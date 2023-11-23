LIVE: Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2023: Save £80 in this sellout saving

While Black Friday doesn't start until tomorrow, this year's coveted Black Friday Airwrap deals are live - and selling out fast.

Woman&Home's shopping team is on the lookout for this year's top Black Friday beauty deals, and while we can't guarantee that you'll be able to get your hands on an Airwrap in the Black Friday sales, adding this live shopping page to your bookmarks is the best way to track down a Cyber saving.

If there's one product at the top of any beauty-lover's wishlist this Black Friday, the Dyson Airwrap is the likely culprit. Loved by our team of expert beauty editors, we'll also be bringing you our recommendations for how to make the most of your new styling tool, as well as suggestions for alternative products if you're looking out for an even bigger discount.

Today's top saving is an £80 saving at John Lewis and Argos, and we've also seen the deal matched by a range of other retailers. That's before the official Black Friday airwrap deals drop on the 24th of November (that's tomorrow, FYI), but we're not confident that stock will last long on such a rare saving.

Dyson Airwrap Black Friday: today's sales

If you want to dive straight into this year's Airwrap savings, these are all the retailers with active Black Friday discounts to check out...

Thursday's best Dyson Airwrap deals

The deals are here, and while we're seeing the £80 off offer cropping up at a number of retailers, there are also savings of £50 on other stylers that we recommend taking a look at.

Note: the below deals are all on the exact same product, so it's up to you which retailer you go for.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer: was £480 now £399 (save £81) at John Lewis

Knocking £1 off Argos' saving, this John Lewis deal is selling fast. It comes in the limited-edition Blue Blush colourway and as it's the Complete Long edition, it's perfect for longer hair.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer: was £480 now £400 (save £80) at Argos

Save an impressive £80 on the complete Airwrap that is never - and we mean never - usually on sale. A discount of just over 16% may not sound huge, but this is probably the best deal you'll come across this year for the tool.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer: was £479.99 now £429.99 (save £50) at SEPHORA

A £50 saving is nothing to scoff at, but you can also get a free £120-value goody bag when you shop at Sephora this Black Friday, making this an even better saving.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer: was £479.99 , now £399.99 at Curry's

Sensing a theme? This Airwrap deal from Curry's matches John Lewis and Argos in its £80 saving.

If you want to spend even less, take a look at this £50 saving which knocks the Airwrap Origin down to just £350 at Argos.