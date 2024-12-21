The do's and don'ts gym-goers are secretly obsessed with

Going to the gym is supposed to be a fun experience, and make you feel empowered - not leave you overwhelmed and embarrassed. But navigating unspoken gym rules can sometimes leave you wondering what’s okay and what’s not.

Good gym etiquette isn’t just about being polite; it’s about creating a positive, respectful environment for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, knowing the following guidelines can help you feel more confident and avoid any potentially awkward moments.

From sharing equipment to managing noise levels and respecting personal space, following these do’s and don’ts will ensure a better time is had by all.

Gym do's and don'ts

Do give people space

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Group gym classes can be a fantastic way to stay fit and have fun. Not only do they let you work out without the effort of planning your own routine, but they also offer a chance to socialise, boosting oxytocin (the happy chemical we get from positive interactions) alongside endorphins (the feel-good rush from physical activity).

However, this experience can fall flat if the class is overcrowded or you feel hemmed in. Instead of feeling energised and happy, you might end up frustrated or stressed. That’s why maintaining personal space is key!

This is especially important in classes with lots of movement in different directions or activities like kicking and punching, such as Body Combat or Boxercise. If someone encroaches on your space, consider politely asking them to shift over a little, expressing concern about accidentally bumping into each other or causing an injury. Respectful communication helps ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable workout.

Don't remove your shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barefoot and lifting weights? Absolutely not. You’re practically begging for a lengthy wait in A&E - not to mention a painful one. At best, you might stub a toe or have someone step on your foot, and at worst, a dropped weight could mean a broken foot, leaving you out of the gym and struggling with everyday tasks for months. Play it safe, protect your feet, and always wear proper footwear when working out.

Do wear flipflops in the shower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only do they make your feet look great, but shower shoes or flip-flops could save you stress, ill-health, and money on treatment. Why? Using a communal shower barefoot exposes you to infections like athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, verrucas (plantar warts) and bacterial issues such as staph or even MRSA, which can enter through small cuts. These thrive in damp environments.

To reduce the risk, always wear footwear, wash and dry your feet thoroughly, avoid sharing towels and check your feet regularly for signs of infection. Applying an antifungal powder or antibacterial gel adds an extra layer of protection.

Don't break out your own moves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t fancy following the instructor’s routine? That’s fine, but try not to position yourself front and centre where it might distract others in the class. It’s perfectly reasonable to adapt moves - especially if due to an injury - but if you’re modifying the majority of the routine, it can throw off the people behind you. Plus, instructors are insured for the exercises they teach, not your personal improvisations. If you need to mix things up, have a quick chat with the instructor before the class. They can suggest safe alternatives tailored to you. Position yourself at the back or along the edge to avoid disrupting others’ flow, ensuring everyone gets the great workout they came for.

Do save your singing for the shower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, singing is good for the soul and can add a personal soundtrack to your workout, but in the gym, it’s more of a distraction than a motivator. While your rendition of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer might earn a smile (or a grimace), most people prefer to focus on their reps without an impromptu concert. Instead, channel that energy into smashing your goals and save the singing for the shower or your next karaoke night - your fellow gym-goers will more than appreciate it.

Don't live stream your workout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Feeling body confident and excited to share your workout with the world is something to celebrate. However, livestreaming in the gym isn’t just about you. If your camera captures people in the background, you could be breaching their privacy, as gyms are private spaces, not public ones - and you’d need their permission. There are workarounds: position your camera so it’s facing you with a wall as a backdrop to avoid others being filmed, or plan your shoot during off-peak hours when the gym is quieter, like late at night. Respecting others’ privacy while sharing your progress keeps everyone happy.

Do keep calm and carry on

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When lifting heavy weights, it’s perfectly fine to let out the occasional grunt or deep exhalation - that’s just part of the effort. But when the gym starts sounding like a dramatic action movie, it can be a bit much for those around you. Staying focused and composed not only shows strength but also commands respect. After all, nothing says "I’m a powerful woman" quite like lifting with grace and class, no theatrics required.

