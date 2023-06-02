Natalia Grace will tell her side of the story in a new follow-up documentary, ID announces

After the release of the much talked about ID documentary series, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, ID has announced that Natalia will be sharing her side of the story in a new documentary that's set to air at an unknown date later this summer.

In case you aren't familiar with the Natalia Grace saga, we'll catch you up to speed: The Barnett family adopted Natalia Grace, who was thought to be a 6-year-old orphan from Ukraine with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia - a rare bone growth disorder that can result in skeletal abnormalities - in 2010. The Barnetts claimed that over the years, Natalia was constantly trying to harm the members of the family, and they began to suspect that she was older than her age.

For their safety, they set her up to live on her own in an apartment in Indiana, and as a result, were tried with counts of child neglect. The Barnetts have since been released from their charges.

After The Curious Case of Natalia Grace aired on ID at the end of May 2023, Investigation Discovery announced that they would be airing a follow-up series in which Natalia would be speaking out about the controversy herself - which will mark only the second time she has publicly addressed this story.

According to a press release from ID, the new documentary will be called The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, and will feature "shocking and emotional access to Natalia Barnett as she tells her side of the story in the next chapter of a bizarre family saga," and will give more of a revelation about where Natalia is now.

The press release continues: "Natalia will share her side of the story of what happened behind the closed doors of the Barnett family home and address allegations against her head on. After years of being cloaked under a gag order due to the subsequent legal proceedings around the 2019 arrest of her adoptive parents, Natalia has been unable to tell her story - until now."

(Image credit: ID/Michael Barnett)

While the original series, which is available to stream now on Discovery+ and Max, focused mostly on interviews with members of the Barnett family - primarily Michael, the father, and son Jacob - this follow-up will solely focus on Natalia's side of things, and will likely add more mystery to the already perplexing case.

"The things that Michael says that I've done is a lie," she says in the trailer for the anticipated follow-up. Then she references Kristine, the mother of the Barnett family, claiming that she was trying to make Natalia look like "this big crazy person."