The best updo ideas for long hair to inspire your next "hair up" look

In need of some ideas for updos for long hair? You’re spoilt for choice in terms of options, but it's always nice to have some visual inspiration. That's precisely why we've compiled an edit of some of our favourite celebrity looks.

Hair-up styles are an incredibly broad category, covering everything from buns and ponytail hairstyles to more intricately sculpted designs. And while options for short hair updos are more limited, due to having less hair to style, there are plenty of options to choose from when working with long hair or extensions.

If you’re considering wearing your hair up to an upcoming event, or you simply want to try out a new hairstyle, we’ve collated a host of winning updos for long hair as seen on celebrities to help inspire you. Here are some of the greats…

Updos ideas for long hair to inspire your next outing

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We're sure you'll agree that Eva Longoria's ponytail is a gorgeous updo, complete with added height and loose, face-framing sections. A light and flexible hairspray will help to hold the whole thing in place, while if your hair isn't naturally voluminous you can add body with a mousse or texture spray.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington's hair always looks incredible and we love this slicked down, low, curly ponytail on her, worn to the HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks in 2024.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a nod to one of the most popular '60s hairstyles, we love this modern take on the beehive on Sienna Miller, worn to the world premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal in 2022.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Image credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with a sculpted front twist, Lupita Nyong'o's red carpet bun is a winning look, worn at the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival. (We're also kind of obsessed with this berry lipstick shade, too.)

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

A ponytail is a classic for more than one reason; it's easy to create and works for both casual and formal occasions – which is most likely why celebs like Anne Hathaway regularly choose it for the red carpet.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A quick, voluminous topknot-style bun is a go-to for many – we love it on the legendary Helen Mirren here, who opted for this look for a London screening in 2023.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The curtain bangs trend isn't going anywhere any time soon and they look great with curls, as Sandra Oh demonstrates with her gorgeous red carpet updo here.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

At a glance, this is your classic slicked-back, wraparound bun, but Jennifer Lopez's sits slightly to one side for an asymmetric look.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

A low ponytail is a classic hairstyle and one that works for many occasions – including the red carpet, as Julianne Moore proves.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has the messy bun down to a fine art and it's still considered one of her signature hairstyles.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We love this ultra-long braid on Gabrielle Union, which works perfectly when paired with one of the best red lipsticks.

Catherine Zeta Jones

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Slicked-down hairstyles look incredible, but we also love a voluminous take on the updo, like Catherine Zeta-Jones' beautiful look here.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett's quiffed updo feels very reminiscent of '80s hairstyles; we love her polished red carpet take on the hairstyle.

Lucy Liu

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

This ultra-high ponytail, featuring a classic centre parting, looks really chic on Lucy Liu.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales always looks great but this face-framing chignon-style bun looks especially good on her.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow showcases just how chic a sleek low bun can be at the 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Kate Winslet makes a strong case for the power of face-framing sections of hair with this updo, worn at the Zurich Film Festival in 2024.

Jennifer Hudson

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jennifer Hudson's heavily side-parted bun made for a gorgeous red carpet look at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

We absolutely love this chic, feathery fringed updo on Gemma Chan, which the star wore at Cannes 2023.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

This piled-high updo is giving us Cinderella vibes, worn by the lovely Salma Hayek to Cannes in 2023.

Rosario Dawson

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love the detailing here in Rosario Dawson's ultra-long braid, as seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This heavy side fringe with a sleek low bun is a gorgeous pairing, as seen on Julia Roberts at the Annual Academy Museum Gala in 2022.

Serena Williams

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

We love this low side ponytail on Serena Williams, who stepped out with this look at Paris Fashion Week in 2024.

Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

The single free section of hair adds a nice bit of asymmetrical detail to Margot Robbie's look.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Though she usually wears her lengthy hair loose, we love updos on Michelle Yeoh, too, like this undone low ponytail.

Jessica Biel

(Image credit: Rachel Luna/WireImage via Getty Images)

A topknot is such a classic hairstyle and one that can be dressed up for fancier occasions, as Jessica Biel demonstrates here.

Taraji P. Henson

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images)

An ultra-high ponytail is a great way to draw attention to your bone structure and makeup, as Taraji P. Henson showcases here.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

Swept-back updos look great in slicked, wet-look styles or with a more tousled and undone feel, like this one on Kate Hudson.

Andie MacDowell

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

With its sweeping quiff, we love this updo on Andie MacDowell, worn on the red carpet at Cannes 2024.

Emily Blunt

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

A bun is a classic updo with many variations; we love the plaited detail in Emily Blunt's high and wispy updo here.

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love this braided updo on Alicia Keys, which she wore on the red carpet of the Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The added height of this tousled updo looks great on Jennifer Garner, worn to the New York premiere of The Adam Project in 2022.