Don't spend your entire session on the phone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While your thumbs and fingers may be getting a workout, you probably didn’t hit the gym just to sit on your phone. Sure, taking a break between sets to lower your heart rate is smart - it helps with recovery - but if you’re not planning to raise it again, you might as well have stayed on the couch. What’s more, hogging equipment while scrolling is really frustrating for others, especially those eyeing it enviously, wondering when you’ll actually use it.

Do leave your ego at the door

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one cares if you’re lifting the heaviest weights, running on the fastest setting, or smashing a personal best - just like you probably don’t give 2-kgs what anyone else is doing. Do yourself and your peace of mind a favour: let the need to impress go. You’ll enjoy your workout more and be far more likely to stick with it in the long run if you’re not constantly competing with yourself or others. So just focus on yourself, not the show - because fitness is a marathon, not a sprint.

Don't turn faux workouts into an insta-shoot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, who doesn’t love a bit of Instagramming? There’s nothing wrong with being proud of your hard work and sharing it with friends, family, or followers - it can be a great way to celebrate your achievements. But there’s a fine line between capturing a genuine moment and dabbing water on your forehead to fake the struggle. The gym is about real effort, not just appearances. Put the phone down, focus on your workout, and let your progress do the talking. You’ll feel much better for it.

Do re-rack your weights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You absolutely didn’t come to the gym to tidy up after others, but equally, don’t expect anyone else to clean up after you. Re-racking your weights is gym etiquette 101. Leaving them lying around isn’t just messy - it’s dangerous. You could create a tripping hazard or force someone to strain their back moving heavier weights to get to the ones they need underneath. If you’re strong enough to lift them, you’re strong enough to put them back where they belong.

Don't go overboard with the perfume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a touch of perfume is fine, going overboard can be inconsiderate to your fellow gym-goers, as overpowering scents can be distracting and even trigger allergies or headaches. Equally, bad odour is just as unpleasant - especially if it’s the result of an early morning workout after a late-night drinking session. Personal hygiene isn’t just polite; it’s essential for everyone’s comfort. Freshen up, keep it light and let the gym smell like effort, not excess.

Do mop up your mess

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s a puddle of sweat from a killer session or drips from a post-shower dash, be considerate - clean it up. Bring a towel from home, or grab one from reception if your gym provides them - it’s a simple way to show respect for the space and your fellow gym-goers. If all else fails, use the blue paper provided to wipe down equipment or any puddles you’ve left behind. Leaving a mess isn’t just unhygienic; it’s a major safety hazard. The last thing you want is someone slipping and injuring themselves because of your thoughtlessness. A little effort goes a long way.

Don't talk to me

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some people are chatty Cathys, many are reserved Rebeccas - either way, it’s best not to assume everyone is up for a chat during their workout. For many, all their stamina and focus are needed just to power through their routine. If you do strike up a conversation, be mindful of their cues - if they’re giving you polite but brief responses, they might prefer to work out in peace. While your intentions may be friendly, they might not feel the same. Let your effort do the talking, and save the socialising for a post-gym coffee.

Do share but don't gloat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s great to share your progress and celebrate your workout wins, gloating is never a good look on anyone. Even with the best intentions, your victories might unintentionally discourage others or make them feel embarrassed about their own progress, so the best way to share your successes is with humility and genuine enthusiasm. Inspire, motivate, and empower those around you rather than overshadow or intimidate them - now that’s something truly worth shouting about!

Don't broadcast your calls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve all encountered it - someone chatting loudly on speakerphone so the entire gym (and their dog) hears a conversation no one asked for. Cue the collective eye-roll! Taking a call? No problem - just step outside for a bit of privacy and let others focus on their workout in peace. The same goes for blasting your music out loud - while you might love a bit of ABBA to get through your Tuesday morning session, others might not feel the same. Thankfully - that’s what headphones are for.

Do leave a space between machines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re all for “love thy neighbour,” but do we really need to be that close? Especially if there are plenty of empty machines to choose from? Keep it equidistant, people! Most gym-goers don’t like feeling crowded - it can be overwhelming, raise anxiety, and add to stress, the very thing a workout is meant to combat. Even if you’re partial to “your” machine, be respectful. If there’s space, leave a gap between you and the next person - it’s just good gym etiquette.

