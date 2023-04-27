King Charles might cut pre-coronation appearance short and we totally understand!

King Charles might cut a pre-coronation appearance short amid royal “curfew” claims and it’s totally understandable.

It’s been claimed that Heads of State including European royals will come together the night before the coronation at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The King will reportedly host the event although recent reports have suggested that he’s determined not to undertake anything past 6pm on the day.

The schedule for King Charles’ coronation weekend is packed with everything from the Coronation Concert to the procession out of Westminster Abbey after the ceremony. Whilst many people might expect the King and Queen Consort to want a quiet evening before the coronation it seems that this might not be the case.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), there’s apparently going to be a reception held at Buckingham Palace on May 5 attended by foreign Heads of State. It’s been claimed that King Charles is expected to be the host of this magnificent event and as the UK’s Head of State that would certainly make sense.

The former Queen of the Netherlands, Princess Beatrix, and her granddaughter Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange, have already reportedly confirmed their attendance at the reception. Meanwhile, plenty of other royals could join them too as many of them are known to be amongst those who are invited to King Charles’ coronation the next day.

The night before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022 a reception was held for world leaders attending the service. This was also hosted by His Majesty and led to the poignant first official photo of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales together since he ascended the throne, taken by Chris Jackson.

However, whilst the monarch might host the upcoming reception too, it’s possible King Charles might cut his pre-coronation appearance short for a very understandable reason. Earlier this year it was reported by The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that King Charles has a curfew ahead of the coronation. He allegedly informed aides that he won’t be attending royal duties after 6pm on May 5 to ensure he’s “well-rested”.

Although Buckingham Palace hasn’t commented officially on these reports, a source claimed, “He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying.”

If the reception does go ahead with His Majesty hosting it, this perhaps suggests that it might begin relatively early and he could potentially wish to retire before the evening's event draws to an end.

As Prince William is first in the royal line of succession and is well-accustomed to these kinds of events by now, he and Princess Catherine could potentially carry on hosting duties instead. Alternatively, it could simply be just a very low-key reception with no “partying” that doesn’t go on too late anyway, given that the next day is a huge occasion for everyone there too.

Alongside Heads of State from around the world it’s expected that most of the immediate and extended Royal Family will be at the coronation service on May 6. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son Prince George and Queen Camilla’s grandsons have also been announced as Pages of Honor to assist Their Majesties with their robes on the big day.