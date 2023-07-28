We love Queen Elizabeth II's sassy response to a rather rude remark reportedly made by Prince Philip

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen was much-loved for her humour and wit, something that was seen when she gave a cheeky response to her husband, Prince Philip, when he reportedly made a rude remark.

The Queen was married to Prince Philip for 73 years, until his death in 2021, and their love story is one that captured the nation's hearts.

What made them even more lovable was how relatable they were as a married couple, reportedly often making fun of each other and having little quarrels.

One incident, which took place during the height of the pandemic when the couple were shielding together at Windsor Castle, was allegedly overheard by a palace aide.

According to the royal insider, Philip is said to have called Her Majesty a "silly woman" during one bicker.

According to the Daily Mail, the long-reigning monarch is then said to have replied, "I am not a silly woman, I am the Queen."

(Image credit: Leon Neal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking to the publication, the royal aide reportedly revealed, "I couldn't believe my ears but I was told this was how they always were with one another. They bickered with one another. It was sweet but so unexpected."

Prince Philip was said to be the 'only one' who treated Her Majesty like a 'human being'. Lord Charteris, the monarch’s former private secretary, said that "Prince Philip is the only man in the world who treats the Queen simply as another human being. He’s the only man who can. Strange as it may seem, I believe she values that."

The two always remained poised in public, but when they were not in the spotlight, their true personalities were on display, according to Lord Charteris. Although they both shared a love for the outdoors and horses, Prince Philip had a more daring personality, whereas the Queen was more reserved.

(Image credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

He supposedly didn't have an issue raising a voice to his wife, and the Queen also wouldn't hesitate to tell her husband to 'shut up' if she saw fit - which must have come in handy when having to deal with Prince Philip's most humorous quips!

The Queen and Prince Philip married at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. Together with her father, George VI, the-then Princess Elizabeth arrived in the Irish State Coach.

The ceremony started at 10:30am and her wedding meant that the Queen became the tenth member of the Royal Family to get married at the iconic abbey. The gorgeous gown was designed by the Sir Norman Hartnell and was inspired by Botticelli's iconic painting Primavera, which symbolizes the coming of spring.

In a poignant full circle moment, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral would include a service at Westminster Abbey earlier this year.