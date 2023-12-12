Prince Louis's unique “just in case” gesture to Kate Middleton that's almost impossible to spot is totally adorable.

All three of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s children stepped out in their best winter coats and boots on 8th December to attend the Together at Christmas carol service. This was the first time five-year-old Prince Louis had been to the service and he was on top form, providing plenty of adorable moments and showing his confidence. However, not everyone will have noticed Prince Louis’s unique “just in case” gesture to Kate as they left Westminster Abbey after.

Speaking to Woman&Home.com, author and body language expert Judi James analysed photos from the occasion and noticed Prince Louis putting one finger through the Princess of Wales’s coat button hole.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £15.13 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Reflecting upon the significance of this, Judi expressed her belief that Prince Louis wants to know that Kate is there as “back-up” at big events like this, even if he’s generally quite confident.

“He is also capable of needing to know his mum is there for back-up if necessary, too,” she said, adding, “He held Kate’s hand as they walked in and even though he preferred to walk alone inside the Abbey he was still seen with one finger poked into the buttonhole of Kate’s coat, just in case.”

Kate wore a striking all-white outfit to Together at Christmas, including a gorgeous Catherine Walker coat. In a select few pictures taken that evening the Wales family can be seen proceeding out of the Abbey, with Prince Louis going ahead of his mum, his finger through a button hole.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Not everyone will have spotted this moment, but Prince Louis’s “just in case” gesture showcased his sweet bond with Kate, as he looked to her for comfort. Knowing that she is “there for back-up” is likely very reassuring for the young royal, who, despite being fourth in the royal line of succession, is still only five years old.

The adorable sign that he needed a little reassurance as he walked out first was one of the few moments where Prince Louis’s confidence seemed to lessen. Judi described Princess Charlotte and Louis as “going through a bit of a role-swap” as she believed their body language showed him becoming the “most confident and adventurous of the three children”.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“[I]t’s Louis who seems to have taken over this role, with his natural fearlessness making him stride out and get in first with the handshakes when he can,” she said. Prince Louis’s “natural fearlessness” has been seen at plenty of royal occasions. During the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Prince Louis delighted fans with his cheeky expressions and stuck his tongue out at his mum during the Platinum Pageant.

Thankfully, Kate looked amused and afterwards she and Prince William declared on social media that they’d all had a great time - “especially Louis”.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although he might occasionally seek reassurance, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously described Prince Louis to OK! as a "bundle of mischief” who is “probably getting away with a heck of a lot more because he’s the youngest”.

His latest appearance certainly showcased his confidence and a little “mischief” when he blew Princess Charlotte’s carol service candle out. Many fans will no doubt already be excited to see him walk to church on Christmas Day this year and with so many people watching on, it’s possible Prince Louis’s unique “just in case” gesture could be made to mum Kate again.