Don't put your mouth on the fountain spout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the Covid pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that viruses are very real and can spread like wildfire, making hygiene essential for protecting your health and the wellbeing of others. Take the communal drinking fountain at your gym. While you might avoid touching your lips to the spout, not everyone is so considerate. Putting your mouth directly on the spout can expose you to illnesses like colds, flu, norovirus, and even hepatitis A. To stay safe, avoid direct contact with the spout, let the water flow freely, use a water bottle, and practise good hygiene to reduce your risk of exposure.

Do report inappropriate behaviour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it’s persistent staring, hovering, following, catcalling, flirtatious remarks, taking photos, touching without consent, blocking paths, mocking, or displaying aggressive or intimidating behaviour - it’s simply not ok. These actions can make you feel unsafe and create an unwelcoming environment, and you shouldn’t have to tolerate it. Document any incidents you find uncomfortable and report them to gym staff. If there were witnesses, don’t be afraid to ask for their support. By doing this you’re not only protecting yourself but helping to ensure the safety of others too.

Don't bare all

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being body confident is fantastic - after all, for many people, it’s one of the main reasons for going to the gym in the first place. However, there’s a time and a place for baring it all, and chatting with a stranger in the changing room, whether pre- or post-shower, might not be the best moment. While most people enjoy a bit of conversation, seeing someone in their birthday suit can feel like a bit too much - especially if you’re not even on a first-name basis. To keep things comfortable and avoid any awkwardness, simply wrap up in a towel. It’s a small gesture that shows respect for everyone’s boundaries.

Do reset the machines (and shower)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve all been there - you’ve gone to use a piece of gym equipment only to find it left on a ridiculously heavy setting or stepped into the shower and jumped out twice as quickly because the last person cranked the temperature to arctic levels. Resetting everything you use, from weights to shower settings, is just common courtesy. Think about the next person: a misstep could lead to a back strain or a slip from the shock - so leave things as you hope to find them.

Don't humour mansplainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The definition of a “mansplainer” is someone (often a man) who explains something in a condescending, patronising, or oversimplified way, assuming the listener - usually a woman - lacks knowledge, even when it’s clear she’s informed or even more knowledgeable. In the gym, this behaviour often comes across as unsolicited advice or unwarranted critiques. Don’t hesitate to shut it down firmly. Just because you’re a woman doesn’t mean you don’t know your way around weights or machines. Empowerment isn’t about proving yourself to others; it’s about confidently owning your space and expertise.

Do get there early if you want a certain spot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every gym class has that one person who’s fiercely protective of “their” spot - the same position they claim week after week, be it right in front of the mirror, to the right of the instructor, or at the back under the prime air-conditioning vent. They’ll go to great lengths to secure it, and heaven help anyone who challenges their unofficial reservation. But remember, studio spaces aren’t pre-booked; it’s strictly a first-come, first-served system. If you’re set on a specific spot, get there early - it's that simple. But if you've missed out, just ask politely if they’d consider switching - but avoid resorting to passive-aggressive tactics like awkwardly hovering until they move. And if you find yourself on the receiving end of a territorial Spot-Saver, don’t hesitate to ask the instructor to gently remind everyone at the start of next week’s session that all spaces are fair game.

Don't throw your weights down

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throwing weights down in an overly aggressive manner isn’t just bad etiquette - it’s outright dangerous. Most gym floors and equipment aren’t designed to handle the repeated impact of heavy weights crashing down, which can lead to cracked plates, bent bars, or even damage to the flooring.

Beyond harming the equipment, careless dropping of weights poses a serious risk to those nearby, whether from weights bouncing unpredictably or the sudden loud noise startling others. Let’s face it - no one wants to work out next to someone causing a racket. If you genuinely need to drop weights due to fatigue or the nature of a heavy lift, do it in a controlled and mindful way to prioritise safety and minimise disruption. And if you notice someone habitually slamming weights, don’t hesitate to politely mention it or notify a staff member to address the issue. A considerate gym is a happy gym.

Do wash your trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We'd never re-wear sweaty gym clothes, so why do we insist on leaving our trainers unwashed until absolutely necessary? Dirty trainers, especially after weeks of wear, can harbour bacteria, fungi, and odours that not only cling to your shoes but can also spread to gym equipment and mats. For a treat for your feet - and your fellow gym goers - give them a regular clean. Most trainers can be safely washed at 30-40° Celsius, effectively killing bacteria and keeping them fresh without damaging the material. Don’t forget to air-dry them properly to avoid damp smells!

Don't be greedy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Imagine the scene: you arrive at the gym with your workout routine meticulously planned - maybe even written down or saved in an app - only to find someone hoarding a mountain of equipment, much of which you were counting on using. In this situation, you’re completely within your rights to politely ask if you can borrow what they’re not actively using. While this issue is less common during off-peak hours, it’s good gym etiquette to only take what you need and avoid monopolising equipment unnecessarily. Remember, sharing the space ensures everyone gets their workout done without frustration!

Do clean down your equipment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many times have you heard, “I do enough cleaning at home without doing it here as well”? It might sound like a lighthearted joke, but there’s nothing funny about this germy-gym faux pas. In the wake of the pandemic, gym-goers became sticklers for hygiene - cleaning machines before and after every use, sanitising as if their lives depended on it. Yet as the urgency faded, so did the effort. Leaving a machine sweat-ridden isn’t just unpleasant; it’s a breeding ground for bacteria and germs that can cause skin irritations, fungal infections, and illness. It’s a good idea to keep a small gym towel or packet of sanitising wipes handy, especially if your gym isn’t well stocked in cleaning paraphernalia, but don’t be afraid to call the management up on it - or if you notice someone constantly skipping the post-use cleans.

Don't underestimate set up time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The adage “If you're on time, you're already late” underscores the importance of punctuality, and is especially true in group fitness classes where tardiness is not just frowned upon - it's disruptive. Even more so in classes, like Body Pump, which requires setting up multiple items such as weights, a step, and a mat. To ensure a smooth start, aim to arrive 5-10 minutes early to prepare your equipment. Although latecomers can be a source of frustration, offering a helping hand - especially to new members, unfamiliar with the setup - helps create a more welcoming environment.

Do have your gym card at the ready

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always have your gym card ready to swipe in as soon as you arrive. To avoid delays, store it in a consistent, easy-to-access spot in your gym bag so you don’t waste time searching at reception. This is especially considerate for those rushing to make it to their classes on time. You could even check to see if your gym offers an app or digital card option for even greater convenience. A little preparation can help streamline the entry process, ensuring a stress-free start to your workout and keeping the queue moving.

Don't be a machine hog

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most gyms don’t impose strict time limits on using machines or equipment, it’s considerate to avoid monopolising any one piece for too long. Be mindful of others who might be waiting, as lingering too long can cause frustration. If you notice several people hovering nearby or a queue forming, it’s a clear sign to wrap up your session. When waiting your turn, keep track of who arrived before and after you to ensure fairness and avoid unnecessary disputes over queue jumpers.

Do stay in your lane

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re lucky enough to have a pool at your gym and you love a good dip, remember to stick to the lane that matches your pace. If you’re a speedy swimmer, use the fast lane; if your approach is a tad more relaxed, opt for the slow lane. There’s no shame and it’s not a competition - it’s simply about being self-aware. This way, you won’t find yourself stuck behind someone leisurely doing the breaststroke or causing a traffic jam by struggling to keep up in the express lane. If you’re between speeds, pause at the end of the lane to let others pass. What’s more, always swim on the correct side of the line (check out the arrow signage before getting in) to avoid accidental collisions.

Don't monopolise a locker when you're not at the gym

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People monopolising a locker for several days at a time - even when they’re not at the gym - is a major gym no-no. This isn’t high school, and no one has been assigned a personal locker. Being a locker hog is inconsiderate, as it deprives others of access to storage and creates unnecessary inconvenience. If you notice certain lockers are perpetually locked regardless of when you visit, it might be worth informing gym management.