The best updo ideas for long hair to inspire your next "hair up" look

In need of some ideas for updos for long hair? You’re spoilt for choice in terms of options, but it's always nice to have some visual inspiration. That's precisely why we've compiled an edit of some of our favourite celebrity looks.

Hair-up styles are an incredibly broad category, covering everything from buns and ponytail hairstyles to more intricately sculpted designs. And while options for short hair updos are more limited, due to having less hair to style, there are plenty of options to choose from when working with long hair or extensions.

If you’re considering wearing your hair up to an upcoming event, or you simply want to try out a new hairstyle, we’ve collated a host of winning updos for long hair as seen on celebrities to help inspire you. Here are some of the greats…

Updos ideas for long hair to inspire your next outing

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the "Emilia Perez" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France

We're sure you'll agree that Eva Longoria's ponytail is a gorgeous updo, complete with added height and loose, face-framing sections. A light and flexible hairspray will help to hold the whole thing in place, while if your hair isn't naturally voluminous you can add body with a mousse or texture spray.

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray

RRP: £46 for 300ml

Luxuriously-priced, yes, but this is one of the most iconic, best-loved and effective texturising sprays on the market. Complete with that recognisable Oribe, it adds just the right amount of grip and texture to strands that want some more "oomph".

ARKIVE The Veil Hairspray

ARKIVE The Veil Hairspray

RRP: £13

Created by industry legend, hairdresser Adam Reed, ARKIVE is a brilliant range of reasonably-priced and effective haircare and styling products. The Veil is a nice flexible hairspray that'll help keep your updo for long hair in place.

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumiser

RRP: £24

One of our beauty editors' favourites, this volumising mousse is perfect for hair that needs help achieving and retaining lift.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Kerry Washington's hair always looks incredible and we love this slicked down, low, curly ponytail on her, worn to the HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks in 2024.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller attends the World Premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal at the Curzon Mayfair on April 14, 2022 in London, England

With a nod to one of the most popular '60s hairstyles, we love this modern take on the beehive on Sienna Miller, worn to the world premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal in 2022.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends 'The Wild Robot' (Robot Salvaje) premiere during the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival at Teatro Victoria Eugenia on September 22, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain

Complete with a sculpted front twist, Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet bun is a winning look, worn at the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival. (We're also kind of obsessed with this berry lipstick shade, too.)

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the Prime Video's "The Idea Of You" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024 in New York City.

A ponytail is a classic for more than one reason; it's easy to create and works for both casual and formal occasions – which is most likely why celebs like Anne Hathaway regularly choose it for the red carpet.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England

A quick, voluminous topknot-style bun is a go-to for many – we love it on the legendary Helen Mirren here, who opted for this look for a London screening in 2023.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Fairmont Royal York on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario

The curtain bangs trend isn't going anywhere any time soon and they look great with curls, as Sandra Oh demonstrates with her gorgeous red carpet updo here.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Premiere For Netflix's "Atlas" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

At a glance, this is your classic slicked-back, wraparound bun, but Jennifer Lopez's sits slightly to one side for an asymmetric look.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore attends the "The Room Next Door" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2024 in Venice, Italy

A low ponytail is a classic hairstyle and one that works for many occasions – including the red carpet, as Julianne Moore proves.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is seen ahead of her visit with Prince Harry to the iconic Titanic Belfast during their trip to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Meghan Markle has the messy bun down to a fine art and it's still considered one of her signature hairstyles.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends "The Idea Of You" Screening & Conversation at 92NY on April 28, 2024 in New York City

We love this ultra-long braid on Gabrielle Union, which works perfectly when paired with one of the best red lipsticks.

Catherine Zeta Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester on November 20, 2017 in London, England

Slicked-down hairstyles look incredible, but we also love a voluminous take on the updo, like Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful look here.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Cate Blanchett's quiffed updo feels very reminiscent of '80s hairstyles; we love her polished red carpet take on the hairstyle.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu attends the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 07, 2023 in London, England

This ultra-high ponytail, featuring a classic centre parting, looks really chic on Lucy Liu.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a Portage Session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood on September 27, 2023 in Sittingbourne, England

The Princess of Wales always looks great but this face-framing chignon-style bun looks especially good on her.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on October 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Gwyneth Paltrow showcases just how chic a sleek low bun can be at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet attends the "Lee" green carpet during the 20th Zurich Film Festival at Corso on October 07, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland

Kate Winslet makes a strong case for the power of face-framing sections of hair with this updo, worn at the Zurich Film Festival in 2024.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City

Jennifer Hudson's heavily side-parted bun made for a gorgeous red carpet look at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan attends the "Monster" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France

We absolutely love this chic, feathery fringed updo on Gemma Chan, which the star wore at Cannes 2023.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France

This piled-high updo is giving us Cinderella vibes, worn by the lovely Salma Hayek to Cannes in 2023.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California

We love the detailing here in Rosario Dawson's ultra-long braid, as seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

This heavy side fringe with a sleek low bun is a gorgeous pairing, as seen on Julia Roberts at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams attends the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France

We love this low side ponytail on Serena Williams, who stepped out with this look at Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

The single free section of hair adds a nice bit of asymmetrical detail to Margot Robbie's look.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends Netflix's "The Brothers Sun" Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on January 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Though she usually wears her lengthy hair loose, we love updos on Michelle Yeoh, too, like this undone low ponytail.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends the premiere of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 at The London West Hollywood on February 03, 2020 in West Hollywood, California

A topknot is such a classic hairstyle and one that can be dressed up for fancier occasions, as Jessica Biel demonstrates here.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

An ultra-high ponytail is a great way to draw attention to your bone structure and makeup, as Taraji P. Henson showcases here.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the "Glass Onion : Une Histoire A Couteaux Tires - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - premiere at La Cinematheque on December 15, 2022 in Paris, France

Swept-back updos look great in slicked, wet-look styles or with a more tousled and undone feel, like this one on Kate Hudson.

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell attends the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France

With its sweeping quiff, we love this updo on Andie MacDowell, worn on the red carpet at Cannes 2024.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California

A bun is a classic updo with many variations; we love the plaited detail in Emily Blunt's high and wispy updo here.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

We love this braided updo on Alicia Keys, which she wore on the red carpet of the Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City

The added height of this tousled updo looks great on Jennifer Garner, worn to the New York premiere of The Adam Project in 2022.

