The 'vindictive' move King Charles wouldn't be happy to play on Harry and Meghan, revealed by royal expert

The 'vindictive' move King Charles wouldn't be happy to pull on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been revealed by a royal expert.

The subject of removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles has been a topic of conversation in recent months, and in the past few years since the royal couple stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family. However, some royal experts think that this is a move that the King would never endorse and would never choose to be 'vindictive' even with his reportedly frosty relationship with his son and daughter-in-law.

Jennie Bond explained to OK!"The bill put forward by [MP] Bob Seely hasn’t been selected for the Private Members Bill ballot so it’s not going anywhere at the moment. It is though interesting that the social media rumblings about stripping the Sussexes of their titles has reached Parliament."

Jennie reflected on the King's relationship with his son and said that he wouldn't be 'happy' to be seen as 'vindictive'. "I don’t think King Charles would be happy about any overt move to strip Harry and Meghan of titles. He is not vindictive and this would be seen as that," she said.

The royal expert then reflected on the Duke of Windsor and how he felt when his wife was not given a 'HRH' title after he abdicated from the throne in order to marry her. The expert also said that stripping Harry and Meghan's titles would only 'deepen' the rift that already exists between the royal couple and the rest of the monarchy.

"It would obviously deepen the rift and the hurt and would almost be like a replay of the lifelong bitterness the Duke of Windsor felt when Wallis Simpson was not given the style HRH. He never forgave that 'slight'," Jennie said.

The expert then suggested that the Prince and his wife may want to stop using their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title at some point, given their lack of interest in leading a royal life - but this decision will never be forced by the King.

"You would think that, given their new celebrity lifestyle and antipathy to the royal way of life, Harry and Meghan would quietly drop using their titles," said Jennie. "It seems a cynical move to keep using them in their commercial activities. Just be Harry and Meghan… that’s what they seemed to want, so why not live that life?"