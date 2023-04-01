Kelly Clarkson blasts ex with song cover as she reveals details of upcoming album and show

Kelly Clarkson is ready to open up about her divorce, if her latest TV show is any clue.

The popular singer-turned-talk-show-host is known for covering other artists’ songs in a segment she perfectly dubbed Kellyoke.

From Cher’s Believe to classic Whitney Houston songs, she’s run the gauntlet of genres, and now she’s getting a bit more personal.

Fans are suspecting that her choice of song cover on Friday was a dig at her ex, Brandon Blackstock. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon citing "irreconcilable differences" after seven years of marriage back in 2020.

On Friday, the first ever American Idol champion sang a rendition of Gayle’s single abcdefu.

The song, which is a defiant kiss off to an ex, included the original lyrics, “F**k you and your mom and your sister and your job / and your broke-ass car and that sh*t you call art.”

However, Kelly decided to give the song a bit of a rewrite, and one that feels close to home. She sang,“Eff you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that sh*t into art.”

The remixed lyrics seem to allude to her divorce which took over two years to finalize. When their divorce was eventually settled, it was reported that Kelly had to pay her ex $1.3 million, as well as $115,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month.

Kelly taking the opportunity to hit out at her ex could be a sign of things to come as she recently announced on Instagram that she’ll be dropping a new album titled Chemistry later this year.

She revealed that it took “close to three years” to finish and will be released “really soon.”

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship … and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing,” she said in an Instagram video. “So, there’s, you know, the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

It’s not the only new announcement Kelly has made – she recently announced an intimate 10-night engagement at Las Vegas’ Bakkt Theater beginning July 28.

Kelly has opened up about her relationship in the past, claiming that she didn’t have enough alone time throughout her marriage.

She also recently discussed how she’s handled the split with the children the two share.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Kelly said while appearing on The Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

"Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times [they are like], 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.'"