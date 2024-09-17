Prepare to swoon - the most memorable and heartwarming romcom lines of all time

Is there anything better than a romcom?

Sure, they can be formulaic but in a world that's becoming increasingly unpredictable, there's something oddly soothing about the process. Two people meet. Chemistry occurs. Obstacles get in the way. But ultimately there's a happy ending.

As well as watching some glamorous Hollywood stars fall in love on screen, the other reason to invest in a romantic comedy is the dialogue.

Unabashedly and unashamedly sweet, some of the most quotable lines that permeate pop culture come from the genre - and we've picked out the sweetest and sappiest...

32 of the most heart-warming romcom lines of all time

Notting Hill

(Image credit: Alamy)

“I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

Words which could melt even the hardest of hearts. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant combined their collective romcom prowess to deliver an all-time classic with 1999’s Notting Hill, about a movie star falling in love with a hapless, London bookstore owner.

Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) delivers the iconic line when she’s trying to remind Hugh Grant’s William that, despite her celebrity status, at the end of the day, she’s just looking for love like everybody else.

Excuse us, there’s something in our eye…

Dirty Dancing

(Image credit: Alamy)

“Most of all, I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you."

One of the most beloved movies of the 1980s, Dirty Dancing followed Frances 'Baby' Houseman's summer vacation at Kellerman's Resort. Here, she meets dancer Johnny Castle. Not only does she learn to dance (and carry a watermelon), she learns all about love and lust.

Her moving quote captured that feeling of all-consuming first love.

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I think I’d miss you even if we’d never met."

2005’s The Wedding Date starred Will and Grace’s Debra Messing and My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Dermot Mulroney. Refusing to attend her sister’s wedding alone, Debra Messing’s Kat hires a male escort for the wedding.

But – this being a romcom – the two can’t help but fall in love. It’s a swoon-worthy gem which often flies under the radar.

The Holiday

(Image credit: Alamy)

"If you were a melody… I used only the good notes."

Queen of cosy gems like Something's Gotta Give, Nancy Meyers made a modern holiday classic with the Christmassy-based romcom, The Holiday. It follows two women who swap lives for the festive season - Kate Winslet upping to California and Cameron Diaz coming to Surrey.

While they both find romance, it's Jack Black who steals more than Kate Winslet's heart with his stirring quote above that hits all the right notes.

When Harry Met Sally

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I came here tonight because when you realise you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

Can men and women ever just be friends? That's the premise of the timeless classic When Harry Met Sally. For these two, it turns out, no, there was always a romance lingering under their friendship - but it takes many decades and wrong turns to get there.

Casablanca

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time."

While not a romantic-comedy in the truest sense, the Hollywood classic, Casablanca, is aching with true romance - there are plenty of other quotable lines to choose from ("We'll always have Paris"...)

It centres on Rick – a former soldier who has set up shop with a bar in Morocco, seemingly refusing to choose sides in World War Two. One day, his former love, Ilsa, wanders into his bar (“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world…”). Ilsa is with a hero of the allied forces resisting the Nazis, and she knows that Rick can help her and her new love escape Casablanca to continue their fight.

Only, Rick and Ilsa never truly stopped loving one another. Rick makes the ultimate sacrifice – he lets Ilsa go so she can have the future she deserves, even if it’s with another man.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

(Image credit: Alamy)

"The truth of it is, I’ve loved you from the first second I met you."

Not many men could rival Hugh Grant's claim as the king of the romcom genre in the 1990s - and Four Weddings and a Funeral was another vehicle to showcase his harried, bumbling charm.

Bumping into Andie McDowell's character across a series of weddings (and one funeral), he eventually declares his love for her, and the pair seal it with a rain-soaked kiss.

Sleepless in Seattle

(Image credit: Alamy)

"It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together and I knew it. I knew it the very first time I touched her. It was like coming home, only to no home I’d ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car and I knew. It was like magic."

A rare example where the truly swoon-worthy line wasn't between the two protagonists. In Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle, Tom Hanks plays a widower who pours his heart out to a radiotherapist.

Meg Ryan happens to tune in... and his words stir something in her. She questions if her own relationship has love on that scale, and it leads her on a mission to meet the man she heard on the radio.

Spoiler: they fall in love.

10 Things I Hate About You

(Image credit: Alamy)

"…But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all."

After listing many things she hates about Heath Ledger’s Patrick Verona (including “I hate it when you're not around, and the fact that you didn't call”) Julia Stiles’ Kat Stratford breaks down and utters this heart-breaking declaration.

A classic retelling Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

(Image credit: Alamy)

"You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you."

As if the tale of Lizzie Bennett and Mr Darcy couldn't get any more romantic, the 2005 adaptation introduced a line that never appeared in Jane Austen's original text. And what a line it is.

The Notebook

(Image credit: Alamy)

"If you’re a bird, I’m a bird."

