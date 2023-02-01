Diana's conflict over 'desperate and ugly' divorce process with Charles revealed in royal's unseen letters

Unseen letters from Princess Diana to her close friends reveal the late royal 'would have never consented' to her divorce from the future King Charles III had she known how 'ugly' the process would be.  

Princess Diana expressed anguish over her divorce from the future King Charles III in private letters to friends, admitting that she 'never would have consented' to the separation had she known it would be so 'desperate and ugly.' 

The revelation is just one of many heartbreaking confessions made by the late Princess of Wales in a series of 32 handwritten notes to her close confidantes, Susie and Tarek Kassem. 

Diana, who died tragically in a car crash in 1997, also discussed her fears that Kensington Palace had bugged her room so that her private conversations could be recorded and passed on to the Royal Family. 

The letters, which have previously never been seen, are to be individually sold at auction by the Kassems later this month. All proceeds will be donated to charities that had been supported by Princess Diana throughout her life. 

The notes give the public a harrowing glimpse into the state of Princess Diana's mind following her split the then-Prince Charles. 

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales in Seoul, South Korea

The royal couple, who married in 1981, had a notoriously strained relationship, with jealousy, incompatibility, and infidelity ultimately driving the pair to file for divorce at the Queen's request in 1992. The media's coverage of the separation only intensified following Princess Diana's controversial interview with BBC Panorama in 1995, in which she told journalist Martin Bashir that her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles felt like having "three of us in the marriage." 

In one of the letters dated April 28, 1996, Princess Diana tells the Kaseems that she is "having a very difficult time" with the separation process after apologizing for missing a trip to the opera with them. 

"It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up," she admits, before adding, "I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous." 

Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport

In another letter to the Kaseems, the beloved royal writes, "If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It’s desperate and ugly." 

Diana also explains why she is communicating with her friends through written correspondence, rather than calling them on the phone: "As I don’t have a mobile it is difficult to discuss personal issues as my lines here are constantly recorded and passed on." 

In a public statement, the Kassems said they have "treasured these letters for over 25 years" but do not "wish do not wish to pass them on to their children or grandchildren." The letters will be sold by Lay’s Auctions (opens in new tab) in individual lots on February 16, 2023, from 10 am. 

