Kate Winslet is feeling 'sexy again' after including testosterone in her perimenopause routine

If you need any more encouragement to seek out the best in menopause care, Kate Winslet is the latest celebrity to endorse finding the right treatment routine for you.

After being brushed under the rug and whispered about in hushed tones for decades, the menopause is having a moment. Far more is known about this stage of a woman's life, along with its predecessor, perimenopause than ever before- both of which can last for years and cause debilitating symptoms. While there's a lot more conversation in mainstream media and online about treatments for menopause, there's still a lot more that could be done.

It's only recently that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have agreed HRT should be the first line therapy in menopause management - a controversial earlier draft suggested CBT could equally as effective. Now, CBT will only be indicated as a complimentary therapy to HRT, not to be used as an alternative to it. While doctors come up to speed with the best way to help women through this stage of life, advocating for ourselves becomes of utmost importance.

This is why celebrity endorsements of the benefits of carefully considered, evidence-based menopause and perimenopause treatments can be helpful. Hearing women in the public eye candidly discuss their experiences not only makes others feel less alone in the depths of a life-altering change, it can also arm us with knowledge to get the care we deserve - which is why Kate Winslet talking about the benefits of testosterone needs to be shouted from the rooftops.

Speaking on the How to Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, the 48-year-old actress shared that she'd suffered a loss of libido - a symptom of menopause that can be overlooked. Kate explained, "Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone."

Discussing why testosterone therapy was now a firm part of her perimenopausal routine, the star added that it certainly made her feel "sexy again," adding, "A lot of people don't know this, but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out - like eggs - it's gone. And once it's gone you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done and you'll feel sexy again."

Women's Health later discussed Kate's words on their Instagram page, suggesting testosterone can work for some, while others find it "over-hyped." Singer Natasha Hamilton was one of a host of women who responded to this, commenting, "Talk to any woman who has used testosterone and seen a positive impact and ask her if it’s 'over-hyped.'

"Hormones are not going to be everyone’s choice, or will work the same. But as someone who has been using testosterone for almost a month now, I can honestly say, it’s made a huge positive impact on my life. Will it always be this way? Who knows, but for now, it’s a game changer."

A doctor sensibly commented that its suitability depends on blood tests and the individual. This reiterates the nuanced nature of treating menopause and perimenopause symptoms, which can take a few trial and error attempts to get right. This is why women should push for a bespoke treatment package, and have the freedom to ask as many questions as they need until their symptoms are under control.