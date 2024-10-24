The best updo ideas for long hair to inspire your next "hair up" look
We've scoured the celebrity archives to bring you some of the best updos for long hair
In need of some ideas for updos for long hair? You’re spoilt for choice in terms of options, but it's always nice to have some visual inspiration. That's precisely why we've compiled an edit of some of our favourite celebrity looks.
Hair-up styles are an incredibly broad category, covering everything from buns and ponytail hairstyles to more intricately sculpted designs. And while options for short hair updos are more limited, due to having less hair to style, there are plenty of options to choose from when working with long hair or extensions.
If you’re considering wearing your hair up to an upcoming event, or you simply want to try out a new hairstyle, we’ve collated a host of winning updos for long hair as seen on celebrities to help inspire you. Here are some of the greats…
Updos ideas for long hair to inspire your next outing
Eva Longoria
We're sure you'll agree that Eva Longoria's ponytail is a gorgeous updo, complete with added height and loose, face-framing sections. A light and flexible hairspray will help to hold the whole thing in place, while if your hair isn't naturally voluminous you can add body with a mousse or texture spray.
RRP: £46 for 300ml
Luxuriously-priced, yes, but this is one of the most iconic, best-loved and effective texturising sprays on the market. Complete with that recognisable Oribe, it adds just the right amount of grip and texture to strands that want some more "oomph".
RRP: £13
Created by industry legend, hairdresser Adam Reed, ARKIVE is a brilliant range of reasonably-priced and effective haircare and styling products. The Veil is a nice flexible hairspray that'll help keep your updo for long hair in place.
RRP: £24
One of our beauty editors' favourites, this volumising mousse is perfect for hair that needs help achieving and retaining lift.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington's hair always looks incredible and we love this slicked down, low, curly ponytail on her, worn to the HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks in 2024.
Sienna Miller
With a nod to one of the most popular '60s hairstyles, we love this modern take on the beehive on Sienna Miller, worn to the world premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal in 2022.
Lupita Nyong'o
Complete with a sculpted front twist, Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet bun is a winning look, worn at the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival. (We're also kind of obsessed with this berry lipstick shade, too.)
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Anne Hathaway
A ponytail is a classic for more than one reason; it's easy to create and works for both casual and formal occasions – which is most likely why celebs like Anne Hathaway regularly choose it for the red carpet.
Helen Mirren
A quick, voluminous topknot-style bun is a go-to for many – we love it on the legendary Helen Mirren here, who opted for this look for a London screening in 2023.
Sandra Oh
The curtain bangs trend isn't going anywhere any time soon and they look great with curls, as Sandra Oh demonstrates with her gorgeous red carpet updo here.
Jennifer Lopez
At a glance, this is your classic slicked-back, wraparound bun, but Jennifer Lopez's sits slightly to one side for an asymmetric look.
Julianne Moore
A low ponytail is a classic hairstyle and one that works for many occasions – including the red carpet, as Julianne Moore proves.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle has the messy bun down to a fine art and it's still considered one of her signature hairstyles.
Gabrielle Union
We love this ultra-long braid on Gabrielle Union, which works perfectly when paired with one of the best red lipsticks.
Catherine Zeta Jones
Slicked-down hairstyles look incredible, but we also love a voluminous take on the updo, like Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful look here.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett's quiffed updo feels very reminiscent of '80s hairstyles; we love her polished red carpet take on the hairstyle.
Lucy Liu
This ultra-high ponytail, featuring a classic centre parting, looks really chic on Lucy Liu.
Catherine, Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales always looks great but this face-framing chignon-style bun looks especially good on her.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow showcases just how chic a sleek low bun can be at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles.
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet makes a strong case for the power of face-framing sections of hair with this updo, worn at the Zurich Film Festival in 2024.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson's heavily side-parted bun made for a gorgeous red carpet look at the 2024 Tony Awards.
Gemma Chan
We absolutely love this chic, feathery fringed updo on Gemma Chan, which the star wore at Cannes 2023.
Salma Hayek
This piled-high updo is giving us Cinderella vibes, worn by the lovely Salma Hayek to Cannes in 2023.
Rosario Dawson
We love the detailing here in Rosario Dawson's ultra-long braid, as seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022.
Julia Roberts
This heavy side fringe with a sleek low bun is a gorgeous pairing, as seen on Julia Roberts at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022.
Serena Williams
We love this low side ponytail on Serena Williams, who stepped out with this look at Paris Fashion Week in 2024.
Margot Robbie
The single free section of hair adds a nice bit of asymmetrical detail to Margot Robbie's look.
Michelle Yeoh
Though she usually wears her lengthy hair loose, we love updos on Michelle Yeoh, too, like this undone low ponytail.
Jessica Biel
A topknot is such a classic hairstyle and one that can be dressed up for fancier occasions, as Jessica Biel demonstrates here.
Taraji P. Henson
An ultra-high ponytail is a great way to draw attention to your bone structure and makeup, as Taraji P. Henson showcases here.
Kate Hudson
Swept-back updos look great in slicked, wet-look styles or with a more tousled and undone feel, like this one on Kate Hudson.
Andie MacDowell
With its sweeping quiff, we love this updo on Andie MacDowell, worn on the red carpet at Cannes 2024.
Emily Blunt
A bun is a classic updo with many variations; we love the plaited detail in Emily Blunt's high and wispy updo here.
Alicia Keys
We love this braided updo on Alicia Keys, which she wore on the red carpet of the Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.
Jennifer Garner
The added height of this tousled updo looks great on Jennifer Garner, worn to the New York premiere of The Adam Project in 2022.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
-
-
Cost-saving swaps you can make if you're trying to save money
Our complete guide to a thriftier lifestyle
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
How to layer clothes effectively to get the most out of your wardrobe
Stylists reveal their tips and tricks to layer in a sophisticated way - whatever the season
By Anna Paul Published