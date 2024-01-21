King Charles and Kate Middleton receive unexpected message of support following health news

They might all hold titles and follow a string of protocol most people can’t relate to, but, at the end of the day the Royal Family is still a family when the chips are down.

And that could be why the news that not one, but two members of the family have sought medical treatment for health conditions has put a lot of things into perspective as it’s reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have got in touch with their estranged relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered their support to King Charles and the Princess of Wales following their respective health scares, a source has revealed.

The couple reportedly reached out as Kate spends her sixth day recovering from a planned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and King Charles prepares to undergo treatment for his enlarged prostate.

The unnamed source told The Mirror, “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

It comes after the Telegraph revealed Harry may have found out about his father’s medical condition at the same time as the rest of the world.

Buckingham Palace released confirmation that the King would have to postponed duties as he sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. The news would’ve dropped early doors in California, around 7:25am, and it’s believed Harry hadn’t been contactable before that point to receive the news personally.

However, the Telegraph also suggest the royals attempted to inform all the senior members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, before broadcasting the news.

The olive branch from Prince Harry and Meghan isn’t the only silver lining to come from Charles’s health condition.

Prostate Cancer UK has shared that Charles’s candour on the matter has seen a big rise in the number of people using its online risk checker.

According to the charity, on Thursday there were 8,025 risk checks, of which 6,800 were noted as high risk. The figures show a stark increase of 101% compared to the previous day (3,993), and up 139% on the previous week.

As noted in the Palace’s statement, an enlarged prostate is “common with thousands of men each year.” Indeed, one in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate including needing to visit the toilet more frequently and having difficulty emptying their bladder. An enlarged prostate does not usually pose a serious threat to health, and it is not cancer.

In promising news for the King’s recovery, Queen Camilla seemed in good spirits after the news broke, telling well-wishers His Majesty was “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.

As for Kate, the Princess of Wales is currently spending her sixth day at The London Clinic following the “successful” procedure and is expected to return home within a week.

The latest news suggests she will not attend public appearances until at least Easter, but she will instead be working from home at Adelaide Cottage.