Who is Rivi in Griselda, and where is he now?

Sofia Vergara – best known for her role as the fiery-but-lovable Gloria in Modern Family – has returned to screens with Netflix’s miniseries, Griselda, this week – and her transformation into the infamous crime boss for the role has left fans stunned.

Viewers are gripped by the stranger-than-fiction true story of what happened to Griselda (and her three husbands!) and many have been left questioning what happened to the rest of the cartel left behind – including the character of hitman Rivi, played by Martin Rodriguez.

While it’s important to note the Netflix series is billed as a fictional retelling of the Colombian cartel run by Griselda throughout the 1970s and 80s, most of the characters and events depicted are rooted in truth – especially Griselda turning to Rivi for more of her sinister dealings.

Who is Rivi?

Jorge ‘Rivi’ Ayala served as Griselda Blanco’s hitman.

Viewers of the Netflix series will see many interesting stories involving Rivi emerge, including him robbing a bank for quarters. An odd choice of something to steal, given the relatively low value, but the bizarre moment actually happened.

Co-creator of the Netflix series, Doug Miro, explained in an article on Tudum that the bank robbing incident was what got Rivi caught – and would later lead to Griselda’s arrest.

Martín Rodríguez plays Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala in Netflix’s Griselda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where is Rivi in real life now?

After being caught in 1993, Rivi was convicted for three murders, but NBC Miami reports he is believed to be responsible for at least “three dozen murders.” One of Rivi’s murders included the two-year old son of an intended victim.

Rivi was interviewed from prison for the 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys. According to the documentary, Rivi was attacked and stabbed in prison on the same day Griselda was released in 2004, “but refused to identify his attacker.”

For over a decade, there hasn't been any update in Rivi's bid for freedom.

2013 was seemingly the the last time the world heard anything about him, when he was 48-years-old. In an article published on CBS in Aug 2013, it reports Rivi seeking parole based on a verbal agreement of him cooperating exchange for a reduced sentence, which was allegedly made with prosecutors in 1993.

The judge at the time, Circuit Judge Sanchez-Llorens, denied the request on the grounds the motion to reduce his incarceration had been filed 20 years too late. Rivi remains incarcerated as of 2024.

Was Rivi’s phone sex scandal real?

If being the right-hand man to one of the most famous drug lords in history wasn’t already scandalous enough, the ending of Griselda deals with another headline-making moment for Rivi.

Members of Miami-Dade state attorney’s office allegedly had phone sex with the hitman while he was serving time for the three murders.

This bizarre twist was thought to have weakened his case, as the hitman was informing against his former crime boss in the hopes of reaching a plea deal.

Griselda is out now on Netflix.