The Notebook is one of the ultimate weepies, a tale of true love taking time but never going away. Ryan Gosling’s Noah utters these stirring words to Rachel McAdams’ Allie – the woman he never stopped hoping for, and one who he loves until his dying day (which just so happens to be the same day that Allie also passes away. As we said before, it’s a real weepie.)

Runaway Bride

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I guarantee that we'll have tough times. And I guarantee that at some point, one or both of us will want to get out. But I also guarantee that if I don't ask you to be mine, I'll regret it for the rest of my life. Because I know in my heart... you're the only one for me."

Julia Roberts is one of the undisputed queens of the romcom genre, and 1999's Runaway Bride reunited her with Richard Gere. The pair caught lightning in a bottle a second time, reviving their chemistry from 1990's Pretty Woman.

Brief Encounter

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I’ve fallen in love. I’m an ordinary woman. I didn’t think such violent things could happen to ordinary people."

1945's Brief Encounter is not strictly a romantic comedy, but the slow-burning British drama captures love in a very realistic, profound way. Laura Jesson, a jaded suburban wife, meets Dr Alec Harvey while on a shopping trip. What follows is an understated, simmering love affair devoid of the usual bells and whistles.

Watch. Weep. Yearn.

Maid in Manhattan

(Image credit: Alamy)

"There was a part of me that wanted to know what it felt like, to have someone like you look at me the way you did just once."

Jennifer Lopez can always be relied on to deliver a rousing romantic comedy, and 2002's Maid in Manhattan might be the most sparkling jewel in her crown.

With the success of the movie - which landed at the top of the box office at the same time as JLo's album also topped the music charts - Jennifer holds the record as the only person to ever achieve this double.

Pretty Woman

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I want the fairy tale."

There are plenty of moments that can make even the most cynical of hearts melt in Pretty Woman (“So what happened after he climbed up the tower and rescued her? She rescues him right back.”) but there’s something so spot-on with Julia Roberts’ delivery of this line that cuts through all the questionable dynamics of the iconic film, and proves she is just as deserving of a happy ending as any other romcom heroine.

Brokeback Mountain

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I wish I knew how to quit you."

While not as cheerful as a standard romcom, 2005's Brokeback Mountain is a masterclass in melancholic romance and pursuing love despite the obstacles.

As Good as it Gets

(Image credit: Alamy)

"You make me want to be a better man."

A good romcom is more than just a formulaic tale - it's a reminder of why we continue to believe in the power of love, friendship and togetherness. And 1997's As Good as it Gets captures all of that perfectly.

Starring Jack Nicholson as a local curmudgeon, he eventually opens his life to those around him - including waitress Helen Hunt.

Moonstruck

(Image credit: Alamy)

"We aren't here to make things perfect. The snowflakes are perfect. The stars are perfect. Not us. Not us! We are here to ruin ourselves and to break our hearts and love the wrong people and die."

Not all love stories are the same, and Moonstruck captures this idea that happily-ever-after doesn't always look like a glossy Hollywood movie. Cher won the Oscar for her turn as the widowed Loretta who strikes things up with Ronny - a moody Nicholas Cage.

The two aren't all smitten and meet cutes, but Nicholas Cage's monologue can soften even the hardest of hearts.

Love & Basketball

(Image credit: Alamy)

“I’ll play you.” “For what?” “Your heart.”

Can the love of your life be under your nose? That's what happens in this moving sports-based romcom from 2000. Monica moves in next door to Quincy at the age of eleven and the two grow up together. They're both friends and have the desire to be the best basketball players, but is there even more to their relationship?

A slam-dunk of a romcom for those who might prefer things a little less formulaic.

It's a Wonderful Life

(Image credit: Alamy)

"You want the moon? Just say the word, and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down."

Despite being considered a Christmas film more than an outright romantic-comedy, there's no denying the timeless It's a Wonderful Life has all the makings of a delightful, feel-good romcom.

Crazy, Stupid Love

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I always loved you. I loved you even when I hated you."

William Shakespeare wrote that the course of true love never did run smooth and that could basically sum up the core of 2011's Crazy, Stupid Love.

Steve Carrell's character divorces his childhood sweetheart, Julianne Moore, and explores life as a singleton. But he realises that the grass isn't always greener.

The Princess Diaries

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Why me?" "Because you saw me when I was invisible."

In The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis discovers that she's actually the heiress to the crown of Genovia. Casual. But she's also just any old regular teenager who longs for the perfect first kiss and boyfriend.

And after a few wrong turns (and a royal makeover!) she gets exactly that with the good-hearted, nerdy guy who has had a crush on her even before she was a princess.

Ghost

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Ditto."

One word was all it took to reduce audiences to tears in 1990. Starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze, cinemas famously handed out tissues to audience members buying a ticket to Ghost.

