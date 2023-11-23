Live
LIVE: Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals 2023: Save £80 in this sellout saving
The best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals you can shop right now, including £50 off the Origin Multi Styler and £80 off the Airwrap Complete
Black Friday Dyson Airwrap Deals 2023
While Black Friday doesn't start until tomorrow, this year's coveted Black Friday Airwrap deals are live - and selling out fast.
Woman&Home's shopping team is on the lookout for this year's top Black Friday beauty deals, and while we can't guarantee that you'll be able to get your hands on an Airwrap in the Black Friday sales, adding this live shopping page to your bookmarks is the best way to track down a Cyber saving.
If there's one product at the top of any beauty-lover's wishlist this Black Friday, the Dyson Airwrap is the likely culprit. Loved by our team of expert beauty editors, we'll also be bringing you our recommendations for how to make the most of your new styling tool, as well as suggestions for alternative products if you're looking out for an even bigger discount.
Today's top saving is an £80 saving at John Lewis and Argos, and we've also seen the deal matched by a range of other retailers. That's before the official Black Friday airwrap deals drop on the 24th of November (that's tomorrow, FYI), but we're not confident that stock will last long on such a rare saving.
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday: today's sales
If you want to dive straight into this year's Airwrap savings, these are all the retailers with active Black Friday discounts to check out...
- Argos: Save up to £80 on various Airwrap models
- Amazon: Dyson Airwrap barrels and next-day delivery
- Boots: 1p cheaper than Argos' £80 saving
- Currys: Another £80 price-match on the Airwrap
- Dyson: £80 off, with stock selling out fast
- John Lewis: £80 off in the Complete Long
- Sephora: Get a £120 goody bag when you buy the Airwrap
Thursday's best Dyson Airwrap deals
The deals are here, and while we're seeing the £80 off offer cropping up at a number of retailers, there are also savings of £50 on other stylers that we recommend taking a look at.
Note: the below deals are all on the exact same product, so it's up to you which retailer you go for.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer:
was £480 now £399 (save £81) at John Lewis
Knocking £1 off Argos' saving, this John Lewis deal is selling fast. It comes in the limited-edition Blue Blush colourway and as it's the Complete Long edition, it's perfect for longer hair.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer:
was £480 now £400 (save £80) at Argos
Save an impressive £80 on the complete Airwrap that is never - and we mean never - usually on sale. A discount of just over 16% may not sound huge, but this is probably the best deal you'll come across this year for the tool.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer:
was £479.99 now £429.99 (save £50) at SEPHORA
A £50 saving is nothing to scoff at, but you can also get a free £120-value goody bag when you shop at Sephora this Black Friday, making this an even better saving.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long Multi Styler & Dryer:
was £479.99, now £399.99 at Curry's
Sensing a theme? This Airwrap deal from Curry's matches John Lewis and Argos in its £80 saving.
If you want to spend even less, take a look at this £50 saving which knocks the Airwrap Origin down to just £350 at Argos.
Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi Styler and Dryer:
was £400 now £350 (save £50) at Argos
For those looking for a deal on the specific Airwrap Origin Multi Styler and Dryer, this is the one. Now £50, this version of the tool comes with fewer attachments than others but still works the same as the Complete. But if you want more options, you can invest in the new Dyson Airwrap attachments at a later date.
So, what's the deal with Blue and Blush? All of the top deals we're seeing right now are on the limited-edition colourway, which is also available in the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and the Corrale Straighteners.
Well, the discount may have something to do with Dyson's new limited-edition colourway, the Ceramic Pop. I've been to the Dyson HQ and seen their colour engineering IRL, and you really have to see the vibrancy of these products to believe it. You can see the Blush Blue on the left-hand side above, and the new Ceramic Pop on the right. So maybe this Blush Blue discount is making way for a new, Spring-Summer colourway.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler and Dryer:
was £479.99 now £399.99 at Very
Another great saving on the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long, in special edition Blue Blush. It's the exact same deal that we've seen with Curry's, John Lewis and other major retailers, but this discount from Very has good stock levels if you're struggling to see availability near you with Argos.
Hi, I'm Millie Fender, Head of Shopping at Woman&Home, and I'm bringing you all our top Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals live today.
I'll be honest and say I'm not thrilled to post a picture of my half-straightened hair on the internet, but it's a great way to show how effective the Airwrap can be when used on naturally curly, frizzy hair. I tend to use the Smoothing Brush to eliminate frizz when my hair is half-dried, and sometimes switch to the round brush to get a nice bit of movement back into my finished look. And do I wish I'd been able to get £80 off when I bought my Airwrap Complete Long? Yes, yes I do.
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals are a rare (and beautiful) thing. If you're looking for a Christmas Gift that's guaranteed to get you in someone's good books this year, look no further than these savings.