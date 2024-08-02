Unsolved Mysteries: What happened to Rey Rivera and has the case been solved?

Unsolved Mysteries has returned for a fourth season, much to the delight of true crime fans. While the Netflix series is just as intriguing this time around, many viewers still have questions about one of the show’s most enduring cases: the death of Rey Rivera.

Having binge-watched the latest season of Unsolved Mysteries, many fans are also revisiting previous episodes and are desperate for an update. It isn’t surprising as unlike Homicide: Los Angeles and Worst Roommate Ever, each episode ends with the case being frustratingly unsolved.

Even with fresh insights from those involved in the investigation, it seems that cases like Sigrid Stevenson’s will remain cold for decades.

As the years pass though, some fans are still hopeful that the mysteries featured in the hit Netflix series will be solved. In fact, many are still curious about what happened to Rey Rivera and wonder whether the case has been solved.

What happened to Rey Rivera?

Rey Rivera was an aspiring writer and videographer, whose body was found in a conference room at the Belvedere Hotel. While his death was ruled a suicide, his family have questioned this for years.

Those investigating have also had their doubts, especially given the strange circumstances surrounding Rey’s 2006 death and his initial disappearance.

While his death has intrigued true crime fans for decades, Rey’s life had been seemingly idyllic.

The 32-year-old was a loving husband, who doted on his wife Allison and had just relocated to Baltimore. Working as a videographer for Stansberry & Associates Investment Research, it seemed as if the couple had just begun their lives together.

On May 16 2006 though, Rey suddenly vanished from the family home after an "emergency phone call". Recalling the moment on Unsolved Mysteries, Allison vividly remembers her husband running from the house.

"When they said it was suicide, I was like he ran out like he was late for something," she argued, adding, "I kept saying there was something bigger, something more."

Even at the time, Allison knew her husband’s behaviour was odd. Her suspicions were later confirmed when Rey failed to return home.

In the days that followed, she, his family and his co-workers desperately searched for the missing 32-year-old.

His car was later found in a parking lot, just a few streets away from his workplace. The police took over the search and later found Rey's body in a hotel conference room, opposite his office block.

As the was a large hole in the conference room’s roof, it appeared as if he’d fallen from the roof of his offices or committed suicide.

However, the phone call and a mysterious note he’d written just before his death haunted his family. Found taped to the back of his computer, the rambling note read, "Brothers and Sisters, Right now, around the world volcanoes are erupting. What an awesome sight. Whom virtue unites death will not separate."

As if the case wasn’t already eerie enough, the last sentence is a phrase often associated with Freemasonry.

Despite this and his erratic behaviour, Rey’s death was later ruled a suicide by authorities.

Has the Rey Rivera case been solved?

No, the mystery surrounding Rey Rivera's death hasn't been solved. Though his death was officially ruled a suicide, his loved ones and investigators continue to question this.

Following his untimely death in 2006, many have speculated about the case and some have even suggested that his fall was staged.

The creator of Unsolved Mysteries, Terry Dunn, has even weighed in on the case and revealed that someone attempted to pick up Rey’s computers after they’d been seized by the police.

Appearing on the You Can’t Make This Up podcast, he explained, "When Allison went to the police station to pick up Rey’s computer, the detective mentioned someone had called a couple of times and asked to pick up the computers and was very interested in the status of the computers. Allison was very troubled."

No new leads have been found since the 2020 episodes of Unsolved Mysteries.