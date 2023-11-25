How to style a bob correctly, according to the experts - plus the best tools to use

If you've just committed to a dramatic chop, you might now find yourself in dire need of a 'how to style a bob' crash course. So, we've quizzed the experts on everything bob-related - from the best tools and styling products to perfecting your look without heat.

Bob hairstyles are the type of cuts that never really tire, in fact with every season comes a new iteration of the timeless look. The 2023 winter bob trends alone feature chic updates on the French bob and Box bob, providing all the inspiration for our next salon trip. But of course, with every major hair change we commit to comes the need to refresh our haircare regimes to suit the new look, which can inevitably lead to a few weeks of trial and error.

So, to avoid any haircut regrets and common bob mistakes, we've enlisted the expertise of celebrity hairstylist, Edward James on the many ways to style bob hair, for any length, texture and budget...

Edward James Social Links Navigation Celebrity hair stylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult Edward James is a celebrity hairstylist with salons based in Battersea, Putney, Balham and Richmond. James is also the co-founder of the retail platform The Hair Consult and as a hairstylist, has worked with the likes of Cara Delevingne, Joanna Lumley and even a few members of the royal family. Now, James has shared expertise on the many ways to style a bob and the best tools to use for sleek, curly and textured results.

Before we dive into all things Bob, we've rounded up a quick list of some of James' recommendations, from the best hair tools to the best heat protection products...

James' texturizing pick Aveda Texture Tonic View at Look Fantastic RRP: £24.50 | This tonic comes expert recommended thanks to its ability to add an effortlessly tousled effect to your hair. Suitable for use on both wet and dry hair, the texturising spritz is a must for lovers of that beachy, 'undone' look. Best versatile tool Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler View at Dyson RRP: £479.99 | James recommends this as a great all-rounder tool, thanks to its many attachments including; two curling barrels, a smoothing dryer, a round volumising brush and more. James' pick for sleek hair ORIBE Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream View at Cult Beauty RRP: £48 | This blowout cream provides heat protection up to 450° and makes a sleek and effective blow dry the work of moments. It strengthens your hair whilst simultaneously sealing split ends and taming flyaways.

How to style a bob at home

Before deciding on your bob, be sure to consult which hairstyles best suit your face shape, to determine the length and cut that will complement your features. Once you're in the know, styling your fresh trim is next on the agenda.

Of course, how you wear your bob comes down to personal preference, but James has shared the easiest methods for a 'lived-in' look. "The easiest way to style a bob really hinges on your desired finish," James explains, "For a textured look, prep the hair with Aveda's Texture Tonic to enhance its natural wave and create a lived-in feel. Work it through damp hair and scrunch as you air-dry or use a diffuser for more definition."

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Noam Galai/ Stringer)

If a sleek bob is more your style, James says to instead, "apply Oribe's Straight Away Smoothing Blowout Cream to damp hair. It will protect from heat and help achieve that silky, smooth finish as you blow-dry." For a super straight look, you can then go in with one of the best hair straighteners, once your hair is dry.

As for what styles James' has personally seen gaining traction in recent months, it seems effortlessly chic waves are in high demand. "Clients are increasingly opting for loose, textured bends rather than tight curls, aiming for an effortless chic look. This can be achieved by using a straightening iron to create subtle bends in the hair, twisting the iron slightly as you work through the sections."

(Image credit: Getty Images/George Pimentel)

Voluminoius Hollywood-esque curls are also very in: "As the party season approaches, the demand for Hollywood waves rises. This ultra-glam and timeless style can be created using a larger barrel curling iron or rollers, then brushing out the curls gently to form soft waves. Setting with a light hairspray can help maintain the style throughout events."

Whatever your preference, selecting the perfect bob styling tools for your hair's needs and your style is key and luckily, hairstylist Edward James has taken some of the guesswork out for us.

Best easiest styling tools:

"When it comes to styling tools for a bob, GHD offers several effective options. The GHD Gold Styler is excellent for creating a sleek, polished look. Its smooth plates glide easily over shorter hair without snagging," James says, before adding that for those seeking a wavy or curly look: "the GHD Curve Wand is perfect due to its tapered barrel which can create everything from tight ringlets to loose, beachy waves."

Best tool for styling a curly bob:

As mentioned, the ghd Curve Wand is one of the best curlers for short hair but if you're instead looking for tips on the best way to blow dry curly hair to achieve that perfect bob, James says to invest in one of the best diffusers - specifically Dyson's diffuser attachment.

James notes: "The best tool for styling a curly bob is undoubtedly the Dyson diffuser attachment. It's engineered to disperse air evenly around your curls, helping to reduce frizz and define your natural curl pattern without overheating or damaging the hair."

Best tool for styling a straight bob:

For a sleek and straight bob, James recommends the GHD HD duet style. "It's a 2-in-1 hot air styler that works like a straightener but also dries your hair. This innovative tool makes it easy to achieve a sleek, straight bob without needing to use multiple tools."

Best all-rounder tool for styling bobs:

And finally, if you're looking to purchase just one tool that covers all the bases, from blowdrying to curling, James suggests either the BaByliss Air Style 1000 or the Dyson Airwarp.

How to style a bob without heat

Now, if you're looking for a way to minimize hair damage by avoiding heat tools altogether, James recommends either booking in for a Keratin blowdry - to achieve a lasting, smooth and straight effect - or for curls and waves, either using heatless rollers (like these from Amazon), or a curl enhaching cream. James suggest Aveda's Be Curly™ Curl Enhancer which, "intensifies curls, combats frizz, and boosts shine."

When tackling heatless rollers, James says to start with damp hair and simply, "wrap sections of hair around the rollers, let the hair dry, and remove the rollers to reveal soft waves which can either be brushed out for softer waves or left more defined by running your fingers through the hair."