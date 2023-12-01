Zara Tindall's heartbreak over son's memories of the late Queen
Zara Tindall got candid reflecting on her cherished childhood memories with her grandmother
Zara Tindall shared a heartbreaking admission in a new interview, as she also reminisced on her happy childhood memories with the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Speaking to Australian Woman’s Weekly, Zara showcased her trademark open nature, chatting freely about her memories of the late Queen over a year after her death, the mum guilt she faces when she’s busy and her exciting plans for the new year.
However, it was one particular admission which broke hearts, as Zara revealed the passing of time has meant the future royals are already growing up with no memory of the late Queen.
Over a year since the Queen's passing, Zara candidly expressed the profound sense of loss felt by the family. “When you’ve got someone who’s a huge influence in your life, it leaves a hole,” she admitted.
Zara went on to share that her youngest child, Lucas, just two years old, doesn't have personal memories of the Queen, unlike his older sisters.
She told the magazine, “Lucas doesn’t remember, but the girls do very much.”
Zara, who recently rocked a festive black and gold outfit as she supported her cousin Princess Eugenie, also recalled the late Queen's unwavering support and passion for horses – and how this solidified their own bond, especially as Zara followed her career in equestrian events.
“She very much knew what was going on in my career as I was growing up,” Zara told the publication. “You got to see her real passion and love for the horses and that side of her.”
Zara became the first member of the Royal Family to win an Olympic medal, when she won Silver at the 2012 London Olympic Games as a member of the British Equestrian team.
Something which truly delighted her grandmother. Former royal protection officer Richard Griffin has previously shared that the late Queen was “too nervous” to watch the event herself, taking him on a picnic instead.
However, as Mr Griffin recounted, when the event was over, “I radioed them and found out she’s won the silver medal. I remember the Queen just grabbed me and we were dancing around in circles on this hill in Scotland.”
“That’s a memory that will stay with me for evermore.”
Zara’s interview wasn’t just about looking back, though. Of what’s coming up next for the family, Zara revealed very exciting plans for the new year.
Swapping the bracing English winter for the sunny Australian summer, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall will head to the Gold Coast to attend The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival.
In fact, the pair love Australia so much they’ve considered a permanent move.
In the interview, Mike revealed, “Living there isn't realistic because it's so far away from our families but we do love it.
“We just love that part of the world and love the pace of life. Australians have a great sense of humour, they like a bit of banter, they don't mind having a go at each other, they don't take each other too seriously... and I'm all about that.”
In fact, Australia is where the pair first met. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2011, Mike explained that the pair happened to end up in the same bar. He said, “Zara was in the same bar; we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin [Healey, a fellow rugby player] gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'”
The pair would end up connecting – and the rest is history. They were married in 2011, and share three children.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
