The Couple Next Door Ending Explained: Who shot Pete and did he survive?

Here's a breakdown of the ending of Channel 4's The Couple Next Door - which has left some fans a little bit baffled!

Last week Channel 4 released The Couple Next Door, a new saucy TV show that has gripped viewers who have already binge-watched the season on the streaming platform All 4. Although some were a bit confused about where The Couple Next Door is filmed as the locations were rather unlike Leeds - where it's supposed to be set - after sinking their teeth into the drama there were more pressing questions to be had! For one, who shot Pete?

The final episode of The Couple Next Door saw Evie fleeing to her parents' house after deciding that she didn't care about her marriage to Pete and was in love with Danny and wanted to keep his baby no matter what. After calling Danny and saying that she needed his help defending her against her father, Danny and Becka came to see Evie and went to the log cabin in the woods that her parents owned.

Once they arrived they realised Evie was completely fine and just wanted to seduce Danny again, but things became hairy when Pete arrived - with the gun that he stole from Danny in an earlier episode.

After hearing a gunshot outside - which was Evie's dad shooting one of Eddie aka Robbie's henchmen who had come to kill Danny - Danny then struggled with Pete and the gun went off in the cabin.

Viewers then had major déjà vu as the scene from the very first moments of the show played and saw Evie running away from the cabin in a nightdress, pursued by Pete and Becka and Danny. During an intense argument Pete shot Danny in the thigh and then was shot himself, but who shot Pete?

Who shot Pete?

In the final moments of the show Pete and Evie are close together as he asks 'do you still love me?' Evie coldly responds, 'no'. At that point the gun then explodes and Pete falls to the ground. But did Evie shoot him? Or did he shoot himself?

Well, although the words were emotional and suggested that Pete could have shot himself, it is Evie who is seen holding the gun and looking bewildered before suddenly jumping into action and clutching Pete and screaming.

In the next scene when Pete is being put onto a stretcher in the ambulance, he appears to be alive still as his eyes are partially open and he has an oxygen mask on. However, Evie is escorted away by the police, indicating that she is the one who shot Pete - and the police are aware of that. Her father is also escorted away by police and Evie has some final lingering looks with Danny and a small smile as she is packed away into the back of a police car.