BBC Nightsleeper episode one: Who hijacked the train?

Nightsleeper is the gripping new BBC drama, which centres on a hijacked sleeper train bound for central London. With the first episode airing over the weekend, viewers already have questions about the thriller - including who was responsible for the train’s hijacking.

As the nights draw in, all of us are looking for a reason to stay home and delve into some unmissable TV. Thankfully, the BBC has just released Nightsleeper - and the new thriller is set to take over your evenings this autumn.

The taut mini-series opens in Glasgow, as passengers board a sleeper train - The Heart of Britain. It is far from a smooth journey though, with events quickly escalating as a mysterious group hijacks the train. As the train hurtles towards London Euston, disgraced police officer Joe Roag (Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole) must find a way to avert disaster and whilst avoiding the authorities.

Happening in ‘real-time’, this taut six-hour-long drama is a ‘must-watch’ for fans of The Bodyguard and Vigil. After the first episode aired, viewers had countless questions about the new thriller - including who hijacked the train.

Who hijacked the train in Nightsleeper?

During the first episode of Nightsleeper, it is revealed that The Heart of Britain has been hijacked by a group of cyber terrorists - who used a virus to take over the train’s onboard systems. While little has been revealed about the hijackers so far, Joe encountered the hijackers in the opening moments of the series.

As he awaits the London-bound train, he sees a thief steal a bag from a pregnant woman before disappearing among the other passengers. Despite leaving the force, Joe chases him through the train - where we are introduced to many of the series’ characters. Though the police officer manages to grab the bag back, the thief narrowly escapes - leaving Joe to return the bag.

However, it is later revealed that the elaborate theft was a ruse by the hijackers as the mysterious pregnant woman ditching her pram and bag outside Glasgow station. With Joe and the train staff distracted, the group of hijackers can set their plan in motion.

In a matter of minutes, they turn off CCTV, set up what appears to be a bomb onboard and block the onboard phone service.

With all communication with the outside world is now severely limited - Joe must deal with the mysterious ‘driver’ - who is part of the terrorist cell. As the disgraced office is also wanted by Interpol, for disappearing during an investigation last year, it begins a taut cat-and-mouse game between Joe, the authorities and the hijackers.

Nightsleeper airs every Sunday and Monday at 9pm on BBC One, or catch up with the first two episodes on BBC iPlayer now.