Is Renuva the next big thing in aesthetics? We weigh up the benefits (and negatives) of this unique injectable

Regenerative aesthetics are having a clear moment. Our newfound fascination with treatments such as polynucleotides (which can stimulate collagen production) appears to have shifted the direction in which the world of injectables is moving. And the newest buzzword coming out of the US is Renuva – which, while not available here yet, has a unique set of benefits that may intrigue those who are interested in injectables.

“Renuva is creating quite a buzz in the world of regenerative aesthetics, offering a fresh twist on traditional treatments like Botox or hyaluronic acid fillers,” explains registered toxicologist Rani Ghosh. “For those looking beyond temporary solutions, Renuva could be a glimpse into the future of aesthetics.”

The volume-restoring treatment, she adds, is perhaps a product of the times: “With ‘filler fatigue’ and ‘Ozempic face’ from GLP-1 mediated weight loss treatments becoming growing concerns, Renuva stands out as an intriguing option for those seeking volume restoration.” Here’s what you need to know about this treatment, including what it does, if it’s safe and when it may become a part of the UK injectables scene.

“Renuva is an injectable treatment designed to restore volume loss in the face or body by stimulating your body’s natural fat regeneration,” explains aesthetic doctor Dr. Raquel Amado. “Instead of using synthetic fillers or fat grafting, Renuva delivers a matrix of growth factors, collagen and proteins that trigger your body to produce new, healthy fat cells in the treated area.”

Interestingly, Renuva is crafted from donated human tissue, but it’s important to point out that it “doesn’t contain live fat cells,” per Ghosh. “Instead, cellular components are removed to create a biocompatible scaffold (a structure designed to integrate seamlessly with your body). This scaffold provides the framework for your body to regenerate its own fat cells over time.” This is how the treatment works, says Ghosh, likening it to the process of planting seeds in a garden: “Renuva acts as nutrient-rich soil, creating the perfect environment for your body’s own fat cells to grow and thrive.”

It's therefore suitable for areas such as the face, neck and hands, where age-related fat and volume loss is common, says cosmetic doctor Dr. Alicia Gonzalez-Fernandez, but it “should never be injected into the lips, muscle or breast tissue. It can also be used for treating contour deficiencies such as hip dips, smoothing cellulite dimples, and improving irregularities after surgery." Benefits of the treatment include restored volume, smoother skin and improvements in its overall texture and quality.

How is Renuva different from other popular injectables?

It’s no secret that volumising filler and anti-wrinkle injections like Botox have dominated aesthetics for the past decade. But a new era of injectables is evolving, centred around regeneration (think treatments like polynucleotides and similar). This trend will continue long into 2025 and beyond – and Renuva may be its latest frontier, offering a number of benefits that differ from the regular injectables we’re so used to hearing about.

At its core, Renuva is simply a completely different treatment to filler and Botox. “While HA [hyaluronic Acid] fillers are synthetic and provide immediate results by adding volume directly, Renuva stimulates the body to regenerate its own fat cells, so is actually more like a ‘biostimulator,’” explains Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh. However, because it is made from human tissue, “it is subject to specific regulations that are different from those for other cosmetic injectables,” Dr. Gonzalez-Fernandez notes. “These regulations also vary depending on the country where the treatment is being used” (more on this later).

As well as its make-up and ability to offer something different to Botox and filler, the benefits of Renuva are somewhat unique. The first is longevity; this is a treatment that offers long-term results (we’re talking years, not months) that are simply not comparable to more common injectables. “Renuva is eventually absorbed by the body and replaced with the patient’s own fat," explains Dr. Gonzalez-Fernandez. "This means the results are long-lasting, as the newly created fat will remain in place as long as the patient’s natural fat cells do. While the longevity of fat cells can vary, research suggests that human fat cells can last up to 10 years."

Renuva is also versatile and customisable, able to provide results in a number of areas and concerns. Its placement is definitely a point of difference, notes Dr. Amado: “While fillers are most often used for the face, Renuva can be used in the body as well, such as for minor corrections on the buttocks, thighs or hands.”

When will Renuva be available in the UK?

Here’s the crux of Renuva: it is only available in certain parts of the world, and that currently does not include the UK. But this doesn't necessarily mean there are huge safety concerns or that it won’t land on our shores at some point.

Currently, “the treatment can be accessed through a select group of elite medical aesthetic injectors in the USA and Dubai,” says Dr. Gonzalez-Fernandez, assuring: “These injectors must meet strict safety and quality standards, overseen by Renuva's regulatory professionals.”

“Renuva may not yet be available in the UK because it is derived from human tissue, which requires additional regulatory approvals,” adds Dr. Azizzadeh. But, again, this does not necessarily mean there are safety issues: “It is derived from donated human adipose (fat) tissue, which is processed and purified to remove cells and other components. The result is a natural hyaluronic acid, proteins and collagen matrix, which is generally safe and well-tolerated.”

The reason the treatment is currently available in the likes of the US and not the UK “lies in how regulatory bodies approach safety and approval,” explains Ghosh, noting that the US’s FDA classification allows for “a more streamlined (i.e. quicker) approval process.”

“In contrast, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) would likely classify Renuva as an 'Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product' (ATMP). This classification requires a more rigorous approval process, including preclinical and clinical trials on human subjects to assess safety and efficacy (this equates to increased time and cost).” The toxicologist adds that “both methods are designed to protect patients; they simply take different routes to achieve this goal.”

However, Ghosh adds that a new-found appetite for regenerative treatments in aesthetics could be a contributing factor in whether we have access to Renuva in future. “It’s highly likely that Renuva will eventually make its way to the UK," she continues. "Manufacturers often trial products in one region, such as the US, to gauge their success before expanding into other markets. With the UK aesthetics industry valued at £3.6 billion and injectable treatments accounting for 42% of all cosmetic procedures (BAAPS.org), demand for innovative solutions like Renuva is clear.”

Dr. Gonzalez-Fernandez agrees: “As long as the product passes all the controls and regulations of the MHRA and the injectors offering it meet strict safety and quality standards overseen by Renuva’s regulatory professionals, there is no reason why it should not be coming to the UK soon.”

What else should you know about Renuva?

The first thing to be aware of is that, while this treatment is administered similarly to other injectables (i.e. via small injections to the area), it drastically differs in cost, presumably because of its long-lasting results. Renuva starts at around $1,500 per syringe, but Dr. Amado notes it can be as much as $2,500 to $4,000 per session, with one to two usually needed. At least initially, Renuva in the UK would also likely “come with a premium price tag, due to the high costs of clinical trials and regulatory compliance in the UK, positioning it as a luxury option within an already thriving market,” says Ghosh.

The treatment does, however, come with very minimal downtime and little pain – similar to regular filler appointments. You may experience a little bruising or swelling, but this should subside in a couple of days.

Lastly, it’s important to note that treatments like Renuva must always be performed by a certified professional (in a country they are available), and only as the result of a decision made by an individual and their doctor. Naturally the treatment is not suitable for everybody, with Amado pointing out it should not be administered for “severe volume loss or cases requiring major fat transfers” or, “people with significant allergies to any of the matrix components.”