Only Murders in the Building season 2 recap: Who killed Bunny?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 has been released on Disney +, but some fans are struggling to remember what happened at the end of season 2. Here's what you need to know...

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 made its triumphant return to Disney + on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and fans have been loving the first two episodes. However, some are struggling to remember exactly what happened in season 2 of the show and how that relates to this latest season. Here's a quick recap of season 2, to rejig your memory before beginning season 3!

Who killed Bunny in Only Murders in the Building?

Bunny Folger, was the grumpy elderly neighbour who lived next door to Mabel at Apartment 12A. She was the main murder victim of the second series and it was revealed that she was killed by being stabbed with a knife and a knitting needle eight times.

It was revealed that Becky Butler (who was disguised as Poppy White) and her boyfriend, Detective Kreps (Michael Rappaport) were the ones who murdered Bunny so that they could create the next big podcast and she could free herself from being walked all over by Cinda (Tina Fey).

Charles pretended he had been stabbed, and the truth emerged in the last episode of season 2. Becky sneezed and referred to the girl hiding in the walls during her face-to-face with Cinda and the trio. The killer also sneezed because of an allergy to birds, and only the killer could have known about the 'girl in the wall', revealing Becky to be the murderer.

Evidence in the form of saliva on the murder weapon was also DNA tested and matched to Becky - who at the time was considered dead. This led the gang to unfold the whole mystery and confirm Becky's fake identity and motive for killing Bunny.

Charles asks out Joy

Well, not really, Charles sort of grunts at Joy in the final moments of the show as she is touching up his make-up and welcoming him back to the 'land of the upright'. Luckily Joy understands him and asks "Are you asking me out on a date?" They agree to go out that night and kiss right there on the street, as Joy accidentally smears her pink lipstick over Charles's lips - adorable!

Things seem to be going well as the flash-forward at the end of the episode shows Joy sitting in the audience ready to watch Charles perform.

What happened with Alice and Mabel?

Cara Delevigne joined the cast of Only Murders as a potential love interest for Mabel. Cara played Alice, an artist who was at one point a suspect for Bunny's death - but that was quickly cleared up.

In the season 2 finale, a scene showed Alice and Mabel painting over the Arconia mural - a sign of a fresh start. Alice asks, "Does this become integrated into a new design?" she then adds, "and do I?" Mabel replies, "Uh, no. But you can grab a roller and help please." Leaving their relationship status somewhat ambiguous.

Will Cara Delevigne be in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building?

Ahead of the season 3 release, co-creator John Hoffman asked about the final moments of the second season. John was asked, "At the play, we see Mabel seated with Oliver, Lucy and Joy — but not Alice. Should we read into Cara Delevingne’s absence in that scene?"

"Not too much," John told TVLine. "We make a one-year time jump there, so there’s a bit of a reset. We’ll have the audience play catchup and ask what’s going on with all of them, and what have they been up to without a murder to solve. Each character will have had their own specific journey in that year, and Mabel’s journey is probably the most unexpected in certain ways, because Charles and Oliver have been doing the play. Her world has moved forward."

John then added,"It's all based on where we want Mabel to go that determines which connections hold and who we will see in season three. Alice's storyline [resolved itself] in a rather sweet way, with the beginning of a reparation in that friendship [with Mabel]. I like the chumminess that's there. But I don't think we're aiming towards any more of a love relationship."

Who is the next murder victim?

The final moments of season 2 set up the next murder for season 3 perfectly. The final scene takes place a year after the rest of the events in season 2 and shows the season 3 murder victim, Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy, die on the opening night of Oliver’s play.

Ahead of the performance Ben is having jitters and is told to break a leg, he then jokes that that would be a good idea to help him get out of the performance. He then has a threatening conversation as Charles tells Ben 'good luck' (apparently a genuine threat in the theatre world) and Ben calls him a 'piece of sh*t'. Charles warns him to 'stay away from her' and that he 'knows what he did'.

In the first minute of the show, Ben suddenly collapses on stage and dies with blood pouring from his mouth. While this is a lot to take in and the conversation with Charles all seems very sinister, we're hoping it'll all add up in the new season!

When do new episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 3 come out?

Season 3 of Only Murders in The Building premiered on Disney + on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The first two episodes of the show were released on the 8th and the next eight episodes are expected to be released one by one every Tuesday for the next eight weeks. This means that Episode 10 (the season finale) will premiere on Tuesday, October 3.