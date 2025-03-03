What causes underarm dermatitis, and how can you get rid of it?

Up until a couple of years ago, I had no idea you could get dermatitis under your arms. So when I began experiencing dry, itchy and red patches of skin in that area, I was pretty surprised.

But this condition is more common than you’d expect and one many of us have no idea exists until we experience it ourselves. Over the years, mine has flared up several times, and I've done my best to tackle it within my skincare routine - so I've made it my mission to demystify underarm dermatitis.

To compile this thorough guide, I have spoken with dermatologists and other skin experts to determine what causes this itchy skin condition, how it differs from other forms of dermatitis and, most importantly, how to prevent and treat it. Here’s everything you need to know if you, too, are a sufferer.

What is underarm dermatitis?

Dermatitis is a skin condition that can make skin feel dry, itchy and uncomfortable. There are several reasons you might experience it under the arms and the surrounding area – in fact, the list of causal factors is extensive. These include “allergic reactions, irritation, infections or skin conditions like eczema,” says Dr. Sonia Khorana, cosmetic doctor and dermatology expert.

Meanwhile, doctor and skin expert Dr. Kemi Fabusiwa adds that “contact with harsh soaps and deodorants, excessive sweating, friction and a compromised skin barrier caused by aggressive hair removal,” can also contribute. In my case, I believe both excessive underarm hair removal (I have to shave most days) and switching up my deodorants regularly have been the main culprits in the past.

In terms of how underarm dermatitis presents, you may notice several different symptoms, including “redness, itching, irritation and sometimes flaky or scaly skin in the armpit area,” notes Dr. Hiba Injibar, consultant dermatologist and founder of the Dermasurge clinic on London's Harley Street. “In more severe cases, it may cause swelling, burning sensations or oozing lesions.”

How does it differ from other types of dermatitis?

While many of the symptoms of underarm dermatitis are similar to those of dermatitis on, say, the face or other body parts, the causes and circumstances tend not to be the same. “Underarm dermatitis differs from other forms due to the unique environment of the armpit,” begins Dr. Injibar. “Warmth, moisture and friction can promote irritation and sometimes fungal or bacterial infections.”

This "breeding ground" for infection “can worsen irritation or lead to secondary infections,” says Dr. Khorana. It also impacts how you can recover: “It slows down the skin’s ability to heal, leading to prolonged irritation if untreated.” This can mean that as well as taking certain steps in your routine (more on this later), you “may require specific treatments like antifungals or barrier creams” for the skin to properly heal.

What causes this form of dermatitis also tends to be unique; Dr. Injibar says that “unlike hand or face dermatitis, it is often triggered by specific allergens in personal care products or excessive sweating.”

How can you prevent it from happening?

“Prevention is key when it comes to underarm dermatitis,” confirms Dr Fabusiwa – particularly if you know you are prone to the condition. Most preventative measures are pretty much common sense, from maintaining good hygiene to avoiding harsh scrubbing of this delicate area. However, other steps you can take include wearing loose-fitting clothing around the armpits in breathable fabrics (which prevents friction and excessive sweating) and moisturising the area with a gentle lotion or one of the best body creams for dry skin.

Product-wise, Dr. Injibar recommends “avoiding using harsh deodorants or antiperspirants that contain allergens like fragrance, alcohol or aluminum compounds”, while Dr. Khorana advises always doing a patch test before trying anything new. And when it comes to hair removal, be as gentle as possible – particularly if you regularly shave. Dr. Fabusiwa recommends “using a sharp razor and shaving in the direction of hair growth to prevent ingrown hairs and irritation.”

What is the best treatment plan for underarm dermatitis?

It’s recommended that for at least a few days, you avoid any of the aforementioned triggers (including deodorant) and discontinue shaving or waxing to give the skin time to heal. As for what you should use, Dr. Khorana recommends to “cleanse gently with a hydrating non-foaming cleanser” before “moisturising with ingredients like panthenol, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides.” Dr. Fabusiwa adds that taking oat baths can “soothe and calm irritated skin,” as can using cool compresses. She also says you could try an over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream to hydrate.

If all else fails, however, you may need a little extra help. Our experts recommend speaking with a doctor or pharmacist if the condition does not clear up, as you may need antifungal or antibacterial treatments or even a steroid cream. If the problem persists, book in to see your GP or a dermatologist.