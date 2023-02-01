Diana's conflict over 'desperate and ugly' divorce process with Charles revealed in royal's unseen letters

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Unseen letters from Princess Diana to her close friends reveal the late royal 'would have never consented' to her divorce from the future King Charles III had she known how 'ugly' the process would be.

Unseen letters revealing Princess Diana's anguish before her divorce from the future King Charles III will be sold at auction later this month.

In the 'highly personal' collection of 32 handwritten notes, the late Princess Diana tells her close friends Susie and Tarek Kassem that she 'never would have consented' to the divorce had she known its 'tremendous cost.'

In other royal news, Queen Camilla takes leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she rocks ravishing red dress and Chanel handbag.



Princess Diana expressed anguish over her divorce from the future King Charles III in private letters to friends, admitting that she 'never would have consented' to the separation had she known it would be so 'desperate and ugly.'

The revelation is just one of many heartbreaking confessions made by the late Princess of Wales in a series of 32 handwritten notes to her close confidantes, Susie and Tarek Kassem.

Diana, who died tragically in a car crash in 1997, also discussed her fears that Kensington Palace had bugged her room so that her private conversations could be recorded and passed on to the Royal Family.

The letters, which have previously never been seen, are to be individually sold at auction by the Kassems later this month. All proceeds will be donated to charities that had been supported by Princess Diana throughout her life.

The notes give the public a harrowing glimpse into the state of Princess Diana's mind following her split the then-Prince Charles.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The royal couple, who married in 1981, had a notoriously strained relationship, with jealousy, incompatibility, and infidelity ultimately driving the pair to file for divorce at the Queen's request in 1992. The media's coverage of the separation only intensified following Princess Diana's controversial interview with BBC Panorama in 1995, in which she told journalist Martin Bashir that her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles felt like having "three of us in the marriage."

In one of the letters dated April 28, 1996, Princess Diana tells the Kaseems that she is "having a very difficult time" with the separation process after apologizing for missing a trip to the opera with them.

"It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up," she admits, before adding, "I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous."

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In another letter to the Kaseems, the beloved royal writes, "If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It’s desperate and ugly."

Diana also explains why she is communicating with her friends through written correspondence, rather than calling them on the phone: "As I don’t have a mobile it is difficult to discuss personal issues as my lines here are constantly recorded and passed on."

In a public statement, the Kassems said they have "treasured these letters for over 25 years" but do not "wish do not wish to pass them on to their children or grandchildren." The letters will be sold by Lay’s Auctions (opens in new tab) in individual lots on February 16, 2023, from 10 am.