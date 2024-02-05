Why was Meryl Streep at the Grammys, why was she with Mark Ronson and who is her daughter?

Fans want to know why Meryl Streep was at the Grammys as the actor appeared with the big names in the music industry at the awards show.

Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson presented the Record of the Year at the 66th Grammy Awards last night on February 4th. While fans were delighted to see the star, some were a little confused as to why the big name in the acting community was at an awards show celebrating the best of the music industry.

Here's what you need to know...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Devil Wears Prada star looked incredible as she wore a sparkling sequined white oversized suit with a fluffy cuff. The look was incredibly on-trend and showed the actor's chic and classic style that was still perfectly modern.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why was Meryl Streep at the Grammys?

Meryl Streep appeared at the Grammys with Mark Ronson, who is her son-in-law. Trevor Noah revealed during the show that Mark Ronson was sitting with his wife, Grace Gummer and her mother, Meryl Streep.

"Look at this, Mark Ronson, one of the greatest producers of all time, and get this, his mother-in-law is going to be sitting right here. You know who she is? Meryl Streep, that’s right. Meryl Streep, one of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time. She’s going to be in this chair. I can’t believe that Meryl Streep is here," said Trevor Noah.

However, this wasn't the only reason that Streep was invited to the awards. Meryl was Nominated for Best Spoken Word Album for Big Tree, a book by Brian Selznick that she narrated. She lost to Michelle Obama's narration of The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times.

This is Mery's seventh Grammy nomination, and she has received other nominations for her work on the Mamma Mia soundtrack, and other various book narrations.

Big Tree, £16.91| Amazon This novel narrated by Meryl Streep is about a seed who dreams of becoming a big tree but must navigate the tough world to find a place to grow.

Meryl Streep arrives fashionably late to the #Grammys -- just as host Trevor Noah was talking about her. pic.twitter.com/o3CCB1PTp0February 5, 2024 See more

The pair then presented Miley Cyrus with the award for Record of the Year as she won for her song Flowers. While on stage the actor said she was honoured to be at the Grammys as she and her son-in-law showed their chemistry as Meryl joked about the award he just lost and then kissed him on the cheek.

Who is Meryl Streep's daughter?

Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is an actress who has notably appeared in American Horror Story: Freak Show, Extant and Mr. Robot. Grace married Mark Ronson in September 2021 after they dated for just a year. The pair had their first daughter in December 2022 who is named Ruthie.

A post shared by Mark Ronson (@iammarkronson) A photo posted by on

At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, Mark won best song for Barbie's hit song I'm Just Ken. In the acceptance speech, the singer paid tribute to his family as he said, "To my wife and my daughter, Ruthie and Grace, you are my world and my everything, so thank you so much."