifier now to keep the mould at bay. And what better time to finally get your hands on one of the best dehumidifiers than Amazon Prime Day?
Winter may bring with it excited thoughts on how to make our homes cosy but it also unfortunately brings a higher level of humidity too. All that horrid cold and wet weather can wreak havoc on our rooms, and if the moisture isn't tackled in time mould can eventually appear.
A quick and affordable way to avoid damp walls and mould is dehumidifiers. Why? Because of how a dehumidifier works by removing excess moisture from the air, eliminating dampness and preventing condensation in homes
I don't know about you but I'm already nervous about how to dry my clothes inside this winter and all the moisture it'll create with windows closed to keep the cold air out. If you can relate to this, then here are the very best dehumidifier deals this Amazon Prime Day and they're all under £50.
CONOPU Dehumidifier 1000ml,
was £49.99 now £39.99 | Amazon
This dehumidifier really has it all, it's suitable for all rooms in the house, whether that's your living room, bedroom or kitchen. It can hold up to 1000ml of water before needing to be emptied, it has a detachable filter mesh and an LED light setting with 7 colour variations. This model is also lightweight, quiet and perfect for smaller spaces too.
Pro Breeze Dehumidifier 500ml Mini Air Dehumidifier,
was £39.99 now £33.74 | Amazon
This small but mighty model can collect up to 500ml of water in one go, it's quiet and easily to use anywhere in the home. It has an auto-shut off setting that means it will automatically stop collecting moisture when its tank has reached full capacity.
UniBond AERO 360º Moisture Absorber,
was £22.49 now £14.48 | Amazon
This dehumidifier is extremely affordable and comes highly recommended by our Lifestyle Editor Tamara, it's easy to use and can be placed anywhere in the home. All you need is the interchangeable refills but each refill usually lasts around 3 months which is great considering the low price point.
The good news is you don’t have to spend heaps of cash to get yourself a good one, our Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly cannot recommend the Unibond AERO 360º Moisture Absorber enough and it is currently only £14.48.
She says, “I was looking for a suitable dehumidifier for my bathroom because there is no working extractor fan, but given the electrical element involved, it was more difficult to find a device that was safe to do the job in bathrooms.”
“I ended up buying this Unibond model in last year's Black Friday sales on Amazon and have never looked back – it was exactly what I needed, and seriously affordable,” Tamara continues. “I couldn't recommend it more.”
Not only is the dehumidifier itself discounted with 40% off, but the handy UniBond AERO 360° Moisture Absorber Refill Tabs 4 pack are also discounted with Amazon Prime Day and are now £11.50, down from £12.50. Tamara says, "Given that a single refill lasts roughly 3 months, you don't need to spend a lot of money to keep it working. This year all I'll be buying in the Prime Day deals are the refills."
The deals don't stop with home devices either. We've found several brilliant Amazon Prime Day deals across beauty, fashion and health that will help with those restocks and investment purchases.
