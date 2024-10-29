Showtrial season 2 ending explained: Did Justin kill Marcus?

Viewers riveted by season two of Showtrial have some questions about the show's finale - we break down everything that happened and explain how the series came to a close.

Following the runaway success of Showtrial season one, viewers were delighted to find out the show was to be developed into an anthology series, with each new instalment featuring an all-new storyline and cast. While season one followed the arrogant Talitha on trial for the murder of fellow student, Hannah Ellis, the equally gripping second season takes viewers through the case of high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood and his violent death in a hit and run.

Identifying policeman Justin Mitchell as the killer in his dying moments, the accused takes to the stand in yet another electrifying trial. Although gripped right to the final moments of season two, viewers have been left with a few questions about the Showtrial ending, in the same way they asked about the recent Woman of The Hour ending, and The Lincoln Lawyer ending. We are here to answer all of those burning questions.

Showtrial season 2 ending explained

The season finale opens with Justin's defence team changing his plea to guilty of manslaughter. The unhappy prosecution argue that there isn't enough time to obtain the required psychiatric reports, resulting in Grainne getting the judge to pause the trial and send the jury home.

Two weeks later, an upset Sam is having a session with his therapist and discussing how much Mani means to him. His therapist suggests altering his medication, and writes out a prescription for alternative anti-anxiety drugs. She chats about the trial, and is told by Sam that the prosecution is yet to accept a manslaughter plea and the result could be Justin going to prison for life.

Felix heads to a bike shop to find out whether bike pedals matching Marcus's bike were sold around the time of his death. It turns out they were, but it was a cash purchase and they no longer have CCTV from the day of the transaction. The only evidence the shop assistant can offer, is the person who bought them was a woman with an accent. Felix believes this could be Patrick's wife, Elena, who could've been working with Justin.

Helen implores Felix not to jeopardise the trial and their careers by putting this snippet of information online - he ignores this advice and is eventually arrested for contempt of court. The trial restarts to hordes of protestors outside the court demanding justice for Marcus, while Grainne and Sam do their best to prepare Justin for the trial. Sam brings up the news of the bike pedal evidence, warning Justin this could be used for the prosecution to accuse him of premeditated murder.

(Image credit: World Productions/Peter Marley/BBC)

Justin asserts Patrick will never be caught because the only person who can incriminate him would implicate themselves in the process, and therefore it would never happen. While he wants to say more, he can't because he needs to be in court. Grainne comes in and tells them it is time to get the trial underway.

Justin takes to the stand and is questioned about events that unfolded on the day of Marcus's death. After his questioning, Justin expresses concern to Sam about the number of years he'd receive if found guilty of murder - Sam tells him 25 is probably the least he'd be looking at.

The following day, it comes to light Patrick has done a runner to Ecuador and the private jet taking him to freedom was paid for by a cocaine smuggler. Back in court, Dr. Towler is questioned and reveals what he knows about Justin's abusive father the unusual quirks of his personality. He believes Justin to be highly intelligent, but suffering from PTSD. Dr. Potts counter claims that Justin is untrustworthy and an unreliable narrator, when he takes the stand.

Once all witnesses have been questioned, the jury are told to make their decision. They return to announce an eight out of 10 majority found Justin guilty, and he's sentenced to a minimum of 35 years before being considered for parole. Justin is left looking stunned by the jury's decision.

Sam insists they'll appeal the sentence, adamant it's a politically motivated decision that he will get reduced. Justin is taken to prison, and Leila and Sam chat about the case outside the court. Leila reveals Southgate is after Patrick, and that she knows about the pills he tried to buy online but lets him know Southgate won't be pursuing it. Thanking her, Sam leaves the court to be reunited with his son, Mani.

(Image credit: World Productions/Peter Marley/BBC)

Did Justin kill Marcus in Showtrial?

Yes, Justin eventually admits to killing Marcus. He confesses to Sam that the prosecution were correct to suggest he'd lost a bet with Patrick. If Justin won, Patrick would've written off the debt he owed him, but if he lost, the penalty would be to hit Marcus while he was riding his bike.

Justin explains that once he'd hit Marcus, he put his bike and helmet in the boot of his car. Patrick then got Elena to buy a new set of pedals to replace the one lost during the impact, so the bike would have a complete set if it was ever recovered. Patrick had kept the camera from Marcus's helmet to hide footage of what happened.

Justin also tells Sam he carried out Patrick's orders to keep Sandra safe - when asked by Sam if he felt guilt at what he'd done, Justin doesn't answer directly, instead saying he will always believe Marcus is responsible for the death of Daniella and her unborn baby.