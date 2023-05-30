How To Watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace in the US and UK

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace is the latest much watch documentary making waves across the globe, here's how you can tune into the trending documentary series.

If you love all things true crime (TV shows, podcasts, movies, etc.), then you're likely familiar with popular series like Missing: Dead or Alive, All About Pam (starring our fave, Renée Zellweger), and The Dropout. If you've been looking for a new show, take heed - this one could be for you!

Presented by ID and Discovery+, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace is now available to stream, and this bone-chilling story will have you gripped from the start.

The three-night streaming series kicked off on Monday, May 29, 2023, with each episode airing on sequential nights. So, by Thursday, June 1, the whole series will be available to view.

Here's what we know so far about The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, plus how to watch the startling series from the US and the UK.

How to watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace in the US

For those interesting in watching this jaw-dropping doc from home in the US, you are able to stream the series starting on May 29 if you have a subscription to ID on your cable TV. If not, those with a Discovery+ account will also be able to view it.

How to watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace in the UK?

For true crime junkies in the UK itching to watch this series, don't worry - you can watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace by utilizing a VPN. This is a really handy bit of software that changes your IP address.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

What is The Curious Case of Natalia Grace about?

Natalia Barnett, the subject of this chilling series, was adopted as a Ukranian orphan, and at the time of her adoption by the Barnett family, was thought to be a six-year-old with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare bone growth disorder. However, as the years progressed, the Barnetts started to believe that Natalia was using the facade of a six-year-old girl and was actually an adult who was duping them.

They suspected Natalia was older than six because her vocabulary was well-developed, and they claimed she also had menstrual cycles, according to the Journal-Courier.

The documentary features interviews with the family, legal experts, police officers, and more who will offer evidence and information about the shocking saga.