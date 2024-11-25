'We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy,' says Kate Winslet as she opens up about the 'amazing' process of ageing
Kate Winslet is saying 'no' to negativity as she enjoys her 40s
Kate Winslet is hitting back against the negative talk surrounding ageing, saying that she's found power in saying 'no' to the negatives as she enjoys the 'amazing' process of ageing.
It's all too often that talk about ageing is span as a negative, with anti-ageing skincare and worries about lines here or wrinkles there being the main focus of the topic. But Kate Winslet has made an encouraging case for simply saying 'no' to all the negativity and brushing it off with a simple yet powerful mantra.
"I've got arthritis in my big toe and my left foot swells up in the heat. I mean, I'm 47. There are bits that don't do what you want them to do any more," she said in an interview with BBC Radio 4. But, she revealed, instead of dwelling on the changes, she has a simple motto to get herself through. "There is something kind of fab about going, 'Oh well, that's just the way it is, isn't it?'"
She added, "I think women come into their 40s, certainly mid-40s, thinking, 'Oh well, this is the beginning of the decline and, you know, things start to change and fade and kind of slide in directions that I don't want them to go in anymore.' And, you know, I've just decided, 'No'."
To get into this no-negativity mindset, Kate explained that instead of focusing on the supposedly negative changes going on in her 40s, she's chosen instead to focus on the positive and empowering ones - and there's a tonne of them to feel good about!
"We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy," she said of women as they age. "We grow into ourselves more. We have opportunity to speak and speak our mind and not be afraid of what people think of us, not care what we look like quite so much."
"I think it's amazing. Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not? Life's too flipping short, you know?"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by The Female Quotient® (@femalequotient)
A photo posted by on
Kate's refreshing view has left fans not only praising the actress, but sharing their own positive stories of ageing too.
"Ageing is a privilege," one wrote on Instagram. "Not everyone gets to do it - we need to embrace the goddess within, junk all the negatives and be us."
Another added, "I’m 71 and grateful to be growing old. I’ve embraced my grey hair and the wrinkles that show I’ve lived a life."
And a third fan commented, "Love this reminder - also loving that I’m not the only 47-year-old with an arthritic big toe!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Tired of your go-to jeans? Zara Tindall’s coated trousers are a simple alternative to transform winter looks
Zara Tindall's Cheltenham look from 2023 has inspired us to wear more coated trousers and jeans this winter for a chic edge
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I used a technically perfect coffee machine for three weeks - and it got more compliments than any of my home decor
I tested the Moccamaster KBG Select Drip Coffee Machine to find out whether it's finessed filter coffee better than any other model on the market. Here are the results
By Laura Honey Published