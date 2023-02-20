Olivia Colman pranked Paul Rudd on live radio and it was hilarious

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Iconic actress Olivia Colman pulled the most hilarious prank on Paul Rudd recently, proving her epic accent skills are handy for more than just her movie and TV roles.

While appearing on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast, Paul Rudd, who's been hailed the sexiest man alive, got a prank surprise from his former coworker and pal, Olivia. When Olivia found out Paul was going to be on the show, she directly messaged host Greg James and asked if she could pull a prank on her dear friend - to which Greg of course graciously said yes.

In a portion of Greg's show, he allowed guests to call in to ask a question to Paul as he was promoting his new Ant Man movie.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Olivia put on a rather good Welsh accent for her prank to make her voice less recognizable, easily tricking Paul into having no idea it was her.

"Hiya, Paul, I'm a huge fan," Olivia starts in her call to the station. "I wanted to pick your brains."

She then proceeded to make up quite the confusing riddle for Paul, which he responded to with a series of concerned facial expressions, which can be seen in the video recording of their radio conversation posted on the BBC TikTok.

"So, what would you do if you had a really good mate, like for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn't live in England," Olivia said.

"But he's come to England, and he hasn't told you about it - and then not only has he not told you about it, he's come onto a radio show. What would you do?"

Paul pauses for a moment. "Oh my God..." he starts.

"Would you be offended?" Olivia added, still in the Welsh accent.

"Personally, if it's me, absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt," Paul replied.

Olivia and Paul burst into laughter as Greg revealed that Olivia was in fact on the other side of the line, pranking Paul.

"Hi Paul, it's Olivia Colman," she says in the clip, laughing away.

"God, you really can do every accent," Paul says in reply.

Much to our surprise, Paul and Olivia have been friends for years ever since they were in a play together, Olivia said on the show. Apparently, everyone else was really shocked to hear the two iconic actors were friends, too.

"Oh my god! Olivia Colman and Paul Rudd are FRIENDS? I love both of them individually and even more together," one TikTok user commented under BBC's video.

"Two of the most wholesome people in the entertainment industry. Perfect," another said.

Even Greg agreed, calling the friendship between Olivia and Paul "glorious" on his show.