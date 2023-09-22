The Queen feared she would live a 'lifetime of loneliness' following the death of 'devoted' royal family member

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Elizabeth II found it hard to adapt and 'feared a life of loneliness' following the tragic death of her younger sister, Princess Margaret, according to royal experts.

Princess Margaret died aged 71 in 2002, when Queen Elizabeth was 76.

Royal experts say Margaret was the only one who really understood the importance of Queen Elizabeth's role and the death hit the late monarch hard.

Earlier this month, the royals paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on the anniversary of her death at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022. But royal experts have now revealed that prior to her death, the Queen was dealing with her own grief.

The late Queen apparently feared she would face years of "loneliness" after the "cataclysmic" death of her "devoted" sister Princess Margaret, who died after suffering a fourth stroke back in 2002.

Losing her younger sister was said to hit Queen Elizabeth hard as the pair shared a special bond and Princess Margaret had been a "constant companion" the Queen could rely on at all times.

With Princess Margaret thought to be the only one who truly understood the magnitude of the Queen's role, the monarch found it hard to adapt after the death and feared she'd forever be lonely.

Speaking on a Channel 5 documentary Elizabeth: Our Queen, biographer Hugo Vickers said, "She was the companion of her childhood and she was younger than the Queen. They did talk a lot, more or less every day, and she was a very, very constant presence in her life."

And narrator James D'Arcy added how Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret had a special bond, which was strengthened by the sudden death of their father, King George VI, in 1952. He said, "Princess Margaret had always been the Queen's glamorous and mischievous sister and they were devoted to each other."

"Growing up, the Queen's family had been a tight-knit unit, they called themselves 'us four.' After the death of their father, the two sisters became even closer."

Historian Dr Kate Williams said the fact that Margaret's death occurred shortly before the Queen's Golden Jubilee had been "cataclysmic" for Her Majesty given that Margaret had "made sacrifices" for her older sister.

Dr Kate explained, "The loss of Margaret was really cataclysmic to the Queen. It was very, very painful. The Queen did see that Margaret's health had been put under strain by what had been denied to her emotionally. Margaret didn't choose to sacrifice all for the Crown because she loved the Crown above all. She chose it because she loved her sister above all. She wasn't sacrificing for the Crown, she was sacrificing for her sister."

And speaking to Channel 5, historian Dr Owens added how the Queen became "lonely" being on the throne without a companion. "It's a very lonely place being sat atop a throne," he said. "And to have a companion, to have a confidante who you can confide in and to whom you can tell secrets too, and who shares in that life too was extremely important to both women."

He concluded, "When we look back at the princesses' lives together, we could say that Margaret did end up sacrificing quite a lot. In some cases, she had given up something that she had wanted to maintain the strength of her sister's reign."