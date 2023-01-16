Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor, the Queen's elusive journalist relative who is stepping up at royal events

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lady Gabriella Windsor may not be one of the Royal Family's most famous faces, but it looks like the low-profile relative of Queen Elizabeth II could be about to play a bigger role in the British monarchy in the near future.

Lady Gabriella Windsor has hit headlines after it was announced that the royal would be attending King Constantine's funeral in Greece alongside Princess Anne today.

The 41-year-old, who is the only daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, has traveled to the service in Athens on behalf of Prince William.

Lady Gabriella Windsor has never been a household name in Britain's Royal Family, but it looks like the aristocratic socialite could be making headlines a lot more in the near future.

Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, there's been plenty of talk over who will be most involved in King Charles III's 'slimmed down' monarchy. In light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's withdrawal from the Royal Family in 2020, the pressure for the remaining senior members of the institution to support His Majesty is on.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to face a 'heavy workload' in the coming years, as they strive to 'reset' the monarchy's reputation in the aftermath of Prince Andrew's sex abuse scandal and the allegations of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie Wessex are also likely to take on more duties under Charles' reign.

On Monday, January 16, it was confirmed that Lady Gabriella Windsor would travel to Athens for the funeral of King Constantine of Greece. She has been joined by Princess Anne, who was in Cyprus last week to meet British peacekeepers, for the solemn memorial service at the Metropolitan Cathedral in honor of the nation's last-ever king.

Lady Gabriella Windsor with her father, Prince Michael of Kent (Image credit: Getty)

The attendance of Lady Gabriella Windsor at the King's funeral, however, has left some royal fans scratching their heads. The 41-year-old may be a bona fide member of the Royal Family, but she isn't exactly in the same category as the likes of Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, or Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Her appearance now has folks asking just who is Lady Gabriella Windsor, and why is she representing the Royal Family in Greece?

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Born Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor in London in 1981, Lady Gabriella Windsor (now Kingston) is best known for being the Queen's cousin, once removed. She is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is currently 55th in line to the throne. Today, she earns her living as a freelance writer and singer-songwriter and is married to Thomas Henry Robin Kingston.

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite her royal connections, Lady Gabriella Windsor enjoyed a relatively normal upbringing. Unlike Prince William and Prince Harry, her childhood took place mostly outside of the media's glare.

She received her secondary education at Downe House School, the same all-girls boarding school Kate Middleton reportedly left after just one year because of bullying, before heading to the US to pursue her undergraduate degree.

(Image credit: Getty)

After graduating from Brown University with a BA in Comparative Literature and Hispanic Studies, the academic royal completed an MPhil in Social Anthropology at Oxford. She has since built a successful career as a freelance journalist, with bylines in publications like The London Magazine, Vogue, and the Telegraph. Lady Gabriella also has a strong interest in environmental issues, having previously worked as an advisor for Saving the Oceans in Mexico and as a contributing editor to Sustainable First.

(Image credit: Getty)

In September 2018, Buckingham Palace announced that Lady Gabriella Windsor was engaged to financier Thomas Henry Robin Kingston. The powerhouse couple, who had been dating for three years at the time of the proposal, went on to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended the private ceremony, which was followed by a lavish reception at Frogmore House. Lady Gabriella wore a bespoke bridal dress by Italian designer, Luisa Beccaria, for the special day, which she paired with a diamond tiara.

(Image credit: Getty)

In an interview with Hello! (opens in new tab), the newlywed reflected on one of the near-disaster moments of the extravagant event. Lady Gabriella revealed how she fear her tiara would "come crashing down with almighty clunk" after her bridesmaids "accidentally wandered" onto her "very sheer tulle 20ft veil."

"I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again," she said. "Fortunately, my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm."

While Lady Gabriella Windsor isn't a working royal, she has appeared at many high-profile events alongside her regal relatives over the years.

The former travel writer was spotted at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, as well as the Royal Family's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey last month. She also attended the Queen's funeral in September, just a few months after being photographed at the memorial service for the late Duke of Edinburgh.