Patrick Swayze is shot dead, but his spirit happens to linger around (in a nice way, not in a Poltergeist way!). Trying to communicate what happened to the girl he left behind (Demi), he can talk through Whoopi Goldberg's hilarious medium.

While alive, Swayze never actually told his partner "I love you" - simply replying with "ditto" instead. However, at the end of the film, his spirit reappears to Demi and he has one last chance to tell her how he feels before saying goodbye forever. He declares his love for her and her tearful response? "Ditto."

A Walk to Remember

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Our love is like the wind. I can't see it, but I can feel it."

Mandy Moore is no stranger to making audiences weep, especially after starring in the hit series This is Us. But back in 2002, she starred alongside Shane West in one of Nicholas Sparks' early weepies.

Shane West is the bad boy who falls for a good girl, Mandy Moore. Their love defies all logic and obstacles, transforming both of their lives... but Mandy Moore's character tragically loses her secret battle with leukaemia.

27 Dresses

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Love is patient. Love is kind. Love means slowly losing your mind."

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride - Katherine Heigl's character personified this to a whole new extent with the romcom gem, 27 Dresses.

Her character has been a Maid of Honour or a bridesmaid 27 times, but she's less lucky with her own love life. She meets a journalist - James Marsden - who wants to profile her. Despite his cynicism towards weddings and her reluctance to be the focus of his piece, the two fall in love.

Sweet Home Alabama

(Image credit: Alamy)

"You're the first boy I ever kissed... and I want you to be the last."

2002's Sweet Home Alabama was a huge box office success and was one of Reese Witherspoon's early swings at the romcom genre.

Playing a Southern girl who has made it big in New York City, Reese has to come back home to finalise her divorce from the childhood sweetheart she married. But... (you already know where this is going) their love story isn't quite over.

PS, I Love You

(Image credit: Alamy)

"You don't marry someone you can live with, you marry the person you cannot live without."

PS. I Love You is almost like a romcom in reverse, but it's still packed with heart-warming (and heart-breaking) quotes and declarations.

Based on the best-selling novel by Cecelia Ahern, it follows a widow (Hilary Swank) who receives posthumous letters from her husband who helps her rediscover life after his passing from cancer.

Love Actually

(Image credit: Alamy)

"It seems to me that love is everywhere. Often, it’s not particularly dignified or newsworthy, but it’s always there…If you look for it, I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love actually is all around."

There are plenty of moving and memorable quotes from the bona fide classic, Love Actually, but the one above sums up the heart-warming purpose of the whole movie. Connecting a series of separate stories, Love Actually captures a snapshot of different lives and loves during one month.

Up

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Thanks for the adventure – now go have a new one."

We know Up isn't technically a romcom, but is there any love story more affecting than that of young Carl and Ellie?

Defence rests.

You've Got Mail

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I wanted it to be you. I wanted it to be you so badly."

There were a lot of contenders for You’ve Got Mail’s most heart-warming quote. The whole film – written by Nora Ephron and starring the dynamite duo of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan – is a loose remake of 1940’s The Shop Around the Corner.

It stars two people with fundamental differences – Katherine Kelly (Meg Ryan) owns an independent bookstore and Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) is the heir of a conglomerate that will put her out of business. The two are at war… but they’ve actually been falling in love anonymously through a chat room (except Joe discovers it’s Katherine before she does).

Eventually, the pair become friends in real life, and Katherine even seeks Joe’s advice about her mysterious online beau. He makes a bid for Katherine to not meet her online date and fall in love with him instead (which feels a tad cruel considering they are one and the same – but suspend the gaslighting vibes and go with the romance). When Katherine eventually meets her mysterious man and he reveals it is Joe all along, she breaks into the most heartwarming smile and utters those immortal lines.

Bridget Jones's Diary

(Image credit: Alamy)

"I like you very much. Just as you are."

Bridget Jones has become more than a romcom heroine, she's part of the culture these days, a shorthand for anyone unlucky in love but still plucky.

In the first film, Bridget and Mark Darcy dance around their unexpected attraction to one another. Fearing he looked down on her, Mr Darcy spoke the immortal words above to Bridget, stealing her heart, and the hearts of everyone watching.

Jerry Maguire

(Image credit: Alamy)

"You had me at hello." (Bonus quote: "You complete me.")

When one thinks about romantic and memorable movie quotes, Jerry Maguire's knee-buckling lines will nearly always top the list.

Reese Witherspoon plays single mother, Dorothy, who follows Tom Cruise's sports agent supreme, Jerry Maguire, as he embarks on a new adventure. They get married and experience the highs and lows together, but the marriage crumbles as financial pressures mount.

Jerry's gamble on striking out on his own with one client eventually pays off, and he's able to race back home to his wife and declare his love for her with a passionate speech. But, he didn't need to do all of that. He had her